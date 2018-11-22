Trending:

Black Friday Laptop Bargain – Save £480 on the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

Dell has generously lopped £480 off of the cost of its XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop in one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far. 

This powerful laptop-tablet hybrid, which recently earned PC of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018, boasts a 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7-8705G processor and Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics, and a 1TB SSD.

This is a seriously, seriously good bargain – if you’ve been looking to upgrade and want a powerful Windows 10 device, you’d foolish to let this opportunity pass you by. We’d recommend the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 anyway, but with £480 off, it’s even more of a solid buy.

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 (Intel 8th gen Core i7 CPU, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD display) - Save £480 - Now £1699

One of the best high-end Windows 10 devices available now, this deal is available while stocks last. For your money you'll get turbo-charged performance, an excellent display and a great keyboard. Don't sit on this, snap this deal up while you can.

The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 range is high end, with models starting at over £1000, but you really do get what you pay for here.

The 4K Ultra HD screen not only gives you a high pixel count, but also high levels of colour fidelity. The XPS 15 2-in-1 is also powered by a G Series CPU, which blends an Intel 8th gen Core i7 CPU and AMD Vega GPU and 16GB of DDR4 2400MHz RAM.

This combination adds up to a high performance device that’s very capable at photo editing. Even though it’s not a gaming laptop, the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 can hold its own when playing less demanding games, like Overwatch and Destiny 2.

Our verdict read: “If you’re after an all round excellent, big-screen Windows 10 laptop, you’ll struggle to do better…

“…The laptop easily dealt with large, multi-layer digital painting and photography projects with few issues. 3D modelling in Blender was also a blast and I never experienced any serious slowdown on regular sized projects. The same was true when video editing. Gaming performance was also surprisingly good. During my time with the XPS 15 2-in-1 I was able to get triple-A titles, including Rise of the Tomb Raider, Destiny 2 and Overwatch, running on the machine at playable, 45fps-plus frame rates at 1080p…

“…Add to this the new G Series CPU and graphics options and the laptop easily earns its place as one of 2018’s best Ultrabooks.”

Dell XPS 13 13.3 Inch QHD+ InfinityEdge Display Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i7-8550U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home - Save £410 - Now £969

Dell's offering a stonking Black Friday deal that'll see you you bag the award-winning Dell XPS 13 with an 8th Generation i7 processor and QHD+ screen for just £969, saving a gigantic £410. Now that's a deal.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Display Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 2TB HDD, Windows 10 - Save £113.73 - Now £555.27

If you're after an ultra-portable laptop that's got enough power to breeze through basic tasks, then the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is one of the best bets under £600 following Dell's bargain-tastic Mega Deals.

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 15.6 Inch 4K Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i7-8705G, 16 GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 10 - Save £480 - Now £1699

Trusted Review's Laptop of the Year has seen a mighty £480 price cut, making it one of the best laptops deals of Black Friday. We honestly believe that there is no better 2-in-1 laptop available.

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 13.3 Inch FHD Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 - Save £140 - Now £609

If you're looking for a more affordable Dell 2-in-1 laptop, then the Inspiron 13 7000 is a fantastic option, especially with this Black Friday deal lopping £140 off the price.

More Black Friday deals

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.