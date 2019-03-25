Beats AirPods could be the true wireless earbuds we’ve been waiting for

Beats will unveil new set of true-wireless earbuds at the Apple 25 March event, according to a swath of rumours.

But with the AirPods 2 only just having hit the market and new true wireless sets, like the Galaxy Buds, being launched at a near frenzied pace, may buyers have been left wondering what Beats can do to carve its own space in the market. If the latest batch of rumours are anything to go by, quite a lot as it turns out.

Here’s everything you need to know about Beats’ fabled AirPods rival.

What are the new Beats AirPods?

The new Beats true wireless haven’t been officially unveiled yet, but according to CNET, a person familiar with the matter confirmed the company will launch a follow-up to its PowerBeats earphones today.

The earphones will reportedly have a true wireless design and feature the same H1 chip and Siri support as Apple’s AirPods 2. If true then the new beats could be a seriously exciting bit of kit.

Apple AirPods offer the stablest connection we’ve ever experienced on a true wireless set of earphones and are able to remain usable in busy signal areas that turn competing sets including the Galaxy Buds, BeoPlay E8 2.0 and TicPods Free into stuttering messes.

The H1 chip should let the new Beats offer the same stable connection, while simultaneously fixing our biggest issue with the AirPods: Their ridiculous design. Apple Airpods offer terrible noise isolation and have an ostentatious design that’s been compared to electric toothbrushes. If the new Beats have a similar tip design to the PowerBeats both these issues should be fixed.

Beats AirPods price

The only thing that could hinder the fabled earbuds overall appeal is their price. Beats products traditionally come with a premium price tag that in many people’s minds, including us here at Trusted Reviews, is a wee but extortionate. Considering the fact the AirPods aren’t exactly cheap to begin with, this could make the new Beats a very expensive luxury.

Beats AirPods release date

The new Beats true-wireless earbuds haven’t been officially announced yet, but rumours suggest they’ll launch in April. We’re expecting to get more information on their release date at the 25 March Apple event, where the company is also expected to unveiled its fabled Netflix rival, at 5pm GMT.

