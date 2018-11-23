UK Black Friday 2018 Deals: Now here and these are the best sales

Black Friday is finally here in the UK so let the feeding frenzy begin. It's already brought unmissable deals from all of the UK's biggest retailers. Everything from tablets, headphones, TVs, laptops and large appliances have had their prices slashed, so get stuck into our comprehensive coverage, below.

Jump ahead to:

Best Black Friday Deals | Black Friday Deals Highlights | What is Black Friday? | Black Friday in the UK | Black Friday deals online | Black Friday deals to avoid

The expert technology team on Trusted Reviews is literally working around the clock to find you the best deals, which you’ll find listed below and across a number of other pages on the site (see below)

Fancy a new smartphone, games console or even a fridge freezer or vacuum? We’ve got your back and we’ve picked out the best for you in our curated list of the best Black Friday deals that are currently running.

We’ve made these picks based on our expert knowledge of each category and our experience of reviewing over 1,000 products in the last year across these categories. Where Trusted Reviews has reviewed an item, where possible we’ll tell you what we originally thought when we write about it, and the degree to which the price change makes an OK product into one worth getting.

We’ll be updating this, and the other pages, throughout the day. Also see our coverage of specific to Amazon UK Black Friday deals where we’re rounding up the retailer’s best deals.

We know you just want to get to the very best Black Friday deals, but above are some handy links you can use to jump to later parts in this article. Otherwise scroll on to find the best Black Friday deals available now hand-picked by our team.

Best Black Friday UK Deals – The best offers now available

Jump to deals: TVs | Soundbars | Laptops | Gaming | Headphones | Bluetooth Speakers | Tablets | Toys and LEGO | Fitness Trackers | Smartwatches | Cameras | Coffee Machines | Smart Home | Vacuum cleaners | Washing Machines | Fridge Freezers | Smartphones | Amazon Devices

Prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. We’d recommend snapping up a sale item before it goes.

First off, here are our absolute top picks for the best Black Friday deals available today. Some of these will only last one day, so make sure you snap them up before they’re gone.

Black Friday 2018 UK deals – TVs

Black Friday 2018 UK deals – Soundbars

Black Friday 2018 UK deals – Laptops

Black Friday 2018 UK deals – Gaming

Black Friday 2018 UK deals – Headphones

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high) Bose QuietComfort QC35 II You can’t go wrong with the Bose QC 35 II, which offer some of the best noise cancelling technology in the business. They're now even cheaper at below £300.

Black Friday 2018 UK deals – Bluetooth speakers