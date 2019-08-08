Best Amazon Back to School Deals

The new academic year is about to start and we've updated our Amazon hub to bring you some of the best gadgets perfect for heading Back to School.

The best thing about being a student is obviously all the incredible savings you can reap across a number of top retailers, both on the high street and the World Wide Web. Amazon brings the heat with great deals for student budgets.

Although still very much in the midst of the summer holidays, it goes without saying the Back to School promotions are already in full swing and budding students are keen to bag a good deal before they hit the books. Luckily we’re compiling the best of the best when it comes to a good deal to ensure you get great value when spending your student loan.

Amazon is known not only for its expansive range of products, including the latest gadgets, but for offering discounted rates on original RRPs. Anything you’re after you’re likely to get far cheaper over on Amazon, from books to the latest smartphone, laptops, TVs and more.

For the budding student, we know exactly what you’ll need to survive the university experience, whether it’s assisting in your studies or providing a well-earned breather.

Below we’ve compiled our top picks of not only the gadgets you’ll want, but also products with a price to help you keep together your finances as you continue on into higher education.

Jump to:

TVsHeadphonesLaptops | Tablets

All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice. 

Back to School TV Deals

Best Amazon TV Deals for Students

Cello C24SFS 24-Inch Smart HD Ready LED TV

Save 10%

|

Now £179.99

LG 28TK410V 28-Inch 720p HD Ready LED TV (2018 Model)

Save £13.48

|

Now £166.51

Sharp 24" Smart LED DVD 12v/24v TV with Freeview Play

Save £60

|

Now £219.99

Back to School Headphones Deals

Best Amazon Headphone Deals

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)

Save £10

|

Now £149.99

Mixcder E9 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Foldable Headset (Dual 40mm Drivers, Bluetooth CSR, Comfortable Protein Earpads, 30 Hours Battery Life), Black

Save 55%

|

Now £54.99

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Matte Black

Save 27%

|

Now £182.62

Back to School Laptop Deals

Best Amazon Laptop Deals

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 1.8 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD) - Silver (Previous Model)

Save £179.03

|

Now £769.97

ASUS 2019 Cloudbook E203MA-FD017TS 11.6 Inch HD Laptop, Pre-Installed with Microsoft Office 365

Save 15%

|

Now £195.99

HP Chromebook 11-v001na 11.5-Inch Laptop - (Silver) (Intel N3060, 4 GB RAM, 16 GB eMMC, Intel HD Graphics 400 Graphics, Chrome OS) (Renewed)

Now £119.99

Back to School Tablet Deals

Fire HD 8 Tablet, 16 GB, Black—with Special Offers

Now £79.99

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Grey

Save £25

|

Now £454.00

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Grey (Latest Model)

Save £50

|

Now £719.00

