Best Apple MacBook and iPad Deals

Boasting a range of powerful laptops that truly stand the test of time, can keep up with your needs, and look incredible in their aluminium casing, it goes without saying that there is a MacBook for everyone. That said, like with all Apple’s products, these premium products can come with a high-end price tag. Thankfully, we’re sourcing all the latest deals to save you from the full brunt of the RRP.

If you’re heading to university, now is the best time to finally invest. With many students thinking about heading back to school this September, there are plenty of deals out there including massive discounts on some of the lower-end spec models. Able to see you through your studies and the years beyond, smash out tens of thousands of words — and most likely binge hours and hours of TV whilst procrastinating said essays, too.

Find the Apple MacBook for you, whether you’re a student or not, from its line-up of models, the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and recently discontinued MacBook, all with huge reductions if we have anything to do with it, below.

Best MacBook Deals

Although now discontinued from Apple’s official line-up, you can still get your hands on the MacBook from other retailers, likely for far lower than its original RRP.

Said to be a middle-ground between the Pro and Air model, the MacBook’s defining distinction is sitting as Apple’s thinnest, lightest laptop at 920g, offering a 12-inch display. With great portability, this is ideal for someone whose workspace moves around with them, allowing for you to easily slip it into your bag and lug around without too much effort.

Best MacBook Air Deals

Recently receiving a revamp after years of not having any superficial changes, the MacBook Air is a swish laptop set-up that you can now buy in three gorgeous hues — Gold, Space Grey and classic Silver.

With the MacBook well and truly vetoed, the Air is the most lightweight laptop still currently sold by Apple. It also boasts Retina display and True-Tone technology for a brilliant visual experience. For the environmentally conscious, it should be known the 2018 MacBook Air is also made from 100% recycled aluminium.

Best MacBook Pro Deals

The clue is in the name, the MacBook Pro is one for the professionals. Offering the ability to really pick and choose exactly what you want, you can pay anywhere from £1,168 for a 13-inch, low range MacBook Pro, all the way up to £4,422 for the fully-loaded 15-inch MacBook Pro.

The Pro can really take the flack, offering a powerful processing speed for loading big files and programmes. If you’re a creative looking to edit videos or photos on a big scale, the Pro can breeze through any given task as the model with the most advanced graphics, processor and fast storage capabilities. A high performance laptop, the MacBook also comes with the option to have the most recent, ninth gen 8-core Intel Core i9 Processor at your fingertips with Turbo Boost speeds.

Best iPad Deals

Coming completely out of left field, the iPad could be a contender to get you through any given computing task. With the ability to download word processing applications, connect a keyboard and utilise the Apple Pencil for some swoon-worthy note-taking, the iPad is a cheaper, more flexible alternative if you’re not quite ready to commit to one of Apple’s pricier laptops and want something uber portable.

For simple tasks like presentations and documents, the iPad Mini is as inexpensive as it gets whilst still being a powerful little tablet. If you’d prefer a slightly larger screen, the iPad sits at 9.7-inches in comparison to the Mini’s 5.3-inches.

If you’re looking to do more heavy duty tasks, however, like graphic design and running larger applications like anything from Adobe’s creative suite, the iPad Pro is just the ticket with Apple’s most powerful A12X Bionic chip, pegging it as “faster than most PC laptops.”

