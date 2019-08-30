Belgian Grand Prix 2019: Time, TV channel and live stream details

It’s time for the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix! The 13th stop on the 2019 Formula One world tour is the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

in Stavelot, with practice, qualifying and the main race taking place across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You’ll be pleased to hear that there are no (particularly) early morning starts this weekend.

Our guide explains how to catch this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event. Plus, how to live stream everything, no matter where in the world you are.

Sebastian Vettel, who’s yet to win a single race this season, was victorious here last year, finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Can the German do it again?

Hamilton is miles ahead of everyone on the leaderboard, but can he pick up where he left off after the mid-season break? If he doesn’t, the second half of the season could be very interesting indeed.

Belgian Grand Prix Schedule – What time is the F1 on TV?

Here’s this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix race schedule (all times BST):

Friday, August 30

9:45am − Belgian GP Practice One build-up

10am − Belgian GP Practice One

1:45pm − Belgian GP Practice Two build-up

2pm − Belgian GP Practice Two

Saturday, August 31

10:45am − Belgian GP Practice Three build-up

11am − Belgian GP Practice Three

1pm − Belgian GP Qualifying build-up

2pm − Belgian GP Qualifying

4:45pm − The F1 Show

Sunday, September 1

12:30pm − Belgian GP Pit Lane

1:30pm − Belgian GP On the Grid

2:10pm − THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm − Belgian GP Paddock

Belgian Grand Prix – TV channel and live stream details

Sky now has exclusive rights to F1 in the UK. If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in – in 4K, no less – on Sky Sports F1 and Sky One. You can also tune in using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and we’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a Now TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £8.99 (for a Day Pass) or £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’ve got a free schedule on both Saturday and Sunday.

To catch Channel 4’s highlights from 7pm on Sunday, you’ll need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

Belgian Grand Prix practice results

FP1 results:

Vettel (Ferrari)

Leclerc (Ferrari)

Verstappen (Red Bull)

