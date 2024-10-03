Believe! Ted Lasso ‘confirmed’ for fourth season on Apple TV+

Back in August I opined on how the return of Ted Lasso for a fourth season was imperative to the future success of the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Now, it appears, the prayers of fans and the desires of Apple TV executives may have been answered with a new report claiming the producers of the hit show have signed on for Season 4, with filming set to commence in early 2025.

In a post on X, a Mac Stories writer claimed pre-production (or, shall we say pre-season?) will commence in January.

Sigmund Judge wrote: “Exclusive: Ted Lasso S4 is set to begin pre-production in January. According to my sources, the football drama is now confirmed to return next year with a fourth instalment, with London shoots beginning in early 2025!”

Judge went on to say the season will be a mainline season four, rather than one of the rumoured spin-offs for the show. That would suggest Jason Sudeikis, who’s not only the star but the head writer, is back on board for another run on Apple TV.

Whether that means a return to AFC Richmond and the rich cast of players, fans, and club staff remains to be seen. Perhaps we’ll see the mighty Ted taking on a new challenge instead?

Regardless, the return of Lasso would be a huge boost to Apple TV+, which is widely regarded as having one of the best line-ups of original programming with some of the best production values in the streaming realm.

Reports this summer suggested Apple is struggling with engaging with viewers to justify the vast cost of creating the programming. The new series of Severance, for instance, reportedly cost $20 million an episode and reports suggest Apple is now looking to rein in the content budgets and rely more on licensing third-party content.