Black Friday Deals 2018 – Best UK Sales Now Started

Richard Easton

Black Friday 2018 is steadily creeping up. To make sure you’re well prepared for the big day, we’ve compiled this guide to answer the most pressing questions related to Black Friday in the UK.

When is Black Friday 2018?

The Black Friday 2018 UK date will be Friday November 23rd.

But you shouldn’t think of Black Friday as a one day event – the Black Friday deals last much longer than that now. Most of the discounts will start at least a week in advance, such as with Amazon Black Friday, which will officially start on November 16th. That means there’s just one more day to wait.

However, many of the other retailers have actually already started discounting items well ahead of Black Friday, too. As part of Currys Black Friday, the retailer is also already discounting items under a ‘Why Wait?’ label. For eligible sales items (look for the black tag), Currys will refund you the difference if it discounts the price any further for Black Friday 2018. Can’t say fairer than that. AO Black Friday has also already started, with a wealth of discounts on the likes Black Friday TV deals, Washing Machine deals, and Fridge Freezer deals.

Black Friday 2018

Best Black Friday Deals – The best offers now available

We’ve not quite reached Black Friday itself, but there are already loads of discounts from all the big retailers. The likes of Amazon and Currys have already started their early Black Friday discounts and we’ve rounded them up right here.

Black Friday deals – TVs

Best Amazon TV Deals (Price: Low to high)

Hisense H50AE6100UK 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]

A massive 4K TV for a tiny price. Black Friday has truly come early.

Amazon

|

Now £329.00

View Deal

Now £329.00

|

Amazon

Philips 43PUS6753/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]

A great saving on Philips' 4K model that supports Ambilight for a more immersive lighting experience. This model comes with integrated Freeview Play.

Amazon

|

Now £329.00

View Deal

Now £329.00

|

Amazon

Hisense H65AE6100UK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]

An early Black Friday bargain. You'll be hard pressed to find a 65-inch TV anywhere else for as low as this.

Amazon

|

£579.00

View Deal

£579.00

|

Amazon

Samsung UE65NU7100 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR Smart TV - Charcoal Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+] [Energy Class A+]

4K and HDR in a nicely sized 65-inch package from one of the most dependable TV makers around. This Amazon price is a good £100 cheaper than elsewhere, too.

Amazon

|

Now £794.00

View Deal

Now £794.00

|

Amazon

Hisense H65U7AUK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD ULED Smart TV with HDR and Freeview Play - Silver/Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]

You can take off a whopping saving off this ginormous 2018 model from Hisense. This is the lowest price it’s ever been available for from Amazon.

Amazon

|

Now £900.35

View Deal

Now £900.35

|

Amazon

Samsung UE65NU8000 65-Inch Dynamic Crystal Colour 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR 1000 Smart TV - Black/Silver (2018 Model) [Energy Class A+] [Energy Class A+]

Big savings on a very good 4K HDR TV with a sleek design and low input lag, all of which makes it ideal for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X gamers.

Amazon

|

Now £1,100.27

View Deal

Now £1,100.27

|

Amazon

Best Argos TV Deals (Price: Low to high)

Hisense H50A6250UK Smart 4K TV

No, your eyes don't deceive you. You can pick up a 50-inch 4K HDR TV for less than £400. Argos is selling this for less than Amazon and you can chuck some Nectar points into the bargain, but hurry as stock is limited.

Argos

|

Lowest Price

|

Now £379.00

View Deal

Now £379.00

|

Lowest Price

|

Argos

LG 43UK6400PLF Smart 4K TV

We're big fans of LG's smart TVs thanks to webOS, which has all the apps and streaming services you could want. Other retailers have fallen in line with Argos’ price, but you do get the benefit of Nectar points.

Argos

|

Save £30

|

Now £369

View Deal

Now £369

|

Save £30

|

Argos

Sony KD55XE7073SU 4K Smart TV

A big Sony Bravia with a modest price tag. This model supports Sony's x-reality pro to upscale content to 4K as well as ClearAudio+, which selects the best sound mode for whatever you’re listening to.

Argos

|

Save £20

|

£529.00

View Deal

£529.00

|

Save £20

|

Argos

Panasonic TX-75FX750B 4K Smart TV

A mammoth LED TV from Panasonic that boasts support for HDR10+, 4K streams from Amazon and Netflix along with Freeview Play catch-up TV. If that’s not enough, there’s twin Freeview HD and Freesat tuners.

Argos

|

Save £300

|

£2999.00

View Deal

£2999.00

|

Save £300

|

Argos

Best Currys TV Deals

LG OLED55B8PLA 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV – Black Tag deal

A stunning price for LG's 2018 B8 OLED model. This has premium picture quality with Dolby Vision, 4 HDMI ports, and built in Freeview Play and Freesat HD.

Currys

|

Save £500

|

Now £1,299

View Deal

Now £1,299

|

Save £500

|

Currys

Samsung T32E390SX Smart 32" LED TV – Black Tag deal

Perfect as a bedroom TV, this 1080p model is now available for a bargain price for Black Friday.

Currys

|

Save £100

|

Now £249

View Deal

Now £249

|

Save £100

|

Currys

Sony BRAVIA KD55AF8BU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV

A massive saving on this premium Sony OLED TV. It includes HDR and has Google Assistant built in. You're not left short of HDMI ports with 4 included as well.

Currys

|

Save £400

|

Now £1,899.00

View Deal

Now £1,899.00

|

Save £400

|

Currys

Samsung UE55NU7020 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV

A ginormous 55-inch TV for less than £500? It must be a Currys Black Friday bargain. If the price falls any lower during Black Friday you can get the difference refunded, too.

Currys

|

Save £200

|

£499.00

View Deal

£499.00

|

Save £200

|

Currys

LG OLED55B8SLC Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV

LG's OLEDs are among our favourites here at Trusted Reviews. This model has 4 HDMI ports, support for HDR with Dolby Vision and all the streaming services you could want.

Currys

|

Save £320

|

Now £1,479

View Deal

Now £1,479

|

Save £320

|

Currys

Best John Lewis TV Deals (Price: Low to high)

Toshiba 43U6863DB 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview HD & Freeview Play

Toshiba’s 43in is a great size for smaller rooms, and has smart features such as Freeview Play, Freeview HD and streaming apps. Plus, it has Dolby Vision HDR, which makes it something of a steal at this price.

John Lewis

|

£369.00

View Deal

£369.00

|

John Lewis

Samsung QE55Q7FN QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with TVPlus/Freesat HD

Other retailers have it on sale for a similar price, but you're getting John Lewis' great extended warranty and you can save £450 when you purchase the TV with the N650 soundbar and Xbox One X.

John Lewis

|

Now £1,299

View Deal

Now £1,299

|

John Lewis

Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED 4K Ultra HD TV with Freeview Play/Freesat HD (UHD Premium Certified)

Again, you can get this brilliant OLED TV for a similarly low price at other retailers, but not with John Lewis' 5-year guarantee. You can also save £100 on Panasonic's SC-GA10 speaker if you buy it with the TV.

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

Now £1,699

View Deal

Now £1,699

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

Samsung QE65Q900R QLED 8K Ultra HD Smart TV with TVPlus/Freesat HD

We’re pretty high up the TV market here, with Samsung’s 8K display. That’s a whole lot of pixels and a lot of money, which makes John Lewis’s 5 year guarantee and free installation all the more appealing. And if you fancy a bit more, there’s £200 off a selected soundbar when purchased with the TV.

John Lewis

|

Now £4,999.00

View Deal

Now £4,999.00

|

John Lewis

Best Very TV Deals (Price: Low to high)

LG 55UJ630V 4K Ultra HD TV

This big 55-inch LG TV includes built-in Freeview Play, letting you easily catch up on shows you've missed. It also runs webOS, LG's excellent operating system. It also supports Dolby Vision for even better HDR performance.

Very

|

Save £150

|

Now £499.99

View Deal

Now £499.99

|

Save £150

|

Very

Panasonic TX-58EX700B 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview Play

A very reasonable price for a decent 2017 mid-range Panasonic TV, complete with Freeview Play, HDR and a 4K resolution.

Very

|

Save £160

|

Now £629.99

View Deal

Now £629.99

|

Save £160

|

Very

Best eBay TV Deals

LG 65UK6400PLF Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Web OS Freeview/Freesat HD

A great price on a large 4K HDR TV from one of the top manufacturers. You also get the excellent Web OS smart TV UI.

Argos on eBay

|

Save £300

|

Now £799.00

View Deal

Now £799.00

|

Save £300

|

Argos on eBay

Philips 55PUS6703 Smart Ultra HD TV with Ambilight/Freeview Play

This stylish set doesn’t just pack a 4K resolution at a low price - it also packs Ambilight. This involves three rear-mounted LEDs that match the colour of the image, making for an even more immersive viewing experience.

Argos on eBay

|

Save £50

|

Now £549.00

View Deal

Now £549.00

|

Save £50

|

Argos on eBay

Toshiba TV 55T6863DB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV

A large (55-inch) 4K TV with HDR support for well under £500. The narrow pedestal will also be useful for anyone with only a small TV stand.

AO on eBay

|

Save £40

|

Now £469.00

View Deal

Now £469.00

|

Save £40

|

AO on eBay

Best AO TV Deals

Philips 50PUS6523 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR and Freeview Play HDR 10/HLG – Dark Silver

A 50 inch Philips TV for just £349 – surely not? This amazing deal is now part of AO.com's Black Friday sale, so don't miss out while it's still available.

AO.com

|

Save £50

|

Now £349

View Deal

Now £349

|

Save £50

|

AO.com

Techwood 55AO6USB 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Freeview Play – Black

If you're happy to go with a lesser known brand, then you can get an extra five inches on your TV for the same great price as above. Not too shabby.

AO.com

|

Save £30

|

Now £349

View Deal

Now £349

|

Save £30

|

AO.com


Black Friday deals – Soundbars

Best Amazon Soundbar Deals

Samsung HW-M360 Soundbar 2.1 Bluetooth

An excellent value 2.1 soundbar with easy setup and the ability to stream music directly over Bluetooth.

Amazon

|

Now £174.00

View Deal

Now £174.00

|

Amazon

Sony HT-CT290 300 W Soundbar with Bluetooth, HDMI and Wireless Subwoofer

This 300W Sony soundbar has plenty of power and includes a convenient wireless subwoofer for giving the bass some serious kick. You can use HDMI ARC to connect to your TV with just one cable and there's Bluetooth support for your other devices, too.

Amazon

|

Now £169.00

View Deal

Now £169.00

|

Amazon

LG SJ5 Soundbar

A massive saving on this stylish LG soundbar that includes a subwoofer for that room-shaking bass. It packs in an impressive 320W of power.

Amazon

|

Now £199.00

View Deal

Now £199.00

|

Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar System - black

If you’re after boosting the sound of a smaller TV in a secondary room, the tiny Bose Solo 5 could be a solution.

Amazon

|

Now £229.00

View Deal

Now £229.00

|

Amazon

Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)

Panasonic SC-HTE80 Speakerboard Bluetooth Sound Base

This soundbase model slips effortlessly underneath your TV or onto a shelf and ups the 'wow factor' of your TV sound. This soundbase has a pair of subwoofers to really give your films some oomph. John Lewis provides a 2-year warranty to round off a great choice.

John Lewis

|

Now £119

View Deal

Now £119

|

John Lewis

LG SJ2 Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer

A compact and attractive soundbar that complements your TV while bolstering its sound. This includes 160W of power and a wireless subwoofer you can conveniently hide away out of sight. This model also includes wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Includes a fantastic 2-year warranty.

John Lewis

|

Now £129

View Deal

Now £129

|

John Lewis

Samsung HW-N400 Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar w/ 6 months Deezer

You can get this decent entry-level soundbar a little cheaper elsewhere, but John Lewis includes a 6 month Deezer Premium+ trial and its usual 2 year guarantee

John Lewis

|

Save £20

|

Now £249

View Deal

Now £249

|

Save £20

|

John Lewis

Canton DM5 Bluetooth Sound Bar

Canton is a brand synonymous with high-end audio, so it's little surprise it makes a fantastic-sounding soundbar. This model includes clever features like 'Hotel mode' so you can limit the maximum volume so no one can annoy the neighbours.

John Lewis

|

Now £299

View Deal

Now £299

|

John Lewis

Best Currys Soundbar Deals

Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar

A massive saving for Currys Black Friday. If the price goes any lower, Currys will also refund the difference for Black Friday. This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup.

Currys

|

Save £370.99

|

Now £329

View Deal

Now £329

|

Save £370.99

|

Currys

Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar

Another stonking Black Friday Currys deal. We gave this soundbar 9/10 when it was full price, making this deal exceptionally bargainous. If you want an audiophile home cinema experience, this is the soundbar you want.

Currys

|

Save £300

|

Now £499.00

View Deal

Now £499.00

|

Save £300

|

Currys

Best Argos Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)

Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth

This budget-friendly option from Panasonic is great because it also includes Bluetooth connectivity. This means you can play audio off another device like a phone or tablet, as well as connecting to your TV through its optical connection.

Argos

|

Save £10

|

Now £59

View Deal

Now £59

|

Save £10

|

Argos

LG LAS260B 100W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth

This LG soundbar delivers a respectable amount of power for not a lot of money. It also includes Bluetooth and connects through a simple optical cable.

Argos

|

Now £69

View Deal

Now £69

|

Argos

LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub

This meaty offering from LG offers 2.1 channel sound, complete with a bassy 200 watt subwoofer and a price that undercuts Amazon.

Argos

|

Save £40

|

Now £129

View Deal

Now £129

|

Save £40

|

Argos

Best eBay Soundbar Deals

PANASONIC HTB498 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar

A nicely affordable 2.1 soundbar, complete with wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth connectivity.

eBay

|

Save £50

|

Now £179.00

View Deal

Now £179.00

|

Save £50

|

eBay

Samsung HW-N400 2.0 All-in-One Sound Bar

This soundbar packs four speakers and a built-in subwoofer for a potent audible punch.

Save £50

|

Now £249.00

View Deal

Now £249.00

|

Save £50


Black Friday deals – Gaming

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Amazon

Nintendo Switch + Pokémon : Let's Go Pikachu + Just Dance 2019 – Early Black Friday deal

This Nintendo Switch Bundle compiles the console itself alongside one of the year's most anticipated titles for a fraction of the price.

Amazon

|

£299.99

View Deal

£299.99

|

Amazon

Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red Fortnite Edition with Fortnite Currency + Double Helix Bundle

For no extra cost, this bundle comes with Fortnite pre-installed, 1000 V-Bucks and the Double Helix Pack which contains several in-game items. A great shout for any Fortnite fans out there.

Amazon

|

Now £150.00

View Deal

Now £150.00

|

Amazon

Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code

This fantastic Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle nabs you the game for £10 less than if you were to buy the game and console separately, plus it comes with a limited edition dock for your Nintendo Switch.

Amazon

|

Save £10

|

Now £319.99

View Deal

Now £319.99

|

Save £10

|

Amazon

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Argos

Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle

The sheer amount of stuff you get in this bundle makes it brilliant value for money – perfect for any Pokemon fan.

Argos

|

Now £339.99

View Deal

Now £339.99

|

Argos

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock

Now at its lowest price yet through Argos, the Joy-Con charging dock removes the horror seeing the "low battery" notification from your Joy-Cons.

Argos

|

Lowest Price

|

Now £14.99

View Deal

Now £14.99

|

Lowest Price

|

Argos

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Currys PC World

Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy Bundle

Currys PC World has one of the best value Nintendo Switch bundles yet – getting you the excellent Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy for just a tenner.

Currys PC World

|

Save £19.99

|

Now £289.99

View Deal

Now £289.99

|

Save £19.99

|

Currys PC World

Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Pro Controller Bundle

The ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle – here you'll find two of the best games for the system and a Pro Controller included, giving you an amazing saving of £24.97.

Currys PC World

|

Save £24.97

|

Now £399.99

View Deal

Now £399.99

|

Save £24.97

|

Currys PC World

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – GAME

Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle

Just as with the bundle at Currys PC World, this option saves you £10 as opposed to buying Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the Nintendo Switch separately.

GAME

|

Save £10

|

Now £319.99

View Deal

Now £319.99

|

Save £10

|

GAME

Nintendo Switch Neon with Dark Souls Remastered

Given that Dark Souls Remastered has only just come out for the Nintendo Switch, being able to get it for a fraction of its current price makes this bundle a true winner.

GAME

|

Save £11.99

|

Now £299.99

View Deal

Now £299.99

|

Save £11.99

|

GAME

Nintendo Switch Neon with Super Mario Party

If you're more in the market for some family-friendly fun, there are few games as inclusive as Super Mario Party, which comes as part of this bundle.

GAME

|

Save £24.99

|

Now £299.99

View Deal

Now £299.99

|

Save £24.99

|

GAME

Best PS4 Deals – Amazon

Sony PlayStation VR Starter Pack + Astro Bot Rescue Mission

This is an astounding Black Friday deal from Amazon – far better than the usual £199.99 PSVR deals that we've seen in recent months.

Amazon

|

Save £84.50

|

Now £179.99

View Deal

Now £179.99

|

Save £84.50

|

Amazon

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)

This brand new PS4 Slim bundle comes packed with Black Ops 4, perfect for some run-and-gun action.

Amazon

|

Now £249.99

View Deal

Now £249.99

|

Amazon

PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle

If you prefer football to web-swinging, then this is the bundle for you.

Amazon

|

Now £349.99

View Deal

Now £349.99

|

Amazon

PlayStation 4 Pro Console 1TB with Marvel's Spider-Man

This PS4 Pro comes bundled with Marvel's Spider-Man, one of the fastest selling PlayStation exclusives of all time.

Amazon

|

Now £399.99

View Deal

Now £399.99

|

Amazon

Best PS4 Deals – Currys PC World

PS4 Slim 1TB + God of War Bundle

Anyone in the market for a high-storage PS4 will love this deal – not only are you getting the 1TB PS4 Slim but it comes with a free copy of the critically acclaimed exclusive, God of War.

Currys PC World

|

Save £44.99

|

Now £299.99

View Deal

Now £299.99

|

Save £44.99

|

Currys PC World

PlayStation 4 Pro with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle

Fifa fans rejoice, this PS4 Pro bundle from Currys PC World also comes with a discounted docking station to charge your DualShock 4 controllers with ease.

Currys PC World

|

Save £2.99

|

Now £359.99

View Deal

Now £359.99

|

Save £2.99

|

Currys PC World

Best PS4 Deals – GAME

500GB Playstation 4 with FIFA 19 + Doom + DUALSHOCK 4 Controller + Fortnite Content and NOW TV

This bundle is perfect for multiplayer, giving you an extra controller (with Fortnite content) and Fifa 19. If that wasn't enough, you'll also get Doom and a NOW TV voucher.

GAME

|

Save £39.98

|

Now £279.99

View Deal

Now £279.99

|

Save £39.98

|

GAME

Playstation 4 1TB with FIFA 19 + The Elder Scrolls Online + NOW TV

If you need a little extra storage for the money, then this bundle with a 1TB PS4 Slim is a much better bet.

GAME

|

Save £14.99

|

Now £299.99

View Deal

Now £299.99

|

Save £14.99

|

GAME

Playstation 4 Pro 1TB with FIFA 19 + The Elder Scrolls Online + NOW TV

The same great deal as above but this bundle features the PS4 Pro, which is better designed to handle 4K, HDR gaming.

GAME

|

Save £14.99

|

Now £349.99

View Deal

Now £349.99

|

Save £14.99

|

GAME

Best PS4 Deals – John Lewis

Sony PlayStation VR Gaming System with PlayStation Camera, VR Worlds PS VR Game and Firewall Zero Hour VR Game

John Lewis is now bundling a copy of Firewall: Zero Hour with each PSVR Starter Pack. Remember, buying through John Lewis always gets you a two-year warranty, handy for any VR related mishaps.

John Lewis

|

Free Game

|

Now £199.99

View Deal

Now £199.99

|

Free Game

|

John Lewis

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle

It might not have the cheapest price, but John Lewis' two-year warranty is sure to be a winner for some buyers.

John Lewis

|

2-year warranty

|

Now £279.95

View Deal

Now £279.95

|

2-year warranty

|

John Lewis

Best Xbox One Deals – Currys PC World

Xbox One X, Forza Horizon 4, Forza Motorsport 7, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2, Xbox LIVE Gold & Wireless Controller Bundle

After a 4K console and trio of the generation's finest games? This bundle gets you that, an extra controller and more.

Currys PC World

|

Save £71

|

£489.99

View Deal

£489.99

|

Save £71

|

Currys PC World

Xbox One S 1TB Console with Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world right now and you can experience great performance and cross-play on Xbox One S.

Currys PC World

|

£249.99

View Deal

£249.99

|

Currys PC World

Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle

If you aren't looking for a 4K machine but still want to experience the likes of Forza Horizon 4 and Tekken 7, this is the bundle for you.

Currys PC World

|

£259.99

View Deal

£259.99

|

Currys PC World

Xbox One X with Fallout 76

Bethesda is bringing its nuclear RPG online with Fallout 76, and we can guarantee it will run best on Xbox One X.

Currys PC World

|

Save £50

|

£449.99

View Deal

£449.99

|

Save £50

|

Currys PC World

Best Xbox One Deals – Argos

Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers

Those keen to partake in a bit of local multiplayer can get an extra controller at no additional cost with this bundle.

Argos

|

Save £20

|

Now £229.99

View Deal

Now £229.99

|

Save £20

|

Argos

Xbox One S 1TB Console with PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds

1TB is a healthy amount of memory, a perfect number for players hoping to install a bunch of goodies on their console with this bundle.

Argos

|

Save £50

|

£249.99

View Deal

£249.99

|

Save £50

|

Argos

Xbox One X Battlefield 5 Special Edition Console

Battlefield 5 is one of the biggest shooters of the year and undoubtedly looks incredible on Xbox One X. If you fancy it, this bundle is perfect

Argos

|

Save £79.99

|

£449.99

View Deal

£449.99

|

Save £79.99

|

Argos

Best Xbox One Deals – Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Console with Eon Cosmetic Set & 2000 V-Bucks

Fans of the world famous battle royale experience can get exclusive cosmetics and in-game currency with this bundle.

Amazon

|

Now £239.99

View Deal

Now £239.99

|

Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)

For just a smidgen more, you can swap out Fornite and get yourself Forza Horizon 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 instead. Seems like a no-brainer to me.

Amazon

|

Now £289.98

View Deal

Now £289.98

|

Amazon

Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle

Motorheads rejoice, you can enjoy two of the finest racers in recent memory on a robust 4K console.

Amazon

|

Now £422.84

View Deal

Now £422.84

|

Amazon

Best Xbox One Deals – John Lewis

Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with x2 Wireless Controllers Bundle

For a simple, no frills Xbox One S bundle, John Lewis offers the best value for money by giving away a two-year warranty right out of the gate.

John Lewis

|

2-year warranty

|

Now £249.99

View Deal

Now £249.99

|

2-year warranty

|

John Lewis

Microsoft Xbox One X Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller, Black and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

For fans of fast-paced action games, this bundle is a great shout (particularly as you're getting a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, absolutely free).

John Lewis

|

Save £49.99

|

Now £409

View Deal

Now £409

|

Save £49.99

|

John Lewis


Black Friday deals – Headphones

Best Amazon Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)

Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, designed for Sport, Running and Fitness, Black/Silver

A massive saving on these sports-friendly headphones with a super-secure fit. This is currently the lowest price they've ever been from Amazon, and even cheaper than Black Friday and Prime Day.

Amazon

|

Save £55

|

Now £34.99

View Deal

Now £34.99

|

Save £55

|

Amazon

AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones

Half price for these AKG K92 headphones is an incredible deal – but you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon

|

Save £10

|

Now £39

View Deal

Now £39

|

Save £10

|

Amazon

Apple AirPods White with Charging Case

A rare sizeable saving on Apple’s clever, hassle-free wireless earphones.

Amazon

|

Save £19

|

Now £145.50

View Deal

Now £145.50

|

Save £19

|

Amazon

Philips Fidelio X2 Hi-Res Headphones Premium Design (Over-Ear, Velvet Cushions, 3 m Cable) - Black

A big saving on this audiophile-friendly pair of over-ear headphones. These support high-resolution audio and the frequency response of 5-40,000Hz will have your music sounding its best.

Amazon

|

Save £115.54

|

Now £154.45

View Deal

Now £154.45

|

Save £115.54

|

Amazon

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Black

Beats often gets a bad rap in audiophile circles for their ‘style over substance’ ways. But the sound profile of the Solo 3 is certainly lively, and they have some of the best iPhone integration around thanks to the custom W1 chip inside.

Amazon

|

Save £59.97

|

Now £189.98

View Deal

Now £189.98

|

Save £59.97

|

Amazon

Sony WH-H900 h.ear Series Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture control, 24 Hours Battery Life - Green

If you don't fancy stretching to Sony's top of the range WH-1000 range of headphones, this ANC pair is a decent alternative for much less cash.

Amazon

|

Save £51

|

Now £199

View Deal

Now £199

|

Save £51

|

Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple Devices (Black)

Want a compact set of travel earbuds with noise cancelling capabilities? Then you can’t do better than the Bose QuietComfort 20.

Amazon

|

Save £50.95

|

Now £199

View Deal

Now £199

|

Save £50.95

|

Amazon

Sennheiser PXC 550

You can currently bag a bargain on Sennheiser's excellent noise cancelling headphones from Amazon with a whopping saving. They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.

Amazon

|

Save £80.99

|

Now £249

View Deal

Now £249

|

Save £80.99

|

Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture Control, Activity Recognition, 30 Hours Battery Life - Black

The second-generation model of our all-time favourite active noise-cancelling headphones. We awarded these 10/10 Editor’s Choice in our review. The new XM3 model is here, but that doesn’t stop these now discounted headphones being a great choice for less money.

Amazon

|

Save £71

|

Now £259

View Deal

Now £259

|

Save £71

|

Amazon

Best Argos Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)

JAM Transit Fitness Wireless Sports In-Ear Headphones

If you're after a wireless pair of headphones for sports, these are an absolute bargain that can cope with all the sweat and rigours of exercise.

Argos

|

Save 50%

|

Now £15.99

View Deal

Now £15.99

|

Save 50%

|

Argos

Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones

Or if you have a bigger budget, go for these sports headphones that deliver trademark Bose sound quality.

Argos

|

Save £20

|

Now £129.95

View Deal

Now £129.95

|

Save £20

|

Argos

Best Currys Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)

QuietControl 30 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black

This is the same lower price as on Amazon, but if you buy these smart noise-cancelling earbuds from Currys you get a 9 month Deezer Premium pass.

currys

|

Save £6

|

Now £253.99

View Deal

Now £253.99

|

Save £6

|

currys

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)

B&O Play Beoplay H2 Headphones Deep Red

Top quality audio brand B&O have designed a great looking pair of headphones here that pack in a mic and remote. The 40mm drivers and bass ports make for rich and full sound and the lambskin build ensures constant comfort. You can also get these for the same price from Amazon, but the extended 2-year warranty from John Lewis make them our retailer of choice.

John Lewis

|

Save £30

|

Now £99

View Deal

Now £99

|

Save £30

|

John Lewis

Best eBay Headphone Deals

Sony SP500 In-ear Water Resistant Wireless Sports Headphones - Yellow

A solid set of Bluetooth earphones for fitness fanatics that can withstand sweat and moisture.

eBay

|

Now £59.99

View Deal

Now £59.99

|

eBay

JBL Headphone E55 BT

This smart set of headphones provided wireless sound in a travel-friendly foldable form factor.

eBay

|

Now £69.99

View Deal

Now £69.99

|

eBay


Black Friday deals – Bluetooth speakers

Best Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Ultimate Ears Megaboom Limited Edition Bluetooth Speaker – Black Friday Deal

This limited edition version of the UE Megaboom is both waterproof and shock resistant – making it one of the most robust bluetooth speakers on the market. Now with £29 off over Black Friday.

Amazon

|

Save £29

|

Now £99.00

View Deal

Now £99.00

|

Save £29

|

Amazon

Creative MUVO 2c Palm Sized Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker with Built-In MP3 Player - Green

The Creative Muvo 2C provides surprisingly decent bass given its tiny size, and it’s packed full of features. If portability is everything, this is a great pick.

Amazon

|

Now £29.99

View Deal

Now £29.99

|

Amazon

Ultimate Ears, WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker, Waterproof Speaker with Double-Up Connection, 10-Hour Battery Life, Clear, Crisp, Elegant Bass, Immersive Sound, Subzero Blue

If the UE Wonderboom’s name makes it sound like a superhero, well, it kind of is. This squat speaker is nigh-on indestructible, and it packs an audible punch too.

Amazon

|

Now £69.00

View Deal

Now £69.00

|

Amazon

Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Wi-Fi/Loud Waterproof Wireless Speaker with Amazon Alexa Voice Control - Graphite Black

Arguably our favourite super-portable Bluetooth speaker on the market, the UE Blast provides great sound, a compact and waterproof body, excellent battery life and Alexa support.

Amazon

|

£122.00

View Deal

£122.00

|

Amazon

Denon DSB-250BT Envaya Portable Premium Bluetooth Speaker - Black/Grey Stripe

This stylish bar speaker packs big, balanced sound, whether you’re listening at high or low volumes. It’s also water-resistant.

Amazon

|

Now £145.90

View Deal

Now £145.90

|

Amazon

Fender Monterey Bluetooth Speaker, Black

The Fender Monterey should instantly appeal to musos thanks to its classic guitar amp looks. Fortunately, the appeal is more than skin-deep, with highly detailed stereo sound and physical EQ knobs.

Amazon

|

Now £297.00

View Deal

Now £297.00

|

Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 17 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - Natural

The B&O Play Beolit 17 provides huge, well-balanced 360-degree sound from a single boxy speaker. Its battery will last you a full 24 hours, and it even features a handy leather carrying handle.

Amazon

|

£379.00

View Deal

£379.00

|

Amazon

Best John Lewis Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System, Grey

The Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2 are our favourite pound-for-pound Bluetooth speakers of the moment, providing excellent hi-fi sound from twin gorgeous retro-chic units. This price is pretty consistent across the web, but John Lewis provides that enticing two year guarantee.

John Lewis

|

Now £329.00

View Deal

Now £329.00

|

John Lewis

Best Argos Bluetooth Speaker Deals

JBL Clip 2 Waterproof Portable Speaker – Black

The JBL Clip 2 is so accomplished, JBL has struggled to follow it up in the years since its release. This is a cheap, cheerful, waterproof and decent-sounding speaker that supports daisy chaining.

Argos

|

Save £10

|

Now £29.99

View Deal

Now £29.99

|

Save £10

|

Argos

Bose Soundlink Colour II Wireless Portable Speaker - Black

Bose offers a teeny-tiny speaker with incredibly robust build quality and strong sound. It’s not too expensive by the esteemed brand’s standards, either.

Argos

|

Now £99.95

View Deal

Now £99.95

|

Argos

Lenovo Yoga 730 from John Lewis & Partners

Lenovo Yoga 730 Convertible Laptop, Intel Core i7 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.3" Full HD, Platinum

Exclusive to John Lewis & Partners, this Lenovo Yoga 730 can convert from laptop to tablet and includes a massive 512GB of solid state storage.

John Lewis & Partners

|

2-year warranty

|

Now £1,199.95

View Deal

Now £1,199.95

|

2-year warranty

|

John Lewis & Partners


Black Friday deals – Tablets

Best Amazon Tablet Deals

Huawei MediaPad T3 7" Tablet - (MEDIATEK Quad-core 1.4GHz, RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB, IPS-Display) - Space Grey – Early Black Friday deal

A great saving on this already budget-friendly Android tablet for Amazon's Early Black Friday.

Amazon

|

Save 24%

|

Now £59.00

View Deal

Now £59.00

|

Save 24%

|

Amazon

Huawei 53018680 MediaPad T3 8" Tablet – Early Black Friday deal

There's an equally big saving on this slightly larger 8-inch model, too.

Amazon

|

Save 24%

|

Now £88.98

View Deal

Now £88.98

|

Save 24%

|

Amazon

Huawei Mediapad M5 8” Tablet(Grey) - (Octa-Core Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC,2K IPS Screen, Android 8.0)

There's also a massive saving on Huawei's more premium M series Android tablets. This model has an 8-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution screen, making it great for media.

Amazon

|

Save £69.01

|

Now £219.99

View Deal

Now £219.99

|

Save £69.01

|

Amazon

Huawei Mediapad M5 10” Tablet – Early Black Friday deal

Again, there's a bigger 10-inch option available if you need more screen. This has a massive saving for Black Friday.

Amazon

|

Save £74.69

|

Now £258.99

View Deal

Now £258.99

|

Save £74.69

|

Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 8GB Black (with Special Offers)

Amazon lets you knock a tenner off the price of its most popular Fire 7 tablet by accepting advertising. the tablet stays the same with its 7-inch IPS display, quad-core processing, Alexa assistant and an 8 hour battery life.

Amazon

|

Now £29.99

View Deal

Now £29.99

|

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White

Save a chunk on the well proportioned and light Android tablet from Samsung. You get a hefty 9.6-inch display, 8GB storage with microSD expansion options, 5MP and 2MP cameras. The catch? It's Android 4.4 limited, hence the price.

Amazon

|

Now £117.50

View Deal

Now £117.50

|

Amazon

iPad 6th Gen Wi-Fi 32GB - Space Grey

Apple’s current, standard iPad is excellent value for money, with a strong CPU and Apple Pencil support for a low price.

Amazon

|

Now £302.00

View Deal

Now £302.00

|

Amazon

Best Argos Tablet Deals

Huawei MediaPad T3 (8-inch)

This 8-inch Android tablet has a great design and crisp display, making it great for browsing and watching video.

Argos

|

Now £119.99

View Deal

Now £119.99

|

Argos

Huawei MediaPad T3 (10-inch)

Or if you want a bigger screen, go for this 10-inch version for not much more.

Argos

|

Now £129.99

View Deal

Now £129.99

|

Argos

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite

You can now save £60 on this intriguing Android tablet, which packs in an impressive four-speaker sound set-up.

Argos

|

Now £219.99

View Deal

Now £219.99

|

Argos

Best Currys Tablet Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" Tablet & 128 GB SD Card Bundle - Grey

This Samsung tablets comes with a Full HD display on that sizeable 10.1-inch screen. This is backed by Android 7.0, a hefty 13 hour battery life and microSD storage expansion. Talking of which, Currys is throwing in a 128GB card.

Currys

|

Save £30

|

Now £229.99

View Deal

Now £229.99

|

Save £30

|

Currys

Apple 12.9" iPad Pro - 256 GB, Space Grey (2017)

It might be coming to the end of its reign as Apple’s top dog, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro remains a brilliant machine.

Currys

|

Now £919

View Deal

Now £919

|

Currys

Best John Lewis Tablet Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen

Take £130 off Samsung’s premium Android tablet, which includes the S Pen stylus. This is a little more expensive than the Amazon price, but you also get a massive 3-year warranty included here.

John Lewis

|

Save £160

|

Now £469

View Deal

Now £469

|

Save £160

|

John Lewis

Apple iPad Mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey

Not only are you getting the iPad Mini 4 at its lowest price yet (with £100 off) but it also comes with a three-year warranty out of the gate.

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

Now £299

View Deal

Now £299

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

Best eBay Tablet Deals

Acer Iconia One 10.1 Inch 16GB / 32GB Android WiFi Tablet - White/Black

Acer Iconia One 10 provides a decent display and stereo speakers for a low price, making it a viable travel media-player option.

eBay

|

Now £129.99

View Deal

Now £129.99

|

eBay

Lenovo Tab E10 10.1 Inch 16GB WiFi Android Tablet - Black

A very cheap and cheerful full-sized Android tablet with the added bonus of Dolby Atmos. Could be ideal as a secondary kitchen screen, or for long travel with small kids.

eBay

|

Now £99.99

View Deal

Now £99.99

|

eBay


Black Friday deals – Fitness Trackers

Best Amazon Fitness Tracker Deals

Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker – Early Black Friday deal

A GPS-packing, waterproof fitness tracker now down to a fantastic low price. A perfect pick to improve your fitness or keep an eye on your steps

Amazon

|

Save £14

|

Now £35.99

View Deal

Now £35.99

|

Save £14

|

Amazon

Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband – Black Friday Deal of the Day

The lowest price Amazon has sold the very capable Fitbit Charge 2. A great all-rounder fitness tracker.

Amazon

|

Save 25%

|

Now £74.99

View Deal

Now £74.99

|

Save 25%

|

Amazon

Xiaomi Mi Band 2

This fitness tracker from respected Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi packs a fine OLED display and an attractive waterproof design.

Amazon

|

Now £17.48

View Deal

Now £17.48

|

Amazon

Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch

There's also a great saving on the newer Fitbit Versa. This model is sleeker than the Ionic but you do sacrifice GPS.

Amazon

|

Now £177.82

View Deal

Now £177.82

|

Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch

This fitness tracker masquerades as a traditional watch with a stylish round design and colour screen. With week-long battery life and GPS, it’s great for an epic outdoor workout.

Amazon

|

Now £199.99

View Deal

Now £199.99

|

Amazon

Best Currys Fitness Tracker Deals

Garmin Vivofit 3

A water-resistant design, year-long battery life and sleep tracking contribute towards a great wearable.

Currys

|

Save £4.99

|

Now £44.99

View Deal

Now £44.99

|

Save £4.99

|

Currys

Fitbit Flex 2

This entry-level model from Fitbit sits discretely on the wrist, and manages to provide you with a stripped back notification system using a simple five LED set-up.

Currys

|

Now £39.97

View Deal

Now £39.97

|

Currys

Best John Lewis Fitness Tracker Deals

Fitbit Ionic Smart Fitness Watch, Blue Grey/Silver Grey

Fitbit’s first crack at a smartwatch here comes with a free 3 month Deezer+ membership and a 2 year guarantee.

John Lewis

|

Save £50

|

Now £249.99

View Deal

Now £249.99

|

Save £50

|

John Lewis


Black Friday deals – Coffee Machines

Best Amazon Coffee Machine Deals

Nespresso EN550.BM Lattissima Touch Automatic Coffee Machine, Matt Black – Early Black Friday deal

This is the lowest price Amazon has ever sold this compact and attractive coffee machine. If you want a convenient and quick caffeine fix, this is a great choice.

Amazon

|

Save £130

|

Now £149.00

View Deal

Now £149.00

|

Save £130

|

Amazon

Melitta AromaFresh Grind and Brew, 1021-01, Filter Coffee Machine, Glass Coffee Jug Included

Don't let anyone tell you that a filter coffee is the wrong way to enjoy a cup of the good stuff. With freshly-ground beans and a bit of TLC, you can get wonderful fresh coffee from this Melitta.

Amazon

|

Now £119.00

View Deal

Now £119.00

|

Amazon

De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685M Traditional Pump Espresso Machine - Silver

This stylish espresso machine is a highly compact and affordable way to enjoy short coffees, Americanos, lattes and cappuccinos at home. It even includes a frothing nozzle for making those milky beverages.

Amazon

|

Now £128.00

View Deal

Now £128.00

|

Amazon

Best John Lewis Coffee Machine Deals (Price: Low to high)

Morphy Richards Accents Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker, Red

This handsome filter coffee maker has a reusable cupcake filter, which can optionally be used with disposable paper filters. Amazon has this currently for £5 more and you also get a 2-year warranty from John Lewis.

John Lewis

|

Save £10

|

Now £39.99

View Deal

Now £39.99

|

Save £10

|

John Lewis

Nespresso Creatista Coffee Machine by Sage, Liquorice

This premium machine can produce seven different types of coffee and has a professional steam wand for milk-based drinks. Currently £50 less than at Amazon with John Lewis' extended warranty. You can currently also claim 150 Nespresso pods for free. Act fast because this model is reduced to clear.

John Lewis

|

Save £50

|

Now £279.00

View Deal

Now £279.00

|

Save £50

|

John Lewis

Best Currys Coffee Machine Deals (Price: Low to high)

Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver & Black

There's nothing more convenient than a bean to cup coffee machine. This one makes coffee effortlessly, and this saving is massive for Black Friday. It's currently £80 cheaper at Currys than Amazon, and if Currys drops the price any further for Black Friday you can get the difference refunded.

Currys

|

Save £380.99

|

Now £349.00

View Deal

Now £349.00

|

Save £380.99

|

Currys

Delonghi ECAM23.420 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver, Black & White

Another massive saving on this attractive bean to cup machine. It's currently £115 cheaper than Amazon with the same discount guarantee if Currys drop the price any further.

Currys

|

Save £300

|

Now £299.99

View Deal

Now £299.99

|

Save £300

|

Currys

Morphy Richards Accents 162011 Filter Coffee Machine - Black & Rose Gold

This attractive filter coffee machine is perfect if you just want to keep your coffee making simple. Another early Black Friday bargain.

Currys

|

Save £45.99

|

Now £34.00

View Deal

Now £34.00

|

Save £45.99

|

Currys

Tassimo by Bosch Happy TAS1003GB Coffee Machine (multiple colours)

This Nespresso has had a massive discount, making this an absolute bargain. It uses Intellibrew to make sure each Nespresso pod is custom brewed.

Currys

|

Save £70.99

|

Now £29.00

View Deal

Now £29.00

|

Save £70.99

|

Currys

Best Very Coffee Machine Deals

Nespresso XN901840 Vertuo Coffee Machine by Krups | Now £149, save £50

If you're looking for a simple one-touch coffee machine that delivers delicious coffee, this is a fantastic deal. It can brew to four different cup sizes and is able to recognise what pods are being used for the perfect blend.

VERY

View Deal

VERY