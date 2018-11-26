Grab 25% off Belkin Apple, car and other accessories this Cyber Monday

Belkin is offering up a whopping 25% off a host of mobile-centric accessories with these Black Friday deals ending at midnight tonight. Simply enter the code ‘CYBER18’ at checkout to make a serious saving on mounts, cables and more.

Belkin Apple Accessory Deals

Belkin highlights three categories from its extensive accessory collection, starting with Apple-compatible goodies ranging from fast wireless charging stands to the all-important Charge Rockstar adapter; which gives headphone jack-less iPhone users a place to stick their wired headphones again (and still charge their phone at the same time).

Belkin Car Accessory Deals

If you spend a lot of time on the road, Belkin has a wealth of suitable counterparts to augment your in-car smartphone experience. You’ll have to act fast though, some of these items subject to Belkin’s hefty discount are already sold out on the company’s website.

Belkin Cyber Monday Car Accessory Deals Belkin Premium Car Vent Mount Attach you smartphone for easy access while driving, just don't forget to switch Android Auto or Apple Car Play on first. Allows for 180-degree rotation, features integrated cable managment and can be had for £6.25 off when entering 'CYBER18' at checkout. Road Rockstar: 4-Port Passenger Car Charger Plug in and charge up to four devices simultaneously while on the move. The 1.8m long cable lets you easily add a couple of 2.4A fast-charging USB ports in easy reach of the back seats. Enter 'CYBER18' at checkout to take £7.50 off the £29.99 RRP.

Belkin Cable Accessory Deals

Apple and Huawei may have recently joined in on the wireless revolution but charging your phone cable-free only gets you so far, for high-speed power and data transfers you’ll likely want a traditional cable and Belkin has plenty of those too, with every mainstream connection you could wish for.

Belkin’s Cyber Monday discount code is applied to your basket as a whole, so you only need to enter the ‘CYBER18’ code once to enjoy a collective 25% discount. Can’t say fairer than that.

