Black Friday Deals 2018 – Best UK Sales Now Started

Black Friday 2018 is steadily creeping up. To make sure you’re well prepared for the big day, we’ve compiled this guide to answer the most pressing questions related to Black Friday in the UK.
When is Black Friday 2018?
The Black Friday 2018 UK date will be Friday November 23rd.
But you shouldn’t think of Black Friday as a one day event – the Black Friday deals last much longer than that now. Most of the discounts will start at least a week in advance, such as with Amazon Black Friday, which will officially start on November 16th. That means there’s just one more day to wait.
However, many of the other retailers have actually already started discounting items well ahead of Black Friday, too. As part of Currys Black Friday, the retailer is also already discounting items under a ‘Why Wait?’ label. For eligible sales items (look for the black tag), Currys will refund you the difference if it discounts the price any further for Black Friday 2018. Can’t say fairer than that. AO Black Friday has also already started, with a wealth of discounts on the likes Black Friday TV deals, Washing Machine deals, and Fridge Freezer deals.
Black Friday 2018
Best Black Friday Deals – The best offers now available
We’ve not quite reached Black Friday itself, but there are already loads of discounts from all the big retailers. The likes of Amazon and Currys have already started their early Black Friday discounts and we’ve rounded them up right here.
Black Friday deals – TVs
Best Amazon TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
Hisense H50AE6100UK 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Hisense H50AE6100UK 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
A massive 4K TV for a tiny price. Black Friday has truly come early.
Philips 43PUS6753/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Philips 43PUS6753/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
A great saving on Philips' 4K model that supports Ambilight for a more immersive lighting experience. This model comes with integrated Freeview Play.
Hisense H65AE6100UK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Hisense H65AE6100UK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
An early Black Friday bargain. You'll be hard pressed to find a 65-inch TV anywhere else for as low as this.
Samsung UE65NU7100 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR Smart TV - Charcoal Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+] [Energy Class A+]
Samsung UE65NU7100 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR Smart TV - Charcoal Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+] [Energy Class A+]
4K and HDR in a nicely sized 65-inch package from one of the most dependable TV makers around. This Amazon price is a good £100 cheaper than elsewhere, too.
Hisense H65U7AUK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD ULED Smart TV with HDR and Freeview Play - Silver/Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Hisense H65U7AUK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD ULED Smart TV with HDR and Freeview Play - Silver/Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
You can take off a whopping saving off this ginormous 2018 model from Hisense. This is the lowest price it’s ever been available for from Amazon.
Samsung UE65NU8000 65-Inch Dynamic Crystal Colour 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR 1000 Smart TV - Black/Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+] [Energy Class A+]
Samsung UE65NU8000 65-Inch Dynamic Crystal Colour 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR 1000 Smart TV - Black/Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+] [Energy Class A+]
Big savings on a very good 4K HDR TV with a sleek design and low input lag, all of which makes it ideal for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X gamers.
Best Argos TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
Hisense H50A6250UK Smart 4K TV
Hisense H50A6250UK Smart 4K TV
No, your eyes don't deceive you. You can pick up a 50-inch 4K HDR TV for less than £400. Argos is selling this for less than Amazon and you can chuck some Nectar points into the bargain, but hurry as stock is limited.
LG 43UK6400PLF Smart 4K TV
LG 43UK6400PLF Smart 4K TV
We're big fans of LG's smart TVs thanks to webOS, which has all the apps and streaming services you could want. Other retailers have fallen in line with Argos’ price, but you do get the benefit of Nectar points.
Sony KD55XE7073SU 4K Smart TV
Sony KD55XE7073SU 4K Smart TV
A big Sony Bravia with a modest price tag. This model supports Sony's x-reality pro to upscale content to 4K as well as ClearAudio+, which selects the best sound mode for whatever you’re listening to.
Panasonic TX-75FX750B 4K Smart TV
Panasonic TX-75FX750B 4K Smart TV
A mammoth LED TV from Panasonic that boasts support for HDR10+, 4K streams from Amazon and Netflix along with Freeview Play catch-up TV. If that’s not enough, there’s twin Freeview HD and Freesat tuners.
Best Currys TV Deals
LG OLED55B8PLA 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV – Black Tag deal
LG OLED55B8PLA 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV – Black Tag deal
A stunning price for LG's 2018 B8 OLED model. This has premium picture quality with Dolby Vision, 4 HDMI ports, and built in Freeview Play and Freesat HD.
Samsung T32E390SX Smart 32" LED TV – Black Tag deal
Samsung T32E390SX Smart 32" LED TV – Black Tag deal
Perfect as a bedroom TV, this 1080p model is now available for a bargain price for Black Friday.
Sony BRAVIA KD55AF8BU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV
Sony BRAVIA KD55AF8BU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV
A massive saving on this premium Sony OLED TV. It includes HDR and has Google Assistant built in. You're not left short of HDMI ports with 4 included as well.
Samsung UE55NU7020 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
Samsung UE55NU7020 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
A ginormous 55-inch TV for less than £500? It must be a Currys Black Friday bargain. If the price falls any lower during Black Friday you can get the difference refunded, too.
LG OLED55B8SLC Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
LG OLED55B8SLC Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
LG's OLEDs are among our favourites here at Trusted Reviews. This model has 4 HDMI ports, support for HDR with Dolby Vision and all the streaming services you could want.
Best John Lewis TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
Toshiba 43U6863DB 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview HD & Freeview Play
Toshiba 43U6863DB 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview HD & Freeview Play
Toshiba’s 43in is a great size for smaller rooms, and has smart features such as Freeview Play, Freeview HD and streaming apps. Plus, it has Dolby Vision HDR, which makes it something of a steal at this price.
Samsung QE55Q7FN QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with TVPlus/Freesat HD
Samsung QE55Q7FN QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with TVPlus/Freesat HD
Other retailers have it on sale for a similar price, but you're getting John Lewis' great extended warranty and you can save £450 when you purchase the TV with the N650 soundbar and Xbox One X.
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with Freeview Play/Freesat HD (UHD Premium Certified)
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with Freeview Play/Freesat HD (UHD Premium Certified)
Again, you can get this brilliant OLED TV for a similarly low price at other retailers, but not with John Lewis' 5-year guarantee. You can also save £100 on Panasonic's SC-GA10 speaker if you buy it with the TV.
Samsung QE65Q900R QLED 8K Ultra HD Smart TV with TVPlus/Freesat HD
Samsung QE65Q900R QLED 8K Ultra HD Smart TV with TVPlus/Freesat HD
We’re pretty high up the TV market here, with Samsung’s 8K display. That’s a whole lot of pixels and a lot of money, which makes John Lewis’s 5 year guarantee and free installation all the more appealing. And if you fancy a bit more, there’s £200 off a selected soundbar when purchased with the TV.
Best Very TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
LG 55UJ630V 4K Ultra HD TV
LG 55UJ630V 4K Ultra HD TV
This big 55-inch LG TV includes built-in Freeview Play, letting you easily catch up on shows you've missed. It also runs webOS, LG's excellent operating system. It also supports Dolby Vision for even better HDR performance.
Panasonic TX-58EX700B 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview Play
Panasonic TX-58EX700B 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview Play
A very reasonable price for a decent 2017 mid-range Panasonic TV, complete with Freeview Play, HDR and a 4K resolution.
Best eBay TV Deals
LG 65UK6400PLF Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Web OS Freeview/Freesat HD
LG 65UK6400PLF Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Web OS Freeview/Freesat HD
A great price on a large 4K HDR TV from one of the top manufacturers. You also get the excellent Web OS smart TV UI.
Philips 55PUS6703 Smart Ultra HD TV with Ambilight/Freeview Play
Philips 55PUS6703 Smart Ultra HD TV with Ambilight/Freeview Play
This stylish set doesn’t just pack a 4K resolution at a low price - it also packs Ambilight. This involves three rear-mounted LEDs that match the colour of the image, making for an even more immersive viewing experience.
Toshiba TV 55T6863DB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Toshiba TV 55T6863DB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
A large (55-inch) 4K TV with HDR support for well under £500. The narrow pedestal will also be useful for anyone with only a small TV stand.
Best AO TV Deals
Philips 50PUS6523 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR and Freeview Play HDR 10/HLG – Dark Silver
Philips 50PUS6523 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR and Freeview Play HDR 10/HLG – Dark Silver
A 50 inch Philips TV for just £349 – surely not? This amazing deal is now part of AO.com's Black Friday sale, so don't miss out while it's still available.
Techwood 55AO6USB 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Freeview Play – Black
Techwood 55AO6USB 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Freeview Play – Black
If you're happy to go with a lesser known brand, then you can get an extra five inches on your TV for the same great price as above. Not too shabby.
Black Friday deals – Soundbars
Best Amazon Soundbar Deals
Samsung HW-M360 Soundbar 2.1 Bluetooth
Samsung HW-M360 Soundbar 2.1 Bluetooth
An excellent value 2.1 soundbar with easy setup and the ability to stream music directly over Bluetooth.
Sony HT-CT290 300 W Soundbar with Bluetooth, HDMI and Wireless Subwoofer
Sony HT-CT290 300 W Soundbar with Bluetooth, HDMI and Wireless Subwoofer
This 300W Sony soundbar has plenty of power and includes a convenient wireless subwoofer for giving the bass some serious kick. You can use HDMI ARC to connect to your TV with just one cable and there's Bluetooth support for your other devices, too.
LG SJ5 Soundbar
LG SJ5 Soundbar
A massive saving on this stylish LG soundbar that includes a subwoofer for that room-shaking bass. It packs in an impressive 320W of power.
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar System - black
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar System - black
If you’re after boosting the sound of a smaller TV in a secondary room, the tiny Bose Solo 5 could be a solution.
Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)
Panasonic SC-HTE80 Speakerboard Bluetooth Sound Base
Panasonic SC-HTE80 Speakerboard Bluetooth Sound Base
This soundbase model slips effortlessly underneath your TV or onto a shelf and ups the 'wow factor' of your TV sound. This soundbase has a pair of subwoofers to really give your films some oomph. John Lewis provides a 2-year warranty to round off a great choice.
LG SJ2 Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
LG SJ2 Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
A compact and attractive soundbar that complements your TV while bolstering its sound. This includes 160W of power and a wireless subwoofer you can conveniently hide away out of sight. This model also includes wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Includes a fantastic 2-year warranty.
Samsung HW-N400 Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar w/ 6 months Deezer
Samsung HW-N400 Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar w/ 6 months Deezer
You can get this decent entry-level soundbar a little cheaper elsewhere, but John Lewis includes a 6 month Deezer Premium+ trial and its usual 2 year guarantee
Canton DM5 Bluetooth Sound Bar
Canton DM5 Bluetooth Sound Bar
Canton is a brand synonymous with high-end audio, so it's little surprise it makes a fantastic-sounding soundbar. This model includes clever features like 'Hotel mode' so you can limit the maximum volume so no one can annoy the neighbours.
Best Currys Soundbar Deals
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
A massive saving for Currys Black Friday. If the price goes any lower, Currys will also refund the difference for Black Friday. This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup.
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Another stonking Black Friday Currys deal. We gave this soundbar 9/10 when it was full price, making this deal exceptionally bargainous. If you want an audiophile home cinema experience, this is the soundbar you want.
Best Argos Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)
Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
This budget-friendly option from Panasonic is great because it also includes Bluetooth connectivity. This means you can play audio off another device like a phone or tablet, as well as connecting to your TV through its optical connection.
LG LAS260B 100W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
LG LAS260B 100W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
This LG soundbar delivers a respectable amount of power for not a lot of money. It also includes Bluetooth and connects through a simple optical cable.
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
This meaty offering from LG offers 2.1 channel sound, complete with a bassy 200 watt subwoofer and a price that undercuts Amazon.
Best eBay Soundbar Deals
PANASONIC HTB498 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
PANASONIC HTB498 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
A nicely affordable 2.1 soundbar, complete with wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth connectivity.
Samsung HW-N400 2.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung HW-N400 2.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
This soundbar packs four speakers and a built-in subwoofer for a potent audible punch.
Black Friday deals – Gaming
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Amazon
Nintendo Switch + Pokémon : Let's Go Pikachu + Just Dance 2019 – Early Black Friday deal
Nintendo Switch + Pokémon : Let's Go Pikachu + Just Dance 2019 – Early Black Friday deal
This Nintendo Switch Bundle compiles the console itself alongside one of the year's most anticipated titles for a fraction of the price.
Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red Fortnite Edition with Fortnite Currency + Double Helix Bundle
Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red Fortnite Edition with Fortnite Currency + Double Helix Bundle
For no extra cost, this bundle comes with Fortnite pre-installed, 1000 V-Bucks and the Double Helix Pack which contains several in-game items. A great shout for any Fortnite fans out there.
Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code
Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code
This fantastic Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle nabs you the game for £10 less than if you were to buy the game and console separately, plus it comes with a limited edition dock for your Nintendo Switch.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Argos
Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle
Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle
The sheer amount of stuff you get in this bundle makes it brilliant value for money – perfect for any Pokemon fan.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Now at its lowest price yet through Argos, the Joy-Con charging dock removes the horror seeing the "low battery" notification from your Joy-Cons.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Currys PC World
Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy Bundle
Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy Bundle
Currys PC World has one of the best value Nintendo Switch bundles yet – getting you the excellent Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy for just a tenner.
Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Pro Controller Bundle
Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Pro Controller Bundle
The ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle – here you'll find two of the best games for the system and a Pro Controller included, giving you an amazing saving of £24.97.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – GAME
Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle
Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle
Just as with the bundle at Currys PC World, this option saves you £10 as opposed to buying Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the Nintendo Switch separately.
Nintendo Switch Neon with Dark Souls Remastered
Nintendo Switch Neon with Dark Souls Remastered
Given that Dark Souls Remastered has only just come out for the Nintendo Switch, being able to get it for a fraction of its current price makes this bundle a true winner.
Nintendo Switch Neon with Super Mario Party
Nintendo Switch Neon with Super Mario Party
If you're more in the market for some family-friendly fun, there are few games as inclusive as Super Mario Party, which comes as part of this bundle.
Best PS4 Deals – Amazon
Sony PlayStation VR Starter Pack + Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Sony PlayStation VR Starter Pack + Astro Bot Rescue Mission
This is an astounding Black Friday deal from Amazon – far better than the usual £199.99 PSVR deals that we've seen in recent months.
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)
This brand new PS4 Slim bundle comes packed with Black Ops 4, perfect for some run-and-gun action.
PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle
PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle
If you prefer football to web-swinging, then this is the bundle for you.
PlayStation 4 Pro Console 1TB with Marvel's Spider-Man
PlayStation 4 Pro Console 1TB with Marvel's Spider-Man
This PS4 Pro comes bundled with Marvel's Spider-Man, one of the fastest selling PlayStation exclusives of all time.
Best PS4 Deals – Currys PC World
PS4 Slim 1TB + God of War Bundle
PS4 Slim 1TB + God of War Bundle
Anyone in the market for a high-storage PS4 will love this deal – not only are you getting the 1TB PS4 Slim but it comes with a free copy of the critically acclaimed exclusive, God of War.
PlayStation 4 Pro with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle
PlayStation 4 Pro with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle
Fifa fans rejoice, this PS4 Pro bundle from Currys PC World also comes with a discounted docking station to charge your DualShock 4 controllers with ease.
Best PS4 Deals – GAME
500GB Playstation 4 with FIFA 19 + Doom + DUALSHOCK 4 Controller + Fortnite Content and NOW TV
500GB Playstation 4 with FIFA 19 + Doom + DUALSHOCK 4 Controller + Fortnite Content and NOW TV
This bundle is perfect for multiplayer, giving you an extra controller (with Fortnite content) and Fifa 19. If that wasn't enough, you'll also get Doom and a NOW TV voucher.
Playstation 4 1TB with FIFA 19 + The Elder Scrolls Online + NOW TV
Playstation 4 1TB with FIFA 19 + The Elder Scrolls Online + NOW TV
If you need a little extra storage for the money, then this bundle with a 1TB PS4 Slim is a much better bet.
Playstation 4 Pro 1TB with FIFA 19 + The Elder Scrolls Online + NOW TV
Playstation 4 Pro 1TB with FIFA 19 + The Elder Scrolls Online + NOW TV
The same great deal as above but this bundle features the PS4 Pro, which is better designed to handle 4K, HDR gaming.
Best PS4 Deals – John Lewis
Sony PlayStation VR Gaming System with PlayStation Camera, VR Worlds PS VR Game and Firewall Zero Hour VR Game
Sony PlayStation VR Gaming System with PlayStation Camera, VR Worlds PS VR Game and Firewall Zero Hour VR Game
John Lewis is now bundling a copy of Firewall: Zero Hour with each PSVR Starter Pack. Remember, buying through John Lewis always gets you a two-year warranty, handy for any VR related mishaps.
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle
It might not have the cheapest price, but John Lewis' two-year warranty is sure to be a winner for some buyers.
Best Xbox One Deals – Currys PC World
Xbox One X, Forza Horizon 4, Forza Motorsport 7, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2, Xbox LIVE Gold & Wireless Controller Bundle
Xbox One X, Forza Horizon 4, Forza Motorsport 7, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2, Xbox LIVE Gold & Wireless Controller Bundle
After a 4K console and trio of the generation's finest games? This bundle gets you that, an extra controller and more.
Xbox One S 1TB Console with Fortnite Battle Royale
Xbox One S 1TB Console with Fortnite Battle Royale
Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world right now and you can experience great performance and cross-play on Xbox One S.
Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle
Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle
If you aren't looking for a 4K machine but still want to experience the likes of Forza Horizon 4 and Tekken 7, this is the bundle for you.
Xbox One X with Fallout 76
Xbox One X with Fallout 76
Bethesda is bringing its nuclear RPG online with Fallout 76, and we can guarantee it will run best on Xbox One X.
Best Xbox One Deals – Argos
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Those keen to partake in a bit of local multiplayer can get an extra controller at no additional cost with this bundle.
Xbox One S 1TB Console with PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds
Xbox One S 1TB Console with PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds
1TB is a healthy amount of memory, a perfect number for players hoping to install a bunch of goodies on their console with this bundle.
Xbox One X Battlefield 5 Special Edition Console
Xbox One X Battlefield 5 Special Edition Console
Battlefield 5 is one of the biggest shooters of the year and undoubtedly looks incredible on Xbox One X. If you fancy it, this bundle is perfect
Best Xbox One Deals – Amazon
Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Console with Eon Cosmetic Set & 2000 V-Bucks
Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Console with Eon Cosmetic Set & 2000 V-Bucks
Fans of the world famous battle royale experience can get exclusive cosmetics and in-game currency with this bundle.
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)
For just a smidgen more, you can swap out Fornite and get yourself Forza Horizon 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 instead. Seems like a no-brainer to me.
Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle
Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle
Motorheads rejoice, you can enjoy two of the finest racers in recent memory on a robust 4K console.
Best Xbox One Deals – John Lewis
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with x2 Wireless Controllers Bundle
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with x2 Wireless Controllers Bundle
For a simple, no frills Xbox One S bundle, John Lewis offers the best value for money by giving away a two-year warranty right out of the gate.
Microsoft Xbox One X Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller, Black and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Microsoft Xbox One X Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller, Black and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
For fans of fast-paced action games, this bundle is a great shout (particularly as you're getting a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, absolutely free).
Black Friday deals – Headphones
Best Amazon Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, designed for Sport, Running and Fitness, Black/Silver
Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, designed for Sport, Running and Fitness, Black/Silver
A massive saving on these sports-friendly headphones with a super-secure fit. This is currently the lowest price they've ever been from Amazon, and even cheaper than Black Friday and Prime Day.
AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones
AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones
Half price for these AKG K92 headphones is an incredible deal – but you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member.
Apple AirPods White with Charging Case
Apple AirPods White with Charging Case
A rare sizeable saving on Apple’s clever, hassle-free wireless earphones.
Philips Fidelio X2 Hi-Res Headphones Premium Design (Over-Ear, Velvet Cushions, 3 m Cable) - Black
Philips Fidelio X2 Hi-Res Headphones Premium Design (Over-Ear, Velvet Cushions, 3 m Cable) - Black
A big saving on this audiophile-friendly pair of over-ear headphones. These support high-resolution audio and the frequency response of 5-40,000Hz will have your music sounding its best.
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Black
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Black
Beats often gets a bad rap in audiophile circles for their ‘style over substance’ ways. But the sound profile of the Solo 3 is certainly lively, and they have some of the best iPhone integration around thanks to the custom W1 chip inside.
Sony WH-H900 h.ear Series Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture control, 24 Hours Battery Life - Green
Sony WH-H900 h.ear Series Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture control, 24 Hours Battery Life - Green
If you don't fancy stretching to Sony's top of the range WH-1000 range of headphones, this ANC pair is a decent alternative for much less cash.
Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple Devices (Black)
Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple Devices (Black)
Want a compact set of travel earbuds with noise cancelling capabilities? Then you can’t do better than the Bose QuietComfort 20.
Sennheiser PXC 550
Sennheiser PXC 550
You can currently bag a bargain on Sennheiser's excellent noise cancelling headphones from Amazon with a whopping saving. They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture Control, Activity Recognition, 30 Hours Battery Life - Black
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture Control, Activity Recognition, 30 Hours Battery Life - Black
The second-generation model of our all-time favourite active noise-cancelling headphones. We awarded these 10/10 Editor’s Choice in our review. The new XM3 model is here, but that doesn’t stop these now discounted headphones being a great choice for less money.
Best Argos Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
JAM Transit Fitness Wireless Sports In-Ear Headphones
JAM Transit Fitness Wireless Sports In-Ear Headphones
If you're after a wireless pair of headphones for sports, these are an absolute bargain that can cope with all the sweat and rigours of exercise.
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones
Or if you have a bigger budget, go for these sports headphones that deliver trademark Bose sound quality.
Best Currys Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
QuietControl 30 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black
QuietControl 30 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black
This is the same lower price as on Amazon, but if you buy these smart noise-cancelling earbuds from Currys you get a 9 month Deezer Premium pass.
Best John Lewis Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
B&O Play Beoplay H2 Headphones Deep Red
B&O Play Beoplay H2 Headphones Deep Red
Top quality audio brand B&O have designed a great looking pair of headphones here that pack in a mic and remote. The 40mm drivers and bass ports make for rich and full sound and the lambskin build ensures constant comfort. You can also get these for the same price from Amazon, but the extended 2-year warranty from John Lewis make them our retailer of choice.
Best eBay Headphone Deals
Sony SP500 In-ear Water Resistant Wireless Sports Headphones - Yellow
Sony SP500 In-ear Water Resistant Wireless Sports Headphones - Yellow
A solid set of Bluetooth earphones for fitness fanatics that can withstand sweat and moisture.
JBL Headphone E55 BT
JBL Headphone E55 BT
This smart set of headphones provided wireless sound in a travel-friendly foldable form factor.
Black Friday deals – Bluetooth speakers
Best Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Ultimate Ears Megaboom Limited Edition Bluetooth Speaker – Black Friday Deal
Ultimate Ears Megaboom Limited Edition Bluetooth Speaker – Black Friday Deal
This limited edition version of the UE Megaboom is both waterproof and shock resistant – making it one of the most robust bluetooth speakers on the market. Now with £29 off over Black Friday.
Creative MUVO 2c Palm Sized Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker with Built-In MP3 Player - Green
Creative MUVO 2c Palm Sized Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker with Built-In MP3 Player - Green
The Creative Muvo 2C provides surprisingly decent bass given its tiny size, and it’s packed full of features. If portability is everything, this is a great pick.
Ultimate Ears, WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker, Waterproof Speaker with Double-Up Connection, 10-Hour Battery Life, Clear, Crisp, Elegant Bass, Immersive Sound, Subzero Blue
Ultimate Ears, WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker, Waterproof Speaker with Double-Up Connection, 10-Hour Battery Life, Clear, Crisp, Elegant Bass, Immersive Sound, Subzero Blue
If the UE Wonderboom’s name makes it sound like a superhero, well, it kind of is. This squat speaker is nigh-on indestructible, and it packs an audible punch too.
Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Wi-Fi/Loud Waterproof Wireless Speaker with Amazon Alexa Voice Control - Graphite Black
Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Wi-Fi/Loud Waterproof Wireless Speaker with Amazon Alexa Voice Control - Graphite Black
Arguably our favourite super-portable Bluetooth speaker on the market, the UE Blast provides great sound, a compact and waterproof body, excellent battery life and Alexa support.
Denon DSB-250BT Envaya Portable Premium Bluetooth Speaker - Black/Grey Stripe
Denon DSB-250BT Envaya Portable Premium Bluetooth Speaker - Black/Grey Stripe
This stylish bar speaker packs big, balanced sound, whether you’re listening at high or low volumes. It’s also water-resistant.
Fender Monterey Bluetooth Speaker, Black
Fender Monterey Bluetooth Speaker, Black
The Fender Monterey should instantly appeal to musos thanks to its classic guitar amp looks. Fortunately, the appeal is more than skin-deep, with highly detailed stereo sound and physical EQ knobs.
Bang & Olufsen Beolit 17 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - Natural
Bang & Olufsen Beolit 17 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - Natural
The B&O Play Beolit 17 provides huge, well-balanced 360-degree sound from a single boxy speaker. Its battery will last you a full 24 hours, and it even features a handy leather carrying handle.
Best John Lewis Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System, Grey
Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System, Grey
The Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2 are our favourite pound-for-pound Bluetooth speakers of the moment, providing excellent hi-fi sound from twin gorgeous retro-chic units. This price is pretty consistent across the web, but John Lewis provides that enticing two year guarantee.
Best Argos Bluetooth Speaker Deals
JBL Clip 2 Waterproof Portable Speaker – Black
JBL Clip 2 Waterproof Portable Speaker – Black
The JBL Clip 2 is so accomplished, JBL has struggled to follow it up in the years since its release. This is a cheap, cheerful, waterproof and decent-sounding speaker that supports daisy chaining.
Bose Soundlink Colour II Wireless Portable Speaker - Black
Bose Soundlink Colour II Wireless Portable Speaker - Black
Bose offers a teeny-tiny speaker with incredibly robust build quality and strong sound. It’s not too expensive by the esteemed brand’s standards, either.
Lenovo Yoga 730 from John Lewis & Partners
Lenovo Yoga 730 Convertible Laptop, Intel Core i7 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.3" Full HD, Platinum
Lenovo Yoga 730 Convertible Laptop, Intel Core i7 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.3" Full HD, Platinum
Exclusive to John Lewis & Partners, this Lenovo Yoga 730 can convert from laptop to tablet and includes a massive 512GB of solid state storage.
Black Friday deals – Tablets
Best Amazon Tablet Deals
Huawei MediaPad T3 7" Tablet - (MEDIATEK Quad-core 1.4GHz, RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB, IPS-Display) - Space Grey – Early Black Friday deal
Huawei MediaPad T3 7" Tablet - (MEDIATEK Quad-core 1.4GHz, RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB, IPS-Display) - Space Grey – Early Black Friday deal
A great saving on this already budget-friendly Android tablet for Amazon's Early Black Friday.
Huawei 53018680 MediaPad T3 8" Tablet – Early Black Friday deal
Huawei 53018680 MediaPad T3 8" Tablet – Early Black Friday deal
There's an equally big saving on this slightly larger 8-inch model, too.
Huawei Mediapad M5 8” Tablet(Grey) - (Octa-Core Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC,2K IPS Screen, Android 8.0)
Huawei Mediapad M5 8” Tablet(Grey) - (Octa-Core Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC,2K IPS Screen, Android 8.0)
There's also a massive saving on Huawei's more premium M series Android tablets. This model has an 8-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution screen, making it great for media.
Huawei Mediapad M5 10” Tablet – Early Black Friday deal
Huawei Mediapad M5 10” Tablet – Early Black Friday deal
Again, there's a bigger 10-inch option available if you need more screen. This has a massive saving for Black Friday.
Amazon Fire 7 8GB Black (with Special Offers)
Amazon Fire 7 8GB Black (with Special Offers)
Amazon lets you knock a tenner off the price of its most popular Fire 7 tablet by accepting advertising. the tablet stays the same with its 7-inch IPS display, quad-core processing, Alexa assistant and an 8 hour battery life.
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White
Save a chunk on the well proportioned and light Android tablet from Samsung. You get a hefty 9.6-inch display, 8GB storage with microSD expansion options, 5MP and 2MP cameras. The catch? It's Android 4.4 limited, hence the price.
iPad 6th Gen Wi-Fi 32GB - Space Grey
iPad 6th Gen Wi-Fi 32GB - Space Grey
Apple’s current, standard iPad is excellent value for money, with a strong CPU and Apple Pencil support for a low price.
Best Argos Tablet Deals
Huawei MediaPad T3 (8-inch)
Huawei MediaPad T3 (8-inch)
This 8-inch Android tablet has a great design and crisp display, making it great for browsing and watching video.
Huawei MediaPad T3 (10-inch)
Huawei MediaPad T3 (10-inch)
Or if you want a bigger screen, go for this 10-inch version for not much more.
Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite
Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite
You can now save £60 on this intriguing Android tablet, which packs in an impressive four-speaker sound set-up.
Best Currys Tablet Deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" Tablet & 128 GB SD Card Bundle - Grey
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" Tablet & 128 GB SD Card Bundle - Grey
This Samsung tablets comes with a Full HD display on that sizeable 10.1-inch screen. This is backed by Android 7.0, a hefty 13 hour battery life and microSD storage expansion. Talking of which, Currys is throwing in a 128GB card.
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro - 256 GB, Space Grey (2017)
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro - 256 GB, Space Grey (2017)
It might be coming to the end of its reign as Apple’s top dog, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro remains a brilliant machine.
Best John Lewis Tablet Deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen
Take £130 off Samsung’s premium Android tablet, which includes the S Pen stylus. This is a little more expensive than the Amazon price, but you also get a massive 3-year warranty included here.
Apple iPad Mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey
Apple iPad Mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey
Not only are you getting the iPad Mini 4 at its lowest price yet (with £100 off) but it also comes with a three-year warranty out of the gate.
Best eBay Tablet Deals
Acer Iconia One 10.1 Inch 16GB / 32GB Android WiFi Tablet - White/Black
Acer Iconia One 10.1 Inch 16GB / 32GB Android WiFi Tablet - White/Black
Acer Iconia One 10 provides a decent display and stereo speakers for a low price, making it a viable travel media-player option.
Lenovo Tab E10 10.1 Inch 16GB WiFi Android Tablet - Black
Lenovo Tab E10 10.1 Inch 16GB WiFi Android Tablet - Black
A very cheap and cheerful full-sized Android tablet with the added bonus of Dolby Atmos. Could be ideal as a secondary kitchen screen, or for long travel with small kids.
Black Friday deals – Fitness Trackers
Best Amazon Fitness Tracker Deals
Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker – Early Black Friday deal
Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker – Early Black Friday deal
A GPS-packing, waterproof fitness tracker now down to a fantastic low price. A perfect pick to improve your fitness or keep an eye on your steps
Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband – Black Friday Deal of the Day
Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband – Black Friday Deal of the Day
The lowest price Amazon has sold the very capable Fitbit Charge 2. A great all-rounder fitness tracker.
Xiaomi Mi Band 2
Xiaomi Mi Band 2
This fitness tracker from respected Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi packs a fine OLED display and an attractive waterproof design.
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
There's also a great saving on the newer Fitbit Versa. This model is sleeker than the Ionic but you do sacrifice GPS.
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
This fitness tracker masquerades as a traditional watch with a stylish round design and colour screen. With week-long battery life and GPS, it’s great for an epic outdoor workout.
Best Currys Fitness Tracker Deals
Garmin Vivofit 3
Garmin Vivofit 3
A water-resistant design, year-long battery life and sleep tracking contribute towards a great wearable.
Fitbit Flex 2
Fitbit Flex 2
This entry-level model from Fitbit sits discretely on the wrist, and manages to provide you with a stripped back notification system using a simple five LED set-up.
Best John Lewis Fitness Tracker Deals
Fitbit Ionic Smart Fitness Watch, Blue Grey/Silver Grey
Fitbit Ionic Smart Fitness Watch, Blue Grey/Silver Grey
Fitbit’s first crack at a smartwatch here comes with a free 3 month Deezer+ membership and a 2 year guarantee.
Black Friday deals – Coffee Machines
Best Amazon Coffee Machine Deals
Nespresso EN550.BM Lattissima Touch Automatic Coffee Machine, Matt Black – Early Black Friday deal
Nespresso EN550.BM Lattissima Touch Automatic Coffee Machine, Matt Black – Early Black Friday deal
This is the lowest price Amazon has ever sold this compact and attractive coffee machine. If you want a convenient and quick caffeine fix, this is a great choice.
Melitta AromaFresh Grind and Brew, 1021-01, Filter Coffee Machine, Glass Coffee Jug Included
Melitta AromaFresh Grind and Brew, 1021-01, Filter Coffee Machine, Glass Coffee Jug Included
Don't let anyone tell you that a filter coffee is the wrong way to enjoy a cup of the good stuff. With freshly-ground beans and a bit of TLC, you can get wonderful fresh coffee from this Melitta.
De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685M Traditional Pump Espresso Machine - Silver
De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685M Traditional Pump Espresso Machine - Silver
This stylish espresso machine is a highly compact and affordable way to enjoy short coffees, Americanos, lattes and cappuccinos at home. It even includes a frothing nozzle for making those milky beverages.
Best John Lewis Coffee Machine Deals (Price: Low to high)
Morphy Richards Accents Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker, Red
Morphy Richards Accents Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker, Red
This handsome filter coffee maker has a reusable cupcake filter, which can optionally be used with disposable paper filters. Amazon has this currently for £5 more and you also get a 2-year warranty from John Lewis.
Nespresso Creatista Coffee Machine by Sage, Liquorice
Nespresso Creatista Coffee Machine by Sage, Liquorice
This premium machine can produce seven different types of coffee and has a professional steam wand for milk-based drinks. Currently £50 less than at Amazon with John Lewis' extended warranty. You can currently also claim 150 Nespresso pods for free. Act fast because this model is reduced to clear.
Best Currys Coffee Machine Deals (Price: Low to high)
Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver & Black
Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver & Black
There's nothing more convenient than a bean to cup coffee machine. This one makes coffee effortlessly, and this saving is massive for Black Friday. It's currently £80 cheaper at Currys than Amazon, and if Currys drops the price any further for Black Friday you can get the difference refunded.
Delonghi ECAM23.420 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver, Black & White
Delonghi ECAM23.420 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver, Black & White
Another massive saving on this attractive bean to cup machine. It's currently £115 cheaper than Amazon with the same discount guarantee if Currys drop the price any further.
Morphy Richards Accents 162011 Filter Coffee Machine - Black & Rose Gold
Morphy Richards Accents 162011 Filter Coffee Machine - Black & Rose Gold
This attractive filter coffee machine is perfect if you just want to keep your coffee making simple. Another early Black Friday bargain.
Tassimo by Bosch Happy TAS1003GB Coffee Machine (multiple colours)
Tassimo by Bosch Happy TAS1003GB Coffee Machine (multiple colours)
This Nespresso has had a massive discount, making this an absolute bargain. It uses Intellibrew to make sure each Nespresso pod is custom brewed.
Best Very Coffee Machine Deals
Nespresso XN901840 Vertuo Coffee Machine by Krups | Now £149, save £50
Nespresso XN901840 Vertuo Coffee Machine by Krups | Now £149, save £50
If you're looking for a simple one-touch coffee machine that delivers delicious coffee, this is a fantastic deal. It can brew to four different cup sizes and is able to recognise what pods are being used for the perfect blend.