Best Board Game Deals for Christmas 2018 – Mario Monopoly now only £8

What would Christmas be without a great board game to bring everyone together, and then subsequently drive everyone mad. Love them or hate them, board games are a staple of the holiday and they aren’t going away anytime soon, so if you’re looking to pick one up, why not save a fair bit of money in the process?

Ranging from iconic classics to spectacular new releases, here are the best board game deals to be found this Christmas.

Monopoly Gamer: Super Mario Edition

At this point, there isn’t a recognisable property under the sun that hasn’t had its own version of Monopoly. At least with this Super Mario version, not only are you getting a Monopoly theme that appeals to kids and adults alike, but you’re also getting it for less than a tenner. Win-win.

DropMix

Taking the board game into the 21st century, DropMix will turn you into a world class DJ at the drop of a card. From the makers of Guitar Hero, DropMix sees you placing Bluetooth enabled cards onto a deck as you attempt to make musical gold. Each card has a segment from a popular song (Call Me Maybe’s vocals, 2K Magic’s bassline, etc.) and when placed onto the DropMix deck, syncs up with the timing of the music to create something totally new. It’s an absolute blast that’ll liven up your Christmas in no time.

Exploding Kittens

From the genius behind the online comic, The Oatmeal, Exploding Kittens takes the card game genre and flips it on its head. Up to five people can join in the frenzy as you do everything in your power to avoid being exploded… by kittens. It’s as daft as it sounds but every bit as fun. Plus, as Amazon’s timed Deal of the Day, you can get Exploding Kittens at almost half price.

Trivial Pursuit Family Edition

The age-old question and answer game is back but this time, there’s something for everyone. Ensuring that no one’s left out in the cold, Trivial Pursuit Family Edition includes an amazing 2400 questions, half of which are designed for children and the other half with plenty of brainteasers for the adults. What’s more, Amazon has brought the price down from £32 to just £16 this Christmas.

Risk Game of Thrones

If there’s another property better suited for Risk, I certainly can’t think of it. HBO’s hit show finally gets the board game treatment it deserves by bringing its conquest hungry characters to the world of Risk. Zavvi currently has the competition beat on price, selling the board game for just £31.99, saving you £8.

Hasbro Game Night (Nintendo Switch)

I know, this one’s a bit of a cheat, but it’s hard to pass up the amazing value for money you get with this digital bundle. Hasbro Game Night includes three classic games with Monopoly, Risk and Trivial Pursuit, all for just £27.99 – the lowest price that it’s ever been on Amazon.

