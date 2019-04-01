Powerbeats Pro: Price, release, specs and all the latest rumours

Despite rumours a new iPhone SE 2 and a truly wireless headphone from Beats, Apple stuck to unveiling services during its March 25 keynote. Word leaked later about the wireless headphone which are called Powerbeats Pro.

Instead of hardware we were treated to news about its new Apple Card credit card, Apple Arcade game subscription service and Apple TV Plus service, which is the company’s latest attempt to shake up the TV market.

Despite the Beats Powerbeats Pro absence at the event, a leak a few days later revealed that it is working on an alternative to the recently unveiled AirPods 2. Reliable information about the fabled Beats Powerbeats Pro is few and far between but a few key ‘leaks’ have appeared suggesting they will be a step up on their Apple siblings for a variety of reasons.

Here’s everything you need to know about Powerbeats Pro.

What are the new Beats Powerbeats Pro?

The new Beats true wireless haven’t been officially unveiled yet, but according to CNET, a person familiar with the matter confirmed the company will launch a follow-up to its PowerBeats earphones.

The earphones will reportedly have a true wireless design and feature the same H1 chip and Siri support as Apple’s AirPods 2.

Apple AirPods offer the stablest connection we’ve ever experienced on a true wireless set of earphones and are able to remain usable in busy signal areas competing sets including the Galaxy Buds, BeoPlay E8 2.0 and TicPods Free can’t match.

The H1 chip should let the new Beats offer the same stable connection, though they’ll feature a different design to the Airpods.

Judging by leaks spotted by 9t05mac from the iOS 12.2 release, they won’t imitate the droopy design of the AirPods. Instead the Powerbeats Pro sport a similar look to the Powerbeats 3 – except they won’t have a wire connecting each earphone, they’ll be truly wireless.

Judging by the design, the the Powerbeats Pro are more for the gym set than casual listener, with clip ons to ensure they stay on during a workout. Two finishes were revealed with black and white options available.

Also in that leak was a look at the new charging case. Opting for a foldable clamshell design, there’s no word on how much charge they’ll store but the AirPods have 24 hours worth of charge – will the Powerbeats Pro match them?

Beats Powerbeats Pro price

The only thing that could hinder the fabled earbuds overall appeal is their price. Beats products traditionally come with a premium price tag that in many people’s minds, including us here at Trusted Reviews, is a wee but extortionate.

The Powerbeats 3 currently sell for £169.95 so we’d expect the Powerbeats Pro to sell for a similar price.

Beats Powerbeats Pro release date

The new Beats true-wireless earbuds haven’t been officially announced yet, but rumours suggest they’ll launch sometime in April.

