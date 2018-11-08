Best UK Broadband Provider 2018: Virgin Media beats rivals to glory

Virgin Media has picked up our Reader’s Choice Award as Broadband Provider of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

Capturing the majority of the reader vote, Virgin Media beat off competition from the likes of Sky, BT, TalkTalk, PlusNet, EE and Vodafone, who were also nominated.

This despite the company announcing its intention to raise the monthly prices for a “significant majority” of its fixed-line broadband, phone and TV customers by 4.5%, back in the summer.

However, it countered this announcement by once again upping the maximum broadband speed it offers, bringing the fastest speed available in the UK up to a blistering 350Mbps. What’s more, it also offered to upgrade anyone paying for 300Mbps to 350Mbps for no extra charge.

Over 27,000 people voted in this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards, so congratulations to Virgin Media for being named Broadband Provider of the Year.

