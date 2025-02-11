The Beats PowerBeats Pro 2 wants you to listen to power of your heart

Beats has been teasing the new PowerBeats Pro 2 for months. Your favourite sports stars have probably been wearing them. Now they’ve officially unveiled them.

It’s been a while since we last had a new pair of PowerBeats Pro headphones, and in the intervening time, Beats has fitted in plenty of the new upgrades.

credit: Beats

The look has shifted due to a new design. It’s lighter than the previouus mode (by 20%), with the earhook now made out of nickel titantium alloy. This is to help keep it strong but also flexible so it moulds to the shape of your ear for the best grip and comfort levels.

The earphones are sweat and water-resistant to IPX4, and the PowerBeats Pro 2 comes with an extra-small ear-tip. That should mean that no matter what size of ear you have, the new PowerBeats Pro should be able to nestle comfortably in your ear.

The headline features is the presence of ANC (and transparency mode), a feature we don’t often see in over-ear hook designs, but its integration here should help reduce distracting during your workouts. There’s also heart rate monitoring. It’s not the first earbud to have that feature but Beats believes it can offer the best version. Here are the apps the heart-rate monitoring feature is compatible with.

Open

Peloton

Runna

Slopes

Ladder

Nike

Run Club

YaoYao

Battery life has increased to up to 45 hours in total, with 10 hours per charge. There’s Beats Fast Fuel feature that provides 90 minutes of playback in five minutes. Wireless charging is also present, which makes this the Beats to support this feature.

The sound quality is similar to recent Beats headphones in offering a clear, crisp, and detailed sound that’s complemented by Beats’ Adaptive EQ that tunes the sound in real time based on how the headphones fit in the ear. And if you like spatial audio, the PowerBeats Pro 2 has that too, supported on both Apple and Android platforms. You get Dynamic Head Tracking only with Apple Music though.

credit: Beats

And how much do you have to pay for the Beats PowerBeats Pro 2? In the UK it’s £249. For the US it’s £249 and in Europe, it’ll cost €299.

Available in a range of colours that includes Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and our personal favourite, Electric Orange; the Beats PowerBeats Pro 2 from the Beats and Apple websites.