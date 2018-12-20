Best Argos Deals: Put away those Argos catalogues and head over to their website for some tempting festive bargains on everything from LEGO to electric toothbrushes.
Argos has always been a giant of the UK high street, but now it’s a major online player too. The retailer often throws up the kind of offers that can compete with the big boys of the online retail space.
There’s still a fair amount of affection for the distinctive Argos experience here in the UK. There’s something ritualistic about the whole process, from flicking through the free Argos catalogue at home to scribbling down the unique item code in one of their superstores, and then waiting expectantly for your prize to be deposited by the busy staff.
While you don’t get any of the sense of ceremony when shopping on Argos’s online service, the sheer convenience goes some way to making up for that. Particularly at this time of the year, when the shops are hectic with festive shoppers.
Argos online often has great deals on TVs, laptops, headphones and more. It’s also one of the first places you should check for toy deals, with frequent 3 for 2 offers on top brands.
We’ve rounded up some of the best Argos online deals for you below. We’ll keep this page updated with all of the best Argos deals, so be sure to bookmark and come back whenever you’re looking to make a purchase.
Best Argos TV Deals
Hisense H50A6250UK Smart 4K TV
Hisense H50A6250UK Smart 4K TV
No, your eyes don't deceive you. You can pick up a 50-inch 4K HDR TV for less than £400. Argos is selling this for less than Amazon and you can chuck some Nectar points into the bargain, but hurry as stock is limited.
Panasonic 55 Inch TX- 55FX550B Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR
Panasonic 55 Inch TX- 55FX550B Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR
Get a good chunk of money off this solid 55-inch 4K TV from Panasonic, complete with HDR support.
Best Argos Soundbar Deals
Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
This budget-friendly option from Panasonic is great because it also includes Bluetooth connectivity. This means you can play audio off another device like a phone or tablet, as well as connecting to your TV through its optical connection.
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
This meaty offering from LG offers 2.1 channel sound, complete with a bassy 200 watt subwoofer and a price that undercuts Amazon.
Best Argos Bluetooth Speaker Deals
JBL Clip 2 Waterproof Portable Speaker – Black
JBL Clip 2 Waterproof Portable Speaker – Black
The JBL Clip 2 is so accomplished, JBL has struggled to follow it up in the years since its release. This is a cheap, cheerful, waterproof and decent-sounding speaker that supports daisy chaining.
Bose Soundlink Colour II Wireless Portable Speaker - Black
Bose Soundlink Colour II Wireless Portable Speaker - Black
Bose offers a teeny-tiny speaker with incredibly robust build quality and strong sound. It’s not too expensive by the esteemed brand’s standards, either.
Bose SoundLink Revolve – Triple Black
Bose SoundLink Revolve – Triple Black
With a true 360 degree speaker, the Bose SoundLink Revolve is the perfect option for a party or outdoor gathering, particularly with a tasty £25 saving through Argos.
Best Argos Laptop Deals
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17.3 Inch AMD A6 8GB 1TB Laptop - Grey
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17.3 Inch AMD A6 8GB 1TB Laptop - Grey
You don’t get quite so many 17-inch laptops these days - especially those that aren’t expensive gaming machines. This one offers a large 1600 x 900 screen and competent specs for a low price.
ASUS GL503 15in i5 8GB 1TB 128GB SSD GTX1050Ti Gaming Laptop
ASUS GL503 15in i5 8GB 1TB 128GB SSD GTX1050Ti Gaming Laptop
This punchy, well-priced gaming laptop will blast through games with its solid specs - including a fast 120Hz wide-view display.
Best Xbox One Deals – Argos
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Those keen to partake in a bit of local multiplayer can get an extra controller at no additional cost with this bundle.
Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft Collection Bundle
Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft Collection Bundle
For any fans of Minecraft, this bundle is a must-have item. Alongside the console, you also get a digital copy of Minecraft with the Redstone Pack of content.
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Get your hands on EA's latest shooter, and get down and dirty in the mud with the newest in EA's Battlefield series
Best PS4 Deals – Argos
PS4 Slim 500GB & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
PS4 Slim 500GB & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Black Ops 4 is one of the hottest games out right now, which makes this PS4 bundle a great choice.
PS4 Pro 1TB & Marvel's Spider-Man
PS4 Pro 1TB & Marvel's Spider-Man
In the mood for a little web-swinging? This PS4 Pro comes packed with Marvel's Spider-Man, perfect for any wannabe superheroes.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Argos
Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle
Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle
The sheer amount of stuff you get in this bundle makes it brilliant value for money – perfect for any Pokemon fan. Argos is also thrown in the Poke Ball Plus, worth £49.99 on its own.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Now at its lowest price yet through Argos, the Joy-Con charging dock removes the horror seeing the "low battery" notification from your Joy-Cons.
Nintendo Switch Console - Neon Red/Blue
Nintendo Switch Console - Neon Red/Blue
Argos has the console itself without any extra bells and whistles, but there's plenty of games on offer if you're eager to trick out your library.
Nintendo Switch Console & Super Smash Bros Bundle
Nintendo Switch Console & Super Smash Bros Bundle
Due to launch early next month, Argos has the Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros Ultimate bundle for less than most other retailers.
Best Argos Tablet Deals
Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite
Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite
You can now save £20 on this intriguing Android tablet, which packs in an impressive four-speaker sound set-up.
Best Argos Electric Toothbrush Deals
Oral-B Vitality Cross Action
Oral-B Vitality Cross Action
If you're looking for a basic model that will still improve your overall dental hygiene, this is a great choice. Argos is selling it for the lowest price anywhere.
Oral-B Genius 9000 Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B Genius 9000 Electric Toothbrush
The Oral-B Genius 9000 Purple Orchid has a round head that oscillates, rotates and pulsates, and the position detection, pressure control and Quadpacer timer features help you clean your mouth as thoroughly as possible.
Philips ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush Series 6100
Philips ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush Series 6100
This cut-price toothbrush provides effective Sonicare technology, a pressure sensor, 3 cleaning modes and 3 intensities.
Best Argos Headphone Deals
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones
Or if you have a bigger budget, go for these sports headphones that deliver trademark Bose sound quality.
Best Argos Toy Deals
Star Wars X Wing Revell Control Spot 2.0 Camera Drone
Star Wars X Wing Revell Control Spot 2.0 Camera Drone
Jump into the Star Wars universe with this amazing half price saving on an X Wing Revell Control Camera Drone – giving you plenty of fun for half the price.
Complete Barbie Home Set with 3 Dolls and Pool
Complete Barbie Home Set with 3 Dolls and Pool
Argos has slashed the price of several barbie playsets in half but this one takes the cake. With three dolls and a pool to boot, this set is an absolute steal.
Barbie Fiat Car and Doll
Barbie Fiat Car and Doll
If you're after something a little bit cheaper from the Barbie range, then this double pack containing a Barbie doll and her Fiat car should do the trick at only £29.99 (50% off the usual price).
Marvel Titan Hero Series Mega Collection 11-pack
Marvel Titan Hero Series Mega Collection 11-pack
Time to recreate your own Infinity War with this amazing pack of Marvel Superheroes, featuring 11 iconic characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now with 50% off.
Argos Best LEGO Deals
LEGO Friends Snow Resort Chalet
LEGO Friends Snow Resort Chalet
Coming in at a much lower price than its competitors, Argos is selling this beautiful LEGO Friends Snow Resort for just £23.99. Amazon currently has the product listed for nearly £10 more.
LEGO Juniors Raptor Rescue Truck Set
LEGO Juniors Raptor Rescue Truck Set
A great set for any younger LEGO fans in the audience, featuring a simplistic design with easy to follow instructions and a handy £5 discount for your troubles.
LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker Toy - 75189
LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker Toy - 75189
Rebels beware, the First Order is on its way with this insanely impressive LEGO set.
LEGO Ninjago Movie Destiny's Bounty
LEGO Ninjago Movie Destiny's Bounty
Ninja's and pirates unite in this awesome LEGO set.
Argos Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson's nimble Light Ball makes getting around a breeze. It also weighs just 6.9kg, so isn't a chore to get up and down the stairs. It's great across a range of surfaces and has one-click hygienic bin emptying so the end of a vacuuming session isn't a mess.
Vax CCMBPV1P1 Power Pet Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner
Vax CCMBPV1P1 Power Pet Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner
The Vax Power Revive features powerful pick up with no loss of suction thanks to its cylinder technology.
Shark NV801UK DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Vacuum Cleaner
Shark NV801UK DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Vacuum Cleaner
A multi-function vacuum with a unique Motorised Brush Roll and a lift-away detachable pod offering greater portability.
Best Argos BBQ Deals
Landmann Kettle Charcoal BBQ
Landmann Kettle Charcoal BBQ
This classy-looking kettle BBQ is the perfect size for anyone with a smaller garden or patio. It has charcoal dividers that make it versatile enough for smoking and indirect cooking, too.
Deluxe Lovo Premium Charcoal Party BBQ with Rotissierie
Deluxe Lovo Premium Charcoal Party BBQ with Rotissierie
A great saving on this versatile charcoal BBQ, which includes a battery-powered rotisserie as an added bonus.
Argos SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
iPhone X 64GB – Space Grey
iPhone X 64GB – Space Grey
Apple stopped selling the iPhone X just a year after its release, and we can see why - the new iPhone XS is themost incremental of upgrades. Which makes this offer a bit of a steal.
Argos SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones
Honor Play, 64GB - Blue
Honor Play, 64GB - Blue
The Honor Play may well be one of the best value for money smartphones of 2018 and Argos has taken things a step further by knocking an additional £30 of its already competitive price tag. Also comes in black.
Nokia 7 Plus 64GB Mobile Phone – Black/Copper
Nokia 7 Plus 64GB Mobile Phone – Black/Copper
A beautifully executed mid-range phone with fantastic battery life and a big, bright screen.
Moto Z3 Play, 32GB - Deep Indigo
Moto Z3 Play, 32GB - Deep Indigo
Motorola's latest smartphone supports the company's robust Moto Mods ecosystem, letting you apend functionality onto its svelte frame effortlessly and now Argos has taken an impressive £120 off the price.
Argos Best SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones
Motorola One, 64GB – Black
Motorola One, 64GB – Black
Offering one of the most premium Android One experiences out there and toting a 5.9-inch 19:9 Max Vision HD+ display, the Motorola One is a great affordable offering made better by Argos' £90 discount.
Moto G6, 32GB – Deep Indigo
Moto G6, 32GB – Deep Indigo
An already budget-friendly phone gets even lighter on your wallet.
Honor 7X, 64GB – Blue
Honor 7X, 64GB – Blue
How do you make a great value smartphone even better value for money? Knock £20 off the asking price, that's how.
Huawei P Smart 32GB Mobile Phone – Black
Huawei P Smart 32GB Mobile Phone – Black
The Huawei P Smart offers a lot of phone for the money, including a decent Full HD display, an appealing design, and fast performance.
Argos delivery and collection
So why would you shop at Argos over an online-only specialist retailer? Besides the aforementioned competitive pricing, there’s the key advantage of a choice of delivery options.
It’s possible to have Argos deliver straight front door, of course. The UK retailer delivers right across mainland UK and Northern Ireland between 7am and 10pm, seven days a week.
If you don’t mind waiting around for a courier, many items can now be ordered for same day delivery if you order early in the day enough. This Fast Track service is a god’s send for the impatient. Now that’s customer service.
But the real kicker here is the ability to order online and then collect your items from one of the hundreds of Argos stores around the country. If you’re not going to be at home to accept a delivery, as many of us rarely are, this is ideal. Argos will hold onto an item for 7 days if you pay in advance online.
Even better, if the item is marked with a Fast Track symbol on its online listing, you can head in and collect it from the special Fast Track counter in-store within 60 seconds of purchasing. If you’re in a rush and don’t want to wait around for a courier for your Argos purchases, this is a massive convenience.
Nectar points
Argos is a good shout if you collect Nectar points, too, as you can not only collect them on your spend, but you can also spend your Nectar points at the retailer to save some money.
Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double or even triple point incentives that can really add some value. If you’re a Nectar member you can both spend and collect points at a number of retailers other than Argos, making them a great loyalty scheme. You also get tailored offers for Nectar members.
