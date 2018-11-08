Ruark MRx speakers stream to best Audio Product of the Year 2018 glory

The Ruark MRx speakers have taken gold at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018, winning our Audio Product of the Year gong.

The achievement follows an amazing year for audio products which has seen the release of more great wireless speakers, surround sound and multi room setups than can easily be counted.

Key competitors for the prize included Sonos Beam, Q Acoustics 3020i, HEOS bar and Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3.

But the Ruark edged them out by offering one of the best looking and sound music streaming speaker experiences the Trusted Reviews team has ever experienced. The winning combination let the Ruark MRx achieve Trusted Reviews’ hallowed 10/10 score.

Related: Best wireless speakers

As we noted in our full review:

“The Ruark MRx sets an excellent example for speaker manufacturers going down the online music route. It handles a bunch of popular streaming services, but doesn’t assume that you want to entirely abandon the tactile joys of older formats. That variety of sources on offer helps to justify the £400 price tag, as does the gorgeous design and enchanting sound.”

The achievement is doubly impressive as the MRx was a step in a new direction for British firm Ruark, which has traditionally been famous for its top notch DAB radios, Bluetooth speakers and all-in-one CD plus speaker-type devices.

At Trusted Reviews we test more than 1000 products each year. The Trusted Reviews Awards are our annual celebration of the technology, products and innovations that have stood out from the crowd. This year we have presented a record 95 awards to the best reviewed products we have seen over the past twelve months from, cameras to computers, vacuum cleaners to fridge freezers. We have also presented five Reader’s Choice Awards, to the companies you have voted as your favourites.

Tempted to nab a Ruark MRx for yourself? Let us know on Facebook or tweet us @TrustedReviews.