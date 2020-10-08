Beko HygieneShield range promises to kill bacteria and viruses

It’s safe to say that 2020 has been a year where we’ve all taken a greater interest in hygiene, with the majority of us more regularly disinfecting items and surfaces in our home. The Beko HygieneShield range has been built to help out, with the products capable of eliminating more than 99% of bacteria and virus, including Coronavirus.

Rather than traditional cleaning products, the HygieneShield range encompasses a wide-range of home appliances, adding in new features to help make it quicker and easier to disinfect. There’s one exception to that, with the UV cleaning cabinet.

This looks a little like a microwave, but it uses UV light technology to clean items, such as keys, phones, wallets, packaged goods, toys and so on. You can run 20-minute or 40-minute cycles to kill off bacteria and germs.

UV light is used in the company’s other products refrigerator, which has a special disinfection drawer. Put food (packaged or otherwise) in the draw, and UV light is used to kill harmful bacteria and viruses. Beko has put a UV light into its HygieneShield tumble dryer. With the UV Hygienic Refresh programme, you can refresh up to six dry pieces of clothing, which is handy if you’ve got school uniforms or facemasks that need to be refreshed quickly.

It’s known that heat can be used to kill Coronavirus and other viruses and bacteria, with the advice to wash fabrics at higher temperatures for longer. Beko says that this leads to extra expense and more chemical usage, which its HygieneShield washing machine and washer dryer aim to avoid. These products use a heater channel and fan system to fill the drum with hot air, to keep laundry at 60C, running a sanitisation programme without using chemicals or water.

An oven isn’t the first thing you’d think of when it comes to cleaning and sanitisation, but the HygieneShield oven is here to change your mind. There are two disinfection programmes that use heat and steam to clean foot and items. The 70C programme run for 15 minutes will disinfect the surfaces of packaged for and make the outside of baked goods more hygienic, without affecting taste or structure. Using the 120C programme for 20 minutes can be used to disinfect metal bowls and glass products.

Finally, there’s a HygieneShield dishwasher which has a HygieneIntense function. This uses a 60C main wash and 70C rinse, and the dishwasher can maintain temperatures above 60C for 50 minutes to disinfect kitchen items.

While Coronavirus may be on everyone’s minds today, the HygieneShield technology will work on other bacteria and viruses, too. Products are available now.

