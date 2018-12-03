These are the best Android apps of 2018, according to Google

Google has released its list of the best Android apps for 2018, and the top prize has gone to − drumroll please − language-learning app Drops.

Drops, which is available on both Android and iOS, describes itself as a “new and fun way to learn languages”, and says the app was “built with years of research into how to help you learn a language more effectively and easily”.

It currently lets you learn a selection of 30 different languages, and there are also separate programs for British English and American English.

“This is the app that we found ourselves returning to and sharing with friends all year. Beautifully designed and universally useful, it’s our Best App of 2018,” said Google. “The app combines stunning design with fun, fast-paced games to help users learn new vocabulary in a variety of languages, from Hindi to Hawaiian.”

Here’s the entire list of best Android apps for 2018:

Best Android app 2018:

Most entertaining apps:

Best self improvement apps:

Best daily helper apps:

Best hidden gems:

“Other apps that made the 2018 list include Mimo, which has introduced over 3 million users to coding, Woebot, which uses fun skills and games to help users’ moods and to track mental health, and Just a Line, the beautifully simple Augmented Reality drawing app,” added Google.

“For the first time ever, we’ve also added a new “Fan Favourite” category, giving our users the chance to vote for their favourite games and apps of the year. The votes are in and Reddit (app) and PUBG Mobile (game) have been crowned as the first-ever UK Fan Favourites.”

How many of the above do you use? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.