Apple prepping true wireless Powerbeats as AirPods 2 alternative – report

Apple doesn’t seem to care too much about its Beats headphones brand these days. Updates are less frequent and less substantive, and Apple would seemingly greatly prefer consumers to slip in a pair of AirPods.

However, according to new reports, a new AirPods 2 rival could be about to arrive on the scene, complete with that familiar Beats By Dre branding. A CNET source says a truly wireless version of the Beats Powerbeats Bluetooth over-ear earphones will be revealed next month.

The source, who the site says has provided accurate information previously, will include the new H1 chip and even the ‘Hey Siri’ support offered by the second generation AirPods 2. In fact, the cable-free PowerBeats could even better the battery life served up by Apple’s AirPods, the report says.

According to the report, this release could offer an alternative to those who prefer a more secure fit than provided by AirPods, as well as that trademark Beats bass and water resistance.

There’s no news on the potential price, but CNET points out the current Powerbeats 3 model is available at a significantly reduced price, at a number of major retailers. That could indicate the newcomer is imminent.

It could be that Apple decides to to price the new Powerbeats at more than the £159 (or £199 with a wireless charging case) it asks for the AirPods 2.

As well as the wireless charging case, Apple’s new AirPods offer hands-free Siri voice controls and faster connection to an iPhone thanks to the new H1 chip. Aside from a small LED indicator on the outside, the design remains the same. Those who hate it may welcome an entry into the market from Beats, boasting the same benefits to iPhone owners.

