Are these the Blu-rays you’re looking for? Online retailers are discounting titles as part of their Black Friday 2018 UK deals bonanza.
Amazon – 4K Blu-ray deals
Avengers Infinity War [Blu-ray 4K] [2018] [Region Free]
The Avengers come against their toughest test in Thanos in this upscaled 4K and Dolby Atmos effort
Blade Runner 2049 [4K UHD + Blu-ray] [2017]
Underseen and underrated, 2049 is a long film but it's also a fantastic one. In some ways as good as the original.
Bad Boys [4k Ultra HD] [Blu-ray] [2018] [Region Free]
Michael Bay's original film remains a fun, bashful effort. The sequel is also available at the same price.
The Greatest Showman [4K Blu-ray + Blu-ray + Digital Download]
Hugely successful musical that sees Hugh Jackman play showman P.T. Barnum
Hook [4K Ultra HD] [Blu-ray] [2018]
Not up their with Spielberg's best, but this the 4K does look and sound great at times.
Ready Player One [Blu-ray] [2018]
Spielberg still has it with this fun adaptation for the popular novel. The first car chase is one of the best sequences he's done in years.
HMV – 4K Blu-ray deals
Bourne: The Ultimate 5-movie Collection
All the Bourne films (even Legacy) in one bundle. All titles sport HDR and DTS:X surround sound.
The Purge: 3-movie Collection
Topical horror series with the second film probably the best of the bunch. Upscaled 4K and with DTS:X surround sound
John Wick: Chapters 1 & 2
Keanu Reeves is the world's most deadliest hitman and everyone else is out to get him. Both come with cracking Dolby Atmos soundtracks.
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
Save £30 on the newly-released Kindle Paperwhite, our favourite Kindle yet.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.
Oral-B Smart Series 6000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Bluetooth
Oral-B Smart Series 6000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Bluetooth
An insane one day deal on this excellent Oral-B electric toothbrush.
