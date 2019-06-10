Beats has announced a new line-up of colours for its Solo3 Wireless range and they are not holding back.

The new set of colours is called The Club Collection and is being shown off in partnership with NAVYA of Kyra TV. The four colours include Yellow, Navy, White and Red but there’s a lot more going on than those diminutive names suggest.

The Beats Solo3 Wireless headset has gotten a serious shake-up and it is truly made for those looking to make a bold statement. They are created to make the wearer stand out from the crowd – for better or for worse.

The Yellow edition comes with accents of red and light blue. The Navy edition – red and white. The White edition – blue and red. Finally, the Red edition – navy and red. All of the headphones offer a unique look that can either be taken as garish or audacious depending on your taste.

The Beats Solo3 Wireless Club Collection headphones are priced at £179.95 ($199.95) when buying directly from Apple and will be available in Apple stores from June 12.

Despite the wild lick of paint to the outside of the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, they remain the same on the inside. The headphones still tout around 40 hours of battery life, Class 1 Bluetooth and five-minute fast-charging to give three hours of playback. The handy controls give you the ability to answer calls, play music and speak to Siri all from the side of the ear cup.

Beats has worked with a female-led fashion and beauty show named NAVYA – a show hosted by four of YouTube’s next generation of content creators to create a special episode centred around the new range.

As part of the Apple-owned Beats collaboration, the NAVYA hosts have put together a playlist in Apple Music featuring their favourite songs.