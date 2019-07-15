Already reduced, bop to this 33% saving on a pair of stylish Beats Solo3 headphones in the Prime Day sale.

A gorgeous pair of headphones, you can now make a pair of the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones yours for just £139.99, down from their original price point of £249.95.

Saving over £100, get an amazing price on a pair of headphones that both look and deliver a decent sound.

Prime Day Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphone Deal Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Matte Black An iconically designed pair of headphones, Beats tick both the boxes with headphones that both look great and deliver an exceptionally immersive sound. Comfortable too, don't miss out on this Prime Day saving.

A seamless fit into any look, Beats is known for its colourful array of headphones. The matte black pair is all business, but still in Beats’ trademark suave design, with metallic accents to catch your eye. Always adopting an iconic, aesthetically pleasing design, it should be noted the Beats Solo3 headphones also boast a good sound, ticking boxes for those who want to look cool as they blare out their favourite tracks.

Described as delivering “premium playback”, with an adjustable fit and dreamily cushioned ear cups, you can enjoy a truly immersive sound, sinking into your favourite songs. Really, your personal party need never stop. Boasting a 40-hour battery life, the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones are equipped with Fast Fuel, meaning a quick charge burst of five minutes can deliver as much as three hours of audio heaven.

Want to switch songs, pause, play or control incoming calls? The Beats Solo3 headphones are designed with on-ear controls, meaning you can press one of your ear cups rather than reaching for your device. Complete with a swish carry case to keep your headphones in good knick and USB charging cable, this is a great pair of headphones for those who want decent audio and a stunning design.

From just under £250 at full price to an insane £139.99, if you want to pick up a pair of headphones this Amazon Prime Day 2019, make this your choice.

