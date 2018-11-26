Today Only: Become a YouTube sensation with this phenomenal Blue Yeti Microphone deal

Dive into the world of professional audio recording with this insane Cyber Monday deal on the incredible Blue Yeti Microphone.

Admit it, deep down we all want to be the next YouTube sensation but it requires a serious investment in recording equipment. Well, this Cyber Monday that investment is a lot more affordable as you can save a massive £40 on the fantastic Blue Yeti Microphone.

Combining a professional design with a simple plug-in and go setup, the Yeti has everything that an aspiring streamer, podcaster or let’s player could want. Getting down to the nitty gritty, the Yeti boasts a tri-capsule array which allows it to adapt to plenty of recording situations (such as needing to vent about how much you hate/love the latest movie trailer that everyone’s talking about).

In our review for the Blue Yeti, we mentioned: “Once installed, the Blue Yeti is a breeze to use and moreover it’s performance is excellent. As with the Samson [mic], we tested using a range of acoustic and electronic instruments including guitar and piano as well as vocal work in a range of styles, and the results seriously impressed.”

Looking at the Yeti’s price history, it hasn’t been as low as £79.99 all year – meaning that there’s never been a better time to buy. If you’re serious about getting into the world of professional recording, then this is a deal that you just cannot miss.

Of course, being part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday madness, the deal will expire at midnight tonight and you’ll be kicking yourself if you let it pass you by.

