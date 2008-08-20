BenQ Debuts Ultra Flexible 22in & 24in LCDs

New line provides far greater adjustment than the norm...

We’ve always had a soft spot for BenQ monitors – from the FP241W (the first product to get straight 10s) to the stunningly thin 24in V2400W – and now are hearts and minds are being won over by this duo…



The 22in ‘G2200WT’ (right) and 24in ‘G2400WT’ (left) are monitors which, quite literally, stand out from the crowd given they offer more positional flexibility than your average contortionist. Height, for example, can be raised by up to 130mm – double that of standard LCDs – while they can also be tilted backwards and forwards, have a 90 degree pivot and the usual side to side swivel.



Away from their bendiness however the G2200WT and G2400WT are also up to snuff with 1680 x 1050 and 1920 x 1200 native resolutions respectively while their 2,500:1 (22in) and 4,000:1 (24in) contrast ratios and 5ms response times should be ample. DVI-D with HDCP connectors are also fitted to both models while the G2400WT sports an HDCP compliant HDMI port too.



The BenQ G2200WT and G2400WT will launch this month with very reasonable £180 and £318 RRPs including VAT. Back saving, neck smoothing heaven is only days away…



