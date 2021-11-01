Beats Fit Pro arrive with ANC, H1 chip and wingtip design

Apple’s Beats headphones brand has announced the Beats Fit Pro, a sporty set of true wireless earbuds with with a wingtip design for added security.

The previously rumoured buds promise seven hours of battery life and up to 30-hours of total listening time thanks to the bundled in charging case.

The $199 Beats Fit Pro are an upgrade on the Beats Studio buds and include active noise cancellation. Beats says the ANC adapts up to 200 times per second in real time “to account for variances in fit and movements.”

There’s also support for Apple’s handy H1 chip for easy pairing and stronger connectivity with an iOS device. It also means support for the Apple Find My app and hands-free ‘Hey Siri’. They’ll still be compatible with Android, but the H1-enabled features won’t be available on the Google-based platform.

Beats says there’s also support for the en vogue spatial audio technology, with dynamic head tracking, for content recorded with 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos. IPX4 water resistance will guard against sweat and rain.

Beats is also bundling in the skin-detect feature we just heard about with the new AirPods 3. It will “automatically play/pause content when earbuds are placed in or removed from your ears,” the press release says.

The Beats Fit Pro have been announced for the United States right now and are available for $199.95 with shipping commencing on November 5. Four colours; sage grey, stone purple, Beats white and Beats black are available. We’ll bring you the UK price and availability when it arrives.

The Beats Fit Pro joins the Beats Studio Buds and the Powerbeats Pro as the Apple-owned company’s range of true wireless earphones. However, Apple would probably still rather you grab the AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro.