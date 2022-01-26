Beats Studio Buds gain new features – here’s what’s been added

Apple released a firmware update for the Beats Studio Buds, offering up new features like instant iCloud pairing.

Apple rolled out a firmware update for the AirPods 3 earlier in January, and the Beats Studio Buds seem to be next on the list.

The latest update to the Studio Buds firmware, version 10M359 specifically, has bought in several new features.

However, anyone who’s familiar with Apple will know upgrading the earbud’s firmware of earbuds isn’t easy to do manually; users need to connect their Beats via Bluetooth to their iPhone, with the company saying this is how the update is triggered.

If you’re not sure what firmware version your Beats are currently rocking, you can check if you need an upgrade by following the instructions below:

Open Settings on your iPhone

Click on Bluetooth

Look for your Beats Studio Buds in your list of connected devices

Tap the ‘i’ icon next to the device

Look at the firmware number, it should say 10M359, but could say 1B56 in the app, which is fine

Once the firmware has been installed the new features will start rolling in. According to MacRumors, users will have access to instant pairing with all devices that are already linked to their iCloud account.

This means that you can connect the Buds to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, TV or Apple Watch with ease, provided all devices are tied to your account. That should make for a more streamlined experience when you’re trying to connect in a rush.

Another feature that’s been added is a low battery pop up which will appear when you hold the Beats Studio Buds case near your iPhone. Any AirPod owners will be familiar with his feature, with the iPhone showing the battery life for each earbud individually, as well as the case, on the Home screen.

Apple has also introduced a product personalisation option for the Beats Fit Pro and the Beats Powerbeats Pro, in the form of an engraving on the charging case. This promotion is only available when you order the earbuds from the Apple website.