It’s how every corny apocalyptic movie starts, but we think it’s true that AI might just be taking over. Well, smart speakers, anyway. At the top of the food chain is probably the Amazon Echo, known for its soft-spoken, doting assistant, Alexa, as well as the extensive range of accompanying products to ensure you’re never without an answer to your burning question or request.

Whether you want big (Echo) or small (Dot), screen (Echo Show) or a voice controlled remote for your Fire TV Stick, the Amazon Echo range has got you covered. Not sure where to start? We recommend with our deals. Or you can click on one of the links below to find out more about what exactly these gadgets do.

What is the Amazon Echo?

A better question is probably ‘What isn’t Amazon Echo?’ but that would neither be grammatically correct or particularly helpful. The Amazon Echo is many things, namely a gadget that provides you with audio and, sometimes visual, content, all powered by the use of your voice.

Starting with the Amazon Echo, the device fundamentally functions as an AI smart speaker to carry out all your essential tasks. Alexa is the voice of the Amazon Echo and will answer your every request. Ask her about the weather, or even to make an online purchase. She’ll even crack a joke if you ask nicely.

The Amazon Echo itself is the first speaker that began a long successful range of Echo, voice controlled inspired products, including the Dot and Echo Show. The smart speaker is built with seven microphones and beam-forming technology to ensure your every beck and call is a priority. Equipped with Dolby processing, get the crispest sound quality, from the lowest bass to the highest notes and see as your relationship with Alexa grows as she learns and gets to know you.

What Does the Amazon Echo Do?

As a smart speaker, it’s probably obvious to say you can play your music through it. That said, you might not know that, although an Amazon product, the Echo doesn’t limit you to streaming songs exclusively through Amazon Music. You can also sync up to the likes of Spotify and even Apple Music now, as well as using apps like TuneIn to find those radio waves.

The best part about a hands free speaker though is of course, Alexa. Start your command with “Alexa” and the top of your speaker will light up as she awaits your command. From the weather to asking her to make an online order, setting a timer or making a call, she’s here for it all. If you’ve got an Audible account you can even have you’re the book you’re currently reading read aloud to you — this is what actual dreams are made of.

