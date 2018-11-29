Some retailers are still going strong with their Cyber Monday 2018 deals, not least Amazon, which is offering some fantastic discounts this Wednesday.
Act fast, though, because as of Thursday November 29, there’s only a couple of days left of Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals week, and you could miss out on one of these cracking pre-Christmas bargains.
Today’s top picks include savings on electric toothbrushes, fancy smartwatches and more.
Alternatively, read on for today’s featured Amazon Cyber Monday Fitbit deal.
Amazon Black Friday – One Day Only Deals
Michael Kors Men's Smartwatch Grayson MKT5026
Michael Kors Men's Smartwatch Grayson MKT5026
An attractive smartwatch for a bargain price.
Oral-B Pro 3 3000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush Rechargeable Powered By Braun, 1 Handle, 2 Modes Including Gum Care, 2 Toothbrush Heads
Oral-B Pro 3 3000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush Rechargeable Powered By Braun, 1 Handle, 2 Modes Including Gum Care, 2 Toothbrush Heads
Grab this Oral-B for its lowest-ever price.
Philips Series 9000 Wet and Dry Men's Electric Shaver S9711/31 with SmartClean Plus System & Beard Trimmer - Amazon Exclusive
Philips Series 9000 Wet and Dry Men's Electric Shaver S9711/31 with SmartClean Plus System & Beard Trimmer - Amazon Exclusive
A massive saving on this versatile shaver.
Amazon Cyber Monday 2018 Deals: Thursday’s featured deal
One of today’s absolute best bargains sees the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch enjoying a price slash of over £80 with Amazon.
Normally priced at £280, the Fitbit Ionic is currently available for the much more reasonable price of £199 – a saving of £81 or 27% on its RRP. We’ve price checked this deal and can confirm this is the lowest price you’re likely to see on the Fitbit Ionic for quite some time.
Fitbit Ionic Cyber Monday Deal
Fitbit Unisex Ionic Smartwatch
Fitbit Unisex Ionic Smartwatch
Fitbit's fitness smartwatch has had a massive price slash in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.
Fitbit consistently makes some of the best smartwatches around are we gave the Ionic a healthy 3/5 star score in our review. We particularly liked its lightweight, comfortable feel; superb screen; quality exercise tracking features, which include swimming; Fitbit’s always outstanding activity and sleep tracking; and its hugely impressive battery life.
That ticks pretty all the boxes for a quality fitness tracker, and our review concluded: “The Fitbit Ionic offers bags of potential, and the fitness side really excels.”
Amazon’s army of reviewers seems to agree, with Verified Purchaser John Willis writing: “I have owned over 3 “smart” wearable devices. So far I’ve had the Ionic for 7 months and it’s been brilliant. I have used it with both iOS and Android and it works great. Recommended.”
Fitbit Ionic Cyber Monday Deal
Fitbit Unisex Ionic Smartwatch
Fitbit Unisex Ionic Smartwatch
Fitbit's fitness smartwatch has had a massive price slash in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.
For even more great deals like this, be sure to check out our Amazon Cyber Monday deals guide, where you can find deals on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more as the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period rolls on apace.
Even more Black Friday and Cyber Monday content
The best Black Friday deals still going
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 30GB data deal
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 30GB data deal
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 30GB (up from 25GB) of data, 3 months of BT Sports and 6 months of Apple Music on EE. Fantastic value.
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Blue – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Blue – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal (use code TRUSTED10)
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for £36 a month and 100GB of data? Yes, please. Use our exclusive code TRUSTED10 to save £10 on the upfront.
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three's phenomenal best ever Black Friday SIM only deal.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.