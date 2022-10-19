Belkin Continuity Camera iPhone webcam mount now available

The Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks is now available to buy, allowing you to take advantage of Apple’s magical Continuity Camera feature.

You can now buy the Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks (snappy name) on the Apple website for £29.95/$29.95. It comes in choice of white or black.

It’s essentially a bracket (apparently made of aluminium, hard plastic, and steel) that slots onto the top edge of a MacBook, and enables you to mount your iPhone so that the main camera array is peeping over at your face. Fitting this Belkin bracket in turn enable’s Apple’s Continuity Camera feature, which turns your iPhone into a pimped out webcam.

Continuity Camera was arguably the surprise star of iOS 16 and macOS Ventura back when they were announced at WWDC 2022. This feature boosts the clarity and quality of your Zoom calls, adds Centre Stage subject-tracking capabilities, and enables you to select a Portrait mode for luxuriously blurred out backgrounds.

That’s not Continuity Camera’s most impressive trick, however. That would be Desk View, which uses your iPhone’s ultra-wide camera and Apple’s image processing algorithms to present a straight top-down live view of the desk in front of your MacBook.

According to Belkin, it will be releasing a second iPhone mount for desktop and external display users at some point in the future. This second model will enable you to change the viewing angle “from vertical to 25 degrees downward tilt”.