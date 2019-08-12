Best Budget Laptops: 5 of the best for around £500

If you’re looking for the best budget laptop, but are unsure of your options, you’ve come to the right place.

Trusted Reviews has rounded up the best budget laptops available to buy right now – we’re ranking them based on their scores at the time we reviewed them, their prices now, and their position in the market relative to our best laptops and best student laptop recommendations.

Everything ranked here is also available to buy at – or very close to – the £500 mark. We’ll be adding to this article as and when we review more budget laptops. We’ve recently picked up review samples of the new Acer Swift 1 and Acer Aspire 3. Both of these are priced around £400, and are undergoing testing now. We’ll update this article once our reviews are live.

Here to help you find the best budget laptop for your needs, we’ve narrowed everything down to the best five options currently available on the market, and have listed them all here – scroll on for full and detailed assessments of the best budget laptops below, as well as links to full reviews.

Best budget Windows 10 laptop: Lenovo Yoga 350

Lenovo Yoga 350 Best budget Windows tablet: Microsoft Surface Go

Microsoft Surface Go Best budget Chromebook: Acer Chromebook 514

Acer Chromebook 514 Best all-round Chromebook: Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1 Best budget laptop for schoolkids:Dell Chromebook 3100 2-in-1

1. Lenovo Yoga 350

Best budget Windows 10 laptop

Pros:

Balanced performance from AMD processor

Better GPU than Intel integrated graphics

Decent, smart exterior

Cons:

Slower than Intel in applications

Poor screen quality

Average battery life

Costing around £700 at the time of launch, last year’s Lenovo Yoga 350 can now be snapped up for less, making it even more of a bargain.

If you’re looking for something for light PC office work, but boasts good build quality and smart design, then the Lenovo Yoga 350 is currently the best option.

Very much a mid-range device, the Lenovo Yoga 350 can handle for basic PC work, like word processing and web browsing, as well as simple photo editing. Don’t expect it to go anything more advanced than this though – it’s not suitable for gaming, or intensive photo work, and certainly not video editing.

While you can expect to get seven hours of power from this day to day, which about enough juice for office work, that’s below the eight hour average we’d expect from a laptop like this.

The Lenovo Yoga 350 is also light on ports – one Type-USB 3.0 and one Type-C USB 3.0 port – you do get a full-sized SD card reader, so you’ll easily be able to transfer holiday snaps from your digital camera.

Read our full Lenovo Yoga 530 Review

2. Microsoft Surface Go

Best budget Windows tablet

Pros:

Windows 10 gives users plenty of freedom

Extremely portable

Kick-stand offers versatility

Cons:

Pricey considering Type Cover isn’t bundled in

Low-powered performance

Dated design

The Microsoft Surface Go is an excellent Windows 10 convertible – while it’s nominally a tablet, the TypeCover keyboard dock means it can comfortably double as a notebook.

The 10.1-inch touchscreen might be smaller than what you’ll see on most other laptops, at the maximum brightness of 225 nits means that you’d struggle to work on this outside on a sunny day.

However, it’s covers 92.8% of the standard RGB colour space, and its colour temperature of 6382K is close to the 6500K – which in plain English means that photos, websites, streamed video content look excellent. Whites don’t look overly red or warm, and

Ideally suited for working on the go and a spot of Netflix, the Microsoft Surface Go is the ideal Windows lifestyle – but it’s by no means a powerhouse, and as such is unsuitable for even light gaming or photo work.

While the Type Cover isn’t included, you can still pick up bundle deals with this throw in. Otherwise, it’s usually an extra £100.

Read our full Microsoft Surface Go Review

3. Acer Chromebook 514

Best all-round budget laptop

Pros:

Good value for money

Slim and light

Metal chassis

Cons:

Display quality is not great

Performance can grind to a halt if overloaded

Some apps like Spotify won’t work

The Acer Chromebook 514 costs a very reasonable £370, and for your money gives you a slimeline metal laptop that’s ideally suited to like PC work, i.e. word processing, checking email, and web browsing.

Weighing just 1.5kg and measuring 17mm thick, the Acer Chromebook 514 is lightweight, won’t take up too much bag space, and the durable metal build means it’ll withstand more punishment than the kinds of plastic-bodied laptops you often find for this price.

While the display is not fantastic, giving you a low maximum brightness and poor viewing angles, but it’s good enough for word processing and general PC work.

While you don’t get a lot of on-board storage here, integration with Google Docs means that most of your work will be saved in the cloud. You get up to 15GB of cloud storage for less, and you can upgrade this to 100GB for £1.59/month.

App support is, at the time of writing, still limited, so just because you can download something from the Google Play App store, there’s no guarantee that it’ll work. For example, you can Netflix and chill here, but currently, Spotify and Slack don’t even load.

Read our full Acer Chromebook 514 review

4. Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1

Expensive for a ‘budget’ laptop, but still excellent value

Pros:

Great build quality

Good display

Excellent battery

Nice, eye-catching design

Cons:

Chrome OS app support is still limited

Speakers are not optimally positioned

The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1 is currently our recommendation for the best Chromebook. While at £650, it’s sitting at the more expensive end of the price spectrum, this Chromebook represents excellent value for money.

The all-metal body gives the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1 a modicum of flair you don’t always get with Chromebooks, which is complemented by the glossy finish of the display.

The battery will typically give you between 8 and 10 hours of power when not plugged into the mains, and if you’re already invested in Google’s ecosystem, using Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Sheets for your communications and office work, then picking up a Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1 is an obvious choice.

It can also comfortably double as a tablet, or be propped up a desk or coffee table if you need to run a presentation on Google Sheets, or you just want to stream something on Netflix at the end of the day.

App support for Chrome OS is still lacking. While we were able to easily run Netflix, Spotify, and Photoshop Express on the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1, Slack looked awful, and some games, like Civilization Revolution 2 didn’t even work.

Read our full Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1 review

5. Dell Chromebook 3100 2-in-1

Best budget laptop for schoolkids

Pros:

Virtually indestructible

360 hinge design

Portable

OK battery life

Cons:

Screen is small and low res

Keyboard could be better

The Dell Chromebook 3100 2-in-1 is solid, if simple laptop running Google’s Chrome OS. It’s trump card is its near indestructibility, due to the fact that it’s been designed to withstand the wear and tear of the classroom – the 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 resolution screen is protected with a layer of toughened and scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass.

As such, it’s ideal for school-age children who want to get to grips with typing, connecting to the Internet, and learning how to load apps and save work to the cloud. In terms of ports, you get two USB-C and two USB-A ports as well as a microSD card reader, so you’ll be able to connect phones, mice, keyboards, and easily transfer photo files as well.

Thanks to integration with Google Docs, all homework and essays can be saved instantly to the cloud. And, despite its sturdy and splash-resistant (read: not splash-proof) construction, the Dell Chromebook 3100 2-in-1 is light – it weighs just 1.41 kilograms.

Read our full Dell Chromebook 3100 2-in-1 review

