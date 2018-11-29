Last-gasp Cyber Monday deal – Beats Pill+ wireless speaker now £70 off

The Amazon Cyber Monday deals just keep coming this week, and one of today’s top bargains sees you able to save over £70 on a Beats Pill+ portable wireless speaker.
One of today’s best Amazon Deals of the Day sees the boombastic Beats Pill+ price slashed down to just £119. Its full RRP is a far heftier £180, so it’s more than 35% off with this £70.95 discount.
We’ve price checked this deal, too, and can confirm it’s the lowest price the Beats Pill+ has ever been available for on Amazon – its average over the course of the last year is around £140, to give you an even better idea of how good a deal this is.
Best Beats Pill+ Deal
Beats Pill+ Portable Wireless Speaker - White
Beats Pill+ Portable Wireless Speaker - White
Bringing quality Beats acoustics to a smaller, portable form factor – the Beats Pill+ can now be had for its lowest price yet in this cracking Amazon deal.
We gave the Beats Pill+ a highly respectable 3/5 stars in our review and were particular fans of its smart, splash-proof design and impressive volume levels.
Ultimately, we deemed it, “a very significant upgrade” for the series and the “best-sounding small Pill yet.”
Amazon buyers seem to agree, with the Pill+ earning a very impressive 4.6/5 star cumulative review score.
Verified Purchaser Mutley490 writes: “Love this speaker. Small but powerful. Easily connects to Bluetooth device and quality and tone and volume is amazing. Was between this and the Bose equivalent and glad I went for this. Fully charged lasts several days.”
Best Beats Pill+ Deal
Beats Pill+ Portable Wireless Speaker - White
Beats Pill+ Portable Wireless Speaker - White
Bringing quality Beats acoustics to a smaller, portable form factor – the Beats Pill+ can now be had for its lowest price yet in this cracking Amazon deal.
For even more great last-gasp Cyber Monday deals, check out our complete Cyber Monday UK deals guide – the biggest sales are only running until Friday, so don’t miss out!
Even more Black Friday and Cyber Monday content
- Argos Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
- Black Friday SIM only deals
- Black Friday TVs
The best Black Friday deals still going
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 30GB data deal
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 30GB data deal
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 30GB (up from 25GB) of data, 3 months of BT Sports and 6 months of Apple Music on EE. Fantastic value.
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Blue – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Blue – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal (use code TRUSTED10)
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for £36 a month and 100GB of data? Yes, please. Use our exclusive code TRUSTED10 to save £10 on the upfront.
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three's phenomenal best ever Black Friday SIM only deal.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.