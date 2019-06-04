You can grab Netgear’s super smart speaker for a meagre £200 for a limited time thanks to this stellar Amazon deal.

The deal is running until midnight tonight and sheds a whopping £70 off the speaker’s regular RRP. The speaker plugs into one of our favourite mesh network systems, the Netgear Orbi, and offers a variety of cutting edge features.

These include support for Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant, Harmon Karmon audio and a free three month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. Add to this the extra boost it’ll give your home Wi-Fi network as a base station in your Netgear Orbi home setup, and it adds up to be a no brainer purchase for any budding smart home builder.

Mesh networks are nifty home Wi-Fi systems that aim to completely remove signal black spots from homes. They work differently to traditional Wi-Fi extenders and uses a series of mini-base stations connected to a main router to intelligently push Wi-Fi across large areas.

There are multiple different mesh network systems on the market but the Netgear Orbi is one of our favourites. As we noted in our in-depth Netgear Orbi review:

“The Netgear Orbi is undoubtedly a fantastic Wi-Fi solution for large homes struggling with Wi-Fi coverage. It’s incredibly easy to set up and provides markedly faster performance than any single router at long range. It’s an expensive option, but if you simply haven’t been able to find another Wi-Fi solution that works then the Orbi is worth a try.”

The Orbi speaker is one of many cracking deals to appear on Amazon in the run up to its hallowed Prime Day. Amazon Prime day is a yearly event where the retailer hosts a multitude of deals covering everything from smart home kit to TVs and games consoles. Stay tuned at Trusted Reviews for more great deals in the run up to Amazon Prime Day 2019.

