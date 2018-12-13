This year’s best Christmas jumper debate has been settled once and for all

Retro is in this Christmas and Microsoft is the latest to get in on the action, teasing a Windows 95 ugly jumper that has to be the best Christmas jumper around this year.

It’s shaping up to be a very vintage holiday season indeed, with Microsoft’s Windows team following hot on the heels of the epic Puma RS-Computer shoes rerelease in giving us a peek a new throwback bit of swag.

Promising us a “major softwear” reveal later today (Thursday December 13), the tweeted image pretty obviously shows a Windows 95 ugly jumper, and we’re sure you’ll agree it’s the only Christmas jumper any self-respecting 90s nerd would be caught dead in at the dinner table this year.

We’ve no idea of if the Windows 95 Christmas jumper – assuming it is that – will be getting a mainstream launch, or if it’ll be (like the RS-Computer reissue) a limited edition release, but we’ll be keeping an eye on the Windows Twitter account and blog today to see what’s up.

Equally, price details are nowhere to be seen, as you’d expect from a teaser tweet. Ugly jumpers typically aren’t that expensive, unless you go for a luxe brand, so here’s to hoping Microsoft keeps things affordable should they offer up a Windows 95 Christmas jumper for sale.

It would be a pretty much instant entry into our best Christmas gifts for geeks guide, and along with the Puma trainers, be the perfect package for the nerd in your life this year – good luck getting your hands (or feet?) on one of the 86 pairs of those that are going, though.

Stay tuned, as we’ll update this page with more information as and when we learn more from Microsoft.

In the meantime, just know that Carlton would almost certainly wear a Windows 95 Christmas jumper, and that’s pretty much the only endorsement it needs.

Tweet your best Christmas jumper pictures to us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.