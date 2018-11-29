Last-gasp Cyber Monday deal – Beats Pill+ wireless speaker now £70 off

The Amazon Cyber Monday deals just keep coming this week, and one of today’s top bargains sees you able to save over £70 on a Beats Pill+ portable wireless speaker.

One of today’s best Amazon Deals of the Day sees the boombastic Beats Pill+ price slashed down to just £119. Its full RRP is a far heftier £180, so it’s more than 35% off with this £70.95 discount.

We’ve price checked this deal, too, and can confirm it’s the lowest price the Beats Pill+ has ever been available for on Amazon – its average over the course of the last year is around £140, to give you an even better idea of how good a deal this is.

Best Beats Pill+ Deal Beats Pill+ Portable Wireless Speaker - White Bringing quality Beats acoustics to a smaller, portable form factor – the Beats Pill+ can now be had for its lowest price yet in this cracking Amazon deal.

We gave the Beats Pill+ a highly respectable 3/5 stars in our review and were particular fans of its smart, splash-proof design and impressive volume levels.

Ultimately, we deemed it, “a very significant upgrade” for the series and the “best-sounding small Pill yet.”

Amazon buyers seem to agree, with the Pill+ earning a very impressive 4.6/5 star cumulative review score.

Verified Purchaser Mutley490 writes: “Love this speaker. Small but powerful. Easily connects to Bluetooth device and quality and tone and volume is amazing. Was between this and the Bose equivalent and glad I went for this. Fully charged lasts several days.”

Best Beats Pill+ Deal Beats Pill+ Portable Wireless Speaker - White Bringing quality Beats acoustics to a smaller, portable form factor – the Beats Pill+ can now be had for its lowest price yet in this cracking Amazon deal.

For even more great last-gasp Cyber Monday deals, check out our complete Cyber Monday UK deals guide – the biggest sales are only running until Friday, so don’t miss out!

Even more Black Friday and Cyber Monday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.