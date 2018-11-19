Xbox One Black Friday Deals – All the best deals and discounts available this week

Black Friday Xbox One Deals: The Xbox One range of consoles continues to expand with the recent release of Xbox One X, and many of them have begun to drop in price or arrive in bundles now Black Friday Week has begun.
Black Friday Xbox One Deals
Coming just before the equally deal-crazy Christmas period, Black Friday 2018 remains one of the greatest times to pick up a games console if you’re looking for an excellent bundle complete with extra games and accessories. Whether you’re a casual or hardcore player, the Xbox One offers plenty of things to love.
The week of Black Friday is now here, and some juicy deals have already begun to emerge ahead of the big day itself.
Choosing an Xbox One Deal – Which console is right for me?
Regardless if you’re after the original model, an Xbox One S or the Xbox One X, Trusted Reviews is expecting an abundance of bundles to be offered from various retailers, all of which we’ll be compiling here on this page. Chances are you’ll also see a bunch of individual games discounted across the Black Friday weekend, too.
Having only just launched as Black Friday rolled around last year, the Xbox One X has only been subject to a couple major discounts in the past 12 months. That story will likely change in the coming days as retailers begin bundling the 4K console with plentiful games and accessories. It’s a worthwhile investment, acting as the most powerful console on the market right now.
The Xbox One S is significantly less powerful and won’t be able to display games at 4K resolutions, but does present a few worthwhile benefits for the slim asking price. For example, it sports a 4K blu-ray player and supports HDR for titles patched to include it, which is most major releases nowadays.
Some of the biggest exclusive releases to hit the Xbox One in 2018 including the utterly fantastic Forza Horizon 4, having earned a perfect score in our review. You’ve also got Sea of Thieves, which is a multiplayer gem with a few friends to play with. Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday there will be plenty of deals to pick up for the console.
Best Xbox One Deals Right Now
We’ve split up a variety of deals and bundles below by retailer so it’s easier to spot a bargain if you prefer to buy from a seller you’ve had experience with before. We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest discounts so be sure to keep it bookmarked.
Best Xbox One Deals – Currys PC World
Xbox One S, Dual Wireless Controllers, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle - 1 TB
Starting out the with cheapest of Currys PC World's best Xbox One S deals – this bundle grabs you two games plus an extra controller for some solid multiplayer at the low price of just £249.99.
Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle
If you aren't looking for a 4K machine but still want to experience the likes of Forza Horizon 4 and Tekken 7, this is the bundle for you.
Xbox One X with Fallout 76
Bethesda is bringing its nuclear RPG online with Fallout 76, and we can guarantee it will run best on Xbox One X.
Xbox One X, Forza Horizon 4, Forza Motorsport 7, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2, Xbox LIVE Gold & Wireless Controller Bundle
After a 4K console and trio of the generation's finest games? This bundle gets you that, an extra controller and more.
Best Xbox One Deals – Argos
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Those keen to partake in a bit of local multiplayer can get an extra controller at no additional cost with this bundle.
Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft Collection Bundle
For any fans of Minecraft, this bundle is a must-have item. Alongside the console, you also get a digital copy of Minecraft with the Redstone Pack of content.
Best Xbox One Deals – Amazon
Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Console with Eon Cosmetic Set & 2000 V-Bucks
Fans of the world famous battle royale experience can get exclusive cosmetics and in-game currency with this bundle.
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)
For just a smidgen more, you can swap out Fornite and get yourself Forza Horizon 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 instead. Seems like a no-brainer to me.
Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle
Motorheads rejoice, you can enjoy two of the finest racers in recent memory on a robust 4K console.
Best Xbox One Deals – GAME
Xbox One X 1TB with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds + One Month Game Pass + Overwatch Game of the Year + NOW TV
This 4K console bundle gets you two multiplayer gems with have both been optimised to take advantage of Microsoft's console.
Xbox One X 1TB White Fallout 76 Bundle - UK Retail Exclusive
Fallout 76 is one of November's biggest games, and this GAME exclusive bundle includes the game a gorgeous 4K console along with it.
1TB Xbox One S Fortnite Bundle with Prey + NOW TV
Fortnite is the biggest game in the world right now, and it happens to play brilliantly on Xbox One. If you're interested, this bundle is worth a look. You also get Prey and a Now TV Pass!
