You Have Only One Day to Save Big on the BeatsX headphones

Amazon’s kicked off its Spring Sale with a scintillating deal on these Beats headphones, now available for their lowest ever price from Amazon UK.

While Apple’s newly-revised AirPods might be stealing the headlines, you can get much of the same tech on the cheap courtesy of this knockdown price on the BeatsX wireless headphones. Available today only, you can pick up a pair for just £69 – the lowest price yet. But act fast as this deal lasts only one day.

BeatsX Amazon Spring Sale BeatsX Earphones - Black or Satin Silver The BeatsX are available for their lowest price yet for one day only.

Much like the Apple AirPods, it’s Apple’s W1 chip that’s running the show and ensuring you get immaculate wireless reliability. In our review, we said of the W1 chip: “Wireless stability is excellent, with virtually no drop-outs or Bluetooth blips. These are among the most reliable in-ear wireless headphones going.” The BeatsX are designed to pair instantly with your iPhone and other Apple devices, letting you seamlessly switch between them.

The big difference is that the BeatsX aren’t ‘truly wireless’ headphones because there’s a neckband connecting the two earbuds. This has its benefits, though, as you can just leave the headphones draped around your neck when not in use. Magnets on each earbud connect them together so they rest securely when not in use as well.

Sound quality will appeal to anyone familiar with Beats’ distinctive sound profile: “I do find that the Beats X output enjoyable sound that should appeal to the majority of folk drawn to Beats-brand headphones. They’re not audiophile-quality, but they do manage to balance clarity and solid bass impact well.”

BeatsX Amazon Spring Sale BeatsX Earphones - Black or Satin Silver The BeatsX are available for their lowest price yet for one day only.

We gave the BeatsX a 7/10 review originally, but this was at their original £129 price. Now that they’re nearly half the price, they’re a much better prospect for anyone looking for wireless headphones on the cheap.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.