Beats Fit Pro UK price and release date confirmed, as AirPods hit with friendly fire

Apple has confirmed its Beats Fit Pro true wireless earbuds are coming to the UK by the end of the month.

The buds, which were announced for the United States back in November, will cost £199.99 when they arrive on these shores on January 28 with hopes of joining the best wireless earbuds.

A fitness-focused alternative to AirPods Pro, the Beats Fit Pro offer active noise cancellation that adapts up to 200 times a second.

The wingtip design also promises a secure fit, while there are 7-hours of battery life from a single charge, which can be boosted to 30-hours total with the charging case.

You’ll also get plenty of the features associated with Apple’s own-branded AirPods. That includes support for spatial audio with head tracking, and the H1 chip for easy pairing and connectivity.

You’ll also get hands-free Hey Siri, support for Dolby Atmos and a healthy IPX4 water resistance to protect against sweat and rainfall. Apple has included the skin-detect feature that launched with AirPods 3 last year, which will auto play/pause content when they’re removed from your ears.

Upon the UK launch, the buds will arrive in Europe, Canada and Japan and will be available in sage grey, stone purple, Beats white and Beats black.

The launch in the UK gives fitness enthusiasts a choice between the Beats Fit Pro and the existing Powerbeats Pro, which have been around a while now. Given Apple seems to have discontinued the classic Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker, fans of the brand will be glad to know the commitment has not waned when it comes to headphones.

They may be a good alternative for Apple users who don’t like the stem design of AirPods and have found the fit incompatible with vigorous exercise. Either way, the Beats Fit Pro lands in a crowded sector that show no signs of slowing down in 2022 and beyond.