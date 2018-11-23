Black Friday Blu-Ray Deals: Save on Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more

Are these the Blu-rays you’re looking for? Amazon is discounting MCU, Pixar and Star Wars titles as part of its Black Friday deals bonanza.

Amazon is dropping (Thor’s) hammer on a selected number of Disney titles, with up to 30% being shaved off the price.

What’s being discounted? It’d be easier to tell what titles aren’t. Every film in the MCU is up for grabs save for The Incredible Hulk, Avengers Assemble, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Ant-Man and the Wasp (released next month).

Highlights for Pixar include The Incredibles (but not its sequel), Wall:e, Coco and Inside Out. Live action Disney titles run the gamut from Who Framed Roger Rabbit to Oz: The Great and Powerful and the most Jungle Book.

For Star Wars you won’t be getting either the original (boo) or the prequel (phew) trilogies on offer, but most recent films, such as Rogue One, The Force Awakens, Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Last Jedi can be bought for a pittance.

You want more titles? There’s discounts to be had on Disney animated films old and new from Bambi and The Lion King to Moana and Zootropolis. If you’re looking for 4K Blu-rays, you won’t find them is deal.

