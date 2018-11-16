Black Friday Deals 2018 – Best UK Sales Now Started

Black Friday 2018 is steadily creeping up. To make sure you’re well prepared for the big day, we’ve compiled this guide to answer the most pressing questions related to Black Friday in the UK.

When is Black Friday 2018?

The Black Friday 2018 UK date will be Friday November 23rd.

But you shouldn’t think of Black Friday as a one day event – the Black Friday deals last much longer than that now. Most of the discounts will start at least a week in advance, such as with Amazon Black Friday, which will officially start on November 16th. That means there’s just one more day to wait.

However, many of the other retailers have actually already started discounting items well ahead of Black Friday, too. As part of Currys Black Friday, the retailer is also already discounting items under a ‘Why Wait?’ label. For eligible sales items (look for the black tag), Currys will refund you the difference if it discounts the price any further for Black Friday 2018. Can’t say fairer than that. AO Black Friday has also already started, with a wealth of discounts on the likes Black Friday TV deals, Washing Machine deals, and Fridge Freezer deals.

Black Friday 2018

We’ve not quite reached Black Friday itself, but there are already loads of discounts from all the big retailers. The likes of Amazon and Currys have already started their early Black Friday discounts and we’ve rounded them up right here.

Prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. We’d recommend snapping up a sale item before it goes.



Black Friday deals – TVs

Black Friday deals – Soundbars

Best Currys Soundbar Deals Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar A massive saving for Currys Black Friday. If the price goes any lower, Currys will also refund the difference for Black Friday. This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup. Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar Another stonking Black Friday Currys deal. We gave this soundbar 9/10 when it was full price, making this deal exceptionally bargainous. If you want an audiophile home cinema experience, this is the soundbar you want.

Black Friday deals – Gaming

Black Friday deals – Headphones

Best Currys Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high) QuietControl 30 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black This is the same lower price as on Amazon, but if you buy these smart noise-cancelling earbuds from Currys you get a 9 month Deezer Premium pass.

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high) B&O Play Beoplay H2 Headphones Deep Red Top quality audio brand B&O have designed a great looking pair of headphones here that pack in a mic and remote. The 40mm drivers and bass ports make for rich and full sound and the lambskin build ensures constant comfort. You can also get these for the same price from Amazon, but the extended 2-year warranty from John Lewis make them our retailer of choice.

Black Friday deals – Bluetooth speakers

Best John Lewis Bluetooth Speaker Deals Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System, Grey The Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2 are our favourite pound-for-pound Bluetooth speakers of the moment, providing excellent hi-fi sound from twin gorgeous retro-chic units. This price is pretty consistent across the web, but John Lewis provides that enticing two year guarantee.

Black Friday deals – Tablets

Black Friday deals – Fitness Trackers

Best Currys Fitness Tracker Deals Garmin Vivofit 3 A water-resistant design, year-long battery life and sleep tracking contribute towards a great wearable. Fitbit Flex 2 This entry-level model from Fitbit sits discretely on the wrist, and manages to provide you with a stripped back notification system using a simple five LED set-up.

Best John Lewis Fitness Tracker Deals Fitbit Ionic Smart Fitness Watch, Blue Grey/Silver Grey Fitbit’s first crack at a smartwatch here comes with a free 3 month Deezer+ membership and a 2 year guarantee.

Black Friday deals – Coffee Machines

Best John Lewis Coffee Machine Deals (Price: Low to high) Morphy Richards Accents Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker, Red This handsome filter coffee maker has a reusable cupcake filter, which can optionally be used with disposable paper filters. Amazon has this currently for £5 more and you also get a 2-year warranty from John Lewis. Nespresso Creatista Coffee Machine by Sage, Liquorice This premium machine can produce seven different types of coffee and has a professional steam wand for milk-based drinks. Currently £50 less than at Amazon with John Lewis' extended warranty. You can currently also claim 150 Nespresso pods for free. Act fast because this model is reduced to clear.