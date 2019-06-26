Best Camera Deals for Amazon Prime Day UK 2019: What to expect

Amazon’s summer festival of discounts, otherwise known as Amazon Prime Day 2019, is almost here, and we’re here to bring you the best deals and price slashes as they happen.

Smartphone cameras have evolved into brilliant point-and-shoots, but if you want to get really creative or take printable snaps then you can’t beat the quality of standalone cameras. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day has arrived just in time to take your summer snapping to the next level – whether you’re looking for a new mirrorless camera, a landscape lens for your existing system or a waterproof action cam, we’ll be bringing you all of the best deals here.

There are likely to be some excellent deals on cameras from the likes of Canon, Nikon, Sony and Fujifilm, plus some discounts on action cameras from GoPro and DJI. We’ll be using our in-depth knowledge of the market to pan for the very best deals and bargains. Some of these will be time-limited, though, so make sure you keep this page bookmarked so you don’t miss out on Prime Day 2019’s tastiest deals.

Best Amazon camera deals

Not around during Prime Day? Amazon is already giving us a taste of what’s to come with some tempting offers – here are the best ones so far.

Camera deals at other retailers

Amazon isn’t the only place you can find some bargain summer camera action – here are the best offers we’ve seen from other major retailers.

What happened last year?

Last year’s Prime Day saw good discounts for cameras of all types and price ranges. As is often the case, Sony’s RX100 compact cameras were involved – with the RX100 IV model available for an impressive £650. Those looking for an entry-level Canon DSLR were treated to a £299 deal on the Canon 2000D, while the mid-range mirrorless Sony A6300 was available exclusively to Prime members for £697.

Discounts weren’t exclusively reserved for hobbyist cameras either – the full-frame Sony A7 was on sale for a short time at £719, quite a drop from its original £1300 asking price and very tempting for anyone looking to take a step up from their APS-C camera.

What camera deals can we expect?

In the run-up to Prime Day we’ve already seen good discounts for cameras that have recently been superseded by newer models, like the Canon 200D, and that seems likely to continue this year.

Look out for price drops on the likes of the Nikon D3400 in DSLRs, Fujifilm X-T20 and Sony A6500 in mirrorless cameras, and the Ricoh GR II and Sony RX100 V in compacts. These have all recently been replaced by newer models, but remain excellent cameras in their respective fields.

With GoPro’s Hero 7 action cameras expected to be succeeded by a GoPro Hero 8 range in September 2019, and DJI’s new Osmo Action putting them under pressure, it’s also possible that we’ll see some good offers on those little waterproof cams, plus some tempting price drops on Canon, Nikon and Fujifilm lenses.

