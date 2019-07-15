Best Canon lens deals for Amazon Prime Day UK: snap up a 25% discount

Amazon Prime Day isn’t just a good time to sniff out some of the best camera deals – it’s a fine time to get some cracking discounts on new lenses for your existing photographic sidekick.

If that sidekick is a Canon camera, well, we have some good news – there are some great deals on Canon lenses, whether it has an EF, EF-S or EF-M mount.

Standouts include a 25% price slash on the excellent Canon EF 50 mm-f/1.4 USM prime lens, currently available for just £254, and a 24% drop on the Canon EF-S 24 mm f/2.8 STM, which is a brilliant pancake prime lens for any Canon DSLR with an APS-C sensor.

Scroll further down for our more detailed thoughts and review verdicts on the Canon lenses that have been included in Amazon Prime Day 2019, but before then here’s a quick primer on how to pick the right one for you…

Which Canon lens deal is right for me?

First, a quick jargon buster on those three lens mounts, so you can decide which ones are right for your camera.

The Canon EF mount goes all the way back to 1987 and EF lenses are compatible with every EOS camera ever made, including the newer mirrorless EOS M series (as long as you use an EF to EOS M adaptor). EF-M lenses are more restrictive – they’re designed solely for use with EOS M cameras, like the Canon EOS M50.

Canon EF-S lenses, on the other hand, are designed for Canon EOS DSLRs that have an APS-C sensor, like the Canon 200D (or newer 250D), 80D or 800D. This means they’re not really designed to be used with full-frame Canon cameras like the 5D Mark IV, but on the plus side this means they’re generally smaller, lighter and more affordable than EF lenses.

You might also come across a few other confusing acronyms. USM (short for Ultra Sonic Motor) is a motor that’s generally quieter and faster than motors used in more affordable lenses, while STM (or stepper motor) produced quieter autofocus – which is particularly handy when shooting video. It was debuted on the EF-M 22mm f/2 STM, which is one of the lenses that’s received a big price cut for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

The best Canon lens deals for Amazon Prime Day UK

Canon EF 50 mm-f/1.4 USM (save 25%, now £254)

First up, one of the best Prime Day lens deals on the Canon EF 50 mm-f/1.4 USM prime lens, which gets a 25% price slash to just £254. A fantastic prime lens for portrait shots or street photography, it has excellent ergonomics thanks to a wide and centrally located focusing ring.

It’s performance is equally good too, with our review of the EF 50mm f/1.4 saying: “Our technical testing revealed the most amazing set of MTF figures. Given this performance it’s hard to imagine Canon’s f/1.2 lens being able to do much better, despite its £1,800 price tag. And indeed it doesn’t: choosing the faster lens simply gets you a brighter viewfinder, slightly more-refined AF performance, a soft pouch and a lens hood.

Our verdict finished by saying: “For most users, this lens is an absolute gem.”

Canon EF-S 24 mm f/2.8 STM (save 24%, now £109)

Next up, an equally great Canon lens deals is on the Canon EF-S 24 mm f/2.8 STM, a pancake prime lens for APS-C cameras that offers brilliant value (even without its 24% Prime Day discount).

Despite being wider than a ‘nifty fifty’ 50mm lens, it still gives a very natural look to your photos (and one that many photographers prefer to the classic 50mm perpsective). Its optical quality also belies its price tag, thanks to advances in lens design and manufacture.

In our review of the EF-S 24 mm f/2.8 STM, we said: “For beginners, it would make an excellent companion to a kit zoom, allowing handheld shooting in low light while keeping shutter speeds up to avoid motion blur. Even those with more extensive lens collections should be able to see the virtue of its minuscule size.”

We concluded: “The lens focuses accurately and gives consistently sharp, detailed images. With its bargain price, carry-everywhere size and highly competent imaging performance, the Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM deserves to be high on the wish list of many a Canon user.”

Canon EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM (save 25%, now £179)

Got an APS-C Canon DSLR like the 80D, 200D or 2000D and like shooting buildings and landscapes? The EF-S 10-18mm lens is a great value wide-angle zoom, particularly now it’s available with a 25% discount (during Prime Day, at least).

It’s a great walkaround lens and companion for a 50mm prime (like the EF 50 mm-f/1.4 USM above), and has the Stepping Motor Technology (STM) that’s particularly handy if you like to shoot video clips with your DSLR.

In our review of the EF-S 10-18mm IS STM, we said “Taking its price and performance into account, this has got to be a must-have lens for any Canon APS-C camera owner who is interested in shooting landscape and cityscape images.

We concluded: “At such a competitive price, it’s hard to think of a reason not to include this in your lens collection if you’re looking to expand”. And that was its original review price of £299, which is now down to £179.

Canon EF-M 22 mm f/2 STM Lens (save 21%, now £149)

Got a mirrorless EF-M camera like the Canon EOS M50? There’s an excellent 21% discount on this 22mm compact prime lens, which is the perfect partner for the smaller bodies of the EF-M series.

It’s not compatible with Canon’s DSLRs, instead providing the ideal walkaround form factor for EF-M camera owners looking for an all-purpose lens for landscapes and group photography.

While it isn’t a lens we’ve reviewed in full, it has a full five star rating from fifty buyers on Amazon, who have praised its “great build and very sharp picture quality” and “stunning landscape shots”.

