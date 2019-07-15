Bring your films to life with this BenQ 4K HDR projector for well under £1000

The problem so far with 4K projectors is that most of them cost £1000 and more. That’s not the case with this Prime Day deal for BenQ’s TK800M, with has knocked 20% off the asking price.

That sees a projector that would usually cost £999 get reduced to £799, the lowest price we’ve seen for several months.

Related: Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2019

The TK800M offers a number of improvements over its TK800 predecessor, including an upgraded DMD (Digital Mirroring Device) chip for for a bigger projected image and a new colour wheel that can show much richer and vivid colours.

It also supports HDR (HDR10 and HLG) and while projectors aren’t as capable as a TV at producing bright HDR images, you are getting a much bigger picture. And BenQ claims this is the type of projector that can operate in bright living rooms, bringing you closer to the action without having to dim the lights or draw the curtains.

With its custom football and sports modes skin tones ought to be lifelike and colours accurately reproduced, with the Sport Sound mode clarifying and accentuating the delivery of the commentator as well bringing the noise of the crowd into your living space.

Unlike more expensive projectors which require experience and know how to operate, the TK800M is aimed at those who aren’t as familiar with its eco-friendly design and easy set-up. The TK800M’s 1.1 zoom function also allows for tweaking the size of the image in spaces up to 4m big.

Related: Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2019

But don’t take our word for this projector. MR A T HANNA on Amazon felt compelled to offer this testimony after he bought it. “Love this projector, the 4K TV has not been on sense [sic] I got it. Man cave is complete. Netflix looks amazing and Red Dead Redemption 2 is unreal.”

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More