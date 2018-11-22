Beats wireless headphones price slashed in latest Black Friday fire sale

You shouldn’t ignore any of the Argos Black Friday deals that are live right now, but if you’re some cheap designer headphones that combine style with premium audio quality, this Beats headphone deal is particularly unmissable.
Right now, the snazzy Beats by Dre Solo 3 on-ear wireless headphones have been price slashed down to just £199 – a 20% saving compared to their RRP of £249.99. What makes this a real stunning deal is that you can now bag a free pair of wireless Powerbeats in-ear headphones as part of the the offer, too.
This is one of the very best Black Friday headphone deals around, but based on past experience, it’s unlikely to last long, so snap it up while you can.
Beats by Dre Solo 3 Argos Deal
Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On - Ear Headphones- Break Blue
Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On - Ear Headphones- Break Blue
Bag both the Beats by Dre Solo 3s and a free pair of Beats by Dre Powerbeats for just £199. Impressive deal with a huge overall saving.
That’s right – currently you can pick up two pairs of Beats by Dre headphones for under £200. Can’t say fairer than that, can you?
In our review of the Solo 3 headphones we praised the fun, energetic sound but happened to criticise the price. When we reviewed them they were £249.99, so even at £199.99 we’d be more happy to recommend them.
Arguably the coolest feature of the Solo 3s is the Apple WI chip. This lets you easily connect these wireless cans to your iPhone with minimal fuss.
In our verdict we said, ” If you want to experience the future of wireless headphones, the Beats Solo 3 Wireless offer one version of progress – although the extra smarts are only available to iPhone users. They’re also a fun listen.”
The Powerbeats 3, on the other hand, are sporty headphones, that usually retail for about £150. You can pick them up for as low as £103 on Amazon currently. They’re also wireless, packs 12 hours of battery life and are resistant to both water and sweat.
