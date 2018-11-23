Trending:

Black Friday 4K Deals: Save on Ready Player One and Blue Planet II

Are these the Blu-rays you’re looking for? Online retailers are discounting titles as part of their Black Friday 2018 UK deals bonanza.

Amazon – 4K Blu-ray deals

Amazon 4K Blu-ray Black Friday Deals

Avengers Infinity War [Blu-ray 4K] [2018] [Region Free]

The Avengers come against their toughest test in Thanos in this upscaled 4K and Dolby Atmos effort

Amazon

|

Now £18.00

View Deal

Now £18.00

|

Amazon

Blade Runner 2049 [4K UHD + Blu-ray] [2017]

Underseen and underrated, 2049 is a long film but it's also a fantastic one. In some ways as good as the original.

Amazon

|

Now £14.99

View Deal

Now £14.99

|

Amazon

Bad Boys [4k Ultra HD] [Blu-ray] [2018] [Region Free]

Michael Bay's original film remains a fun, bashful effort. The sequel is also available at the same price.

Amazon

|

Now £13.99

View Deal

Now £13.99

|

Amazon

The Greatest Showman [4K Blu-ray + Blu-ray + Digital Download]

Hugely successful musical that sees Hugh Jackman play showman P.T. Barnum

Amazon

|

Now £13.99

View Deal

Now £13.99

|

Amazon

Hook [4K Ultra HD] [Blu-ray] [2018]

Not up their with Spielberg's best, but this the 4K does look and sound great at times.

Amazon

|

Now £13.99

View Deal

Now £13.99

|

Amazon

Ready Player One [Blu-ray] [2018]

Spielberg still has it with this fun adaptation for the popular novel. The first car chase is one of the best sequences he's done in years.

Amazon

|

Now £15.00

View Deal

Now £15.00

|

Amazon

HMV – 4K Blu-ray deals

Bourne: The Ultimate 5-movie Collection

All the Bourne films (even Legacy) in one bundle. All titles sport HDR and DTS:X surround sound.

HMV Store

|

£39.99

View Deal

£39.99

|

HMV Store

The Purge: 3-movie Collection

Topical horror series with the second film probably the best of the bunch. Upscaled 4K and with DTS:X surround sound

HMV Store

|

£24.99

View Deal

£24.99

|

HMV Store

John Wick: Chapters 1 & 2

Keanu Reeves is the world's most deadliest hitman and everyone else is out to get him. Both come with cracking Dolby Atmos soundtracks.

HMV Store

|

£24.99

View Deal

£24.99

|

HMV Store

Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss

Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal

This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.

Fonehouse

|

FREE phone

|

£36/month

View Deal

£36/month

|

FREE phone

|

Fonehouse

All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers

Save £30 on the newly-released Kindle Paperwhite, our favourite Kindle yet.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £89.99

View Deal

Now £89.99

|

Save £30

|

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)

The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.

Mobiles.co.uk

|

£15 upfront

|

£28.00/month

View Deal

£28.00/month

|

£15 upfront

|

Mobiles.co.uk

Oral-B Smart Series 6000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Bluetooth

An insane one day deal on this excellent Oral-B electric toothbrush.

Amazon

|

Save £175

|

Now £54.99

View Deal

Now £54.99

|

Save £175

|

Amazon

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.