Argos Black Friday deals have been improving each day this week and if you’re on the hunt for some cheap headphones this is certainly a certified banger.

You can currently pick up the Beats By Dre Solo 3 on-ear wireless headphones for £199, that’s a 20% saving on the RRP of £249.99. What makes this a real stunning deal is that you can now bag a free pair of wireless Powerbeats headphones too.

Beats by Dre Solo 3 Argos Deal Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On - Ear Headphones- Break Blue Bag both the Beats by Dre Solo 3s and a free pair of Beats by Dre Powerbeats for just £199. Impressive deal with a huge overall saving.

That’s right – currently you can pick up two pairs of Beats by Dre headphones for under £200. Can’t say fairer than that, can you.

In our review of the Solo 3 headphones we praised the fun, energetic sound but happened to criticise the price. When we reviewed them they were £249.99, so even at £199.99 we’d be more happy to recommend them.

Arguably the coolest feature of the Solo 3s is the Apple WI chip. This lets you easily connect these wireless cans to your iPhone with minimal fuss.

In our verdict we said, ” If you want to experience the future of wireless headphones, the Beats Solo 3 Wireless offer one version of progress – although the extra smarts are only available to iPhone users. They’re also a fun listen.”

The Powerbeats 3, on the other hand, are sporty headphones, that usually retail for about £150. You can pick them up for as low as £103 on Amazon currently. They’re also wireless, packs 12 hours of battery life and are resistant to both water and sweat.

Beats by Dre Solo 3 Argos Deal Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On - Ear Headphones- Break Blue Bag both the Beats by Dre Solo 3s and a free pair of Beats by Dre Powerbeats for just £199. Impressive deal with a huge overall saving.

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.