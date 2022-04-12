 large image

Beats is expanding its Studio Buds line with three new colours

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Like the sound of the Beats Studio Buds but not keen on the bold black, white or red colours? You can now get them in three new finishes. 

The Studio Buds are available in Moon Gray, Ocean Blue and Sunset Pink from today. That’s on top of the usual Black, White and Beats Red colour options. 

Beats Studio Buds new colours

Where Beats Red is an intense red, Sunset Pink is a much more mellow pastel pink shade. Moon Gray is a similarly muted light grey, while Ocean Blue is a more vivid blue option with tiny red ‘b’s decorating both the case the earbuds. 

Not only is Beats releasing the Studio Buds in an array of new colours, but it’s also rolling out a couple of new features in its Beats App for Android. These include Locate My Beats and Product Widgets. 

Locate My Beats works in a similar manner to Apple’s Find My technology, which allows iOS users to track down their Apple products, including the Studio Buds. Android users can now search for their earbuds, check battery levels and control listening modes all from their phones using the Beats App. 

These updates will be available for any product that works with the Beats App, meaning Locate My Beats won’t be limited to just the Studio Buds. 

You can get the Beats Studio Buds in Moon Gray, Ocean Blue and Sunset Pink right now by heading to Apple’s website. Like the existing three finishes, the earbuds are priced at £129.99 / $149.99 / €149.95. 

They’ll also be available at physical Apple Stores and through specific authorised resellers in the US, including Amazon, Best Buy and Target, from April 13th.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

