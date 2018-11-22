Black Friday Laptop Bargain – Save £480 on the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

Dell has generously lopped £480 off of the cost of its XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop in one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.
This powerful laptop-tablet hybrid, which recently earned PC of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018, boasts a 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7-8705G processor and Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics, and a 1TB SSD.
This is a seriously, seriously good bargain – if you’ve been looking to upgrade and want a powerful Windows 10 device, you’d foolish to let this opportunity pass you by. We’d recommend the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 anyway, but with £480 off, it’s even more of a solid buy.
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Black Friday Deal
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 (Intel 8th gen Core i7 CPU, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD display)
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 (Intel 8th gen Core i7 CPU, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD display)
One of the best high-end Windows 10 devices available now, this deal is available while stocks last. For your money you'll get turbo-charged performance, an excellent display and a great keyboard. Don't sit on this, snap this deal up while you can.
The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 range is high end, with models starting at over £1000, but you really do get what you pay for here.
The 4K Ultra HD screen not only gives you a high pixel count, but also high levels of colour fidelity. The XPS 15 2-in-1 is also powered by a G Series CPU, which blends an Intel 8th gen Core i7 CPU and AMD Vega GPU and 16GB of DDR4 2400MHz RAM.
This combination adds up to a high performance device that’s very capable at photo editing. Even though it’s not a gaming laptop, the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 can hold its own when playing less demanding games, like Overwatch and Destiny 2.
Our verdict read: “If you’re after an all round excellent, big-screen Windows 10 laptop, you’ll struggle to do better…
“…The laptop easily dealt with large, multi-layer digital painting and photography projects with few issues. 3D modelling in Blender was also a blast and I never experienced any serious slowdown on regular sized projects. The same was true when video editing. Gaming performance was also surprisingly good. During my time with the XPS 15 2-in-1 I was able to get triple-A titles, including Rise of the Tomb Raider, Destiny 2 and Overwatch, running on the machine at playable, 45fps-plus frame rates at 1080p…
“…Add to this the new G Series CPU and graphics options and the laptop easily earns its place as one of 2018’s best Ultrabooks.”
Dell laptops - Black Friday Deals
Dell XPS 13 13.3 Inch QHD+ InfinityEdge Display Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i7-8550U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home
Dell XPS 13 13.3 Inch QHD+ InfinityEdge Display Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i7-8550U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home
Dell's offering a stonking Black Friday deal that'll see you you bag the award-winning Dell XPS 13 with an 8th Generation i7 processor and QHD+ screen for just £969, saving a gigantic £410. Now that's a deal.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Display Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 2TB HDD, Windows 10
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Display Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 2TB HDD, Windows 10
If you're after an ultra-portable laptop that's got enough power to breeze through basic tasks, then the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is one of the best bets under £600 following Dell's bargain-tastic Mega Deals.
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 15.6 Inch 4K Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i7-8705G, 16 GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 10
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 15.6 Inch 4K Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i7-8705G, 16 GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 10
Trusted Review's Laptop of the Year has seen a mighty £480 price cut, making it one of the best laptops deals of Black Friday. We honestly believe that there is no better 2-in-1 laptop available.
Dell Inspiron 13 7000 13.3 Inch FHD Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10
Dell Inspiron 13 7000 13.3 Inch FHD Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10
If you're looking for a more affordable Dell 2-in-1 laptop, then the Inspiron 13 7000 is a fantastic option, especially with this Black Friday deal lopping £140 off the price.
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick now cheap as chips and a great upgrade for your TV.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm (Use code N77PP)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm (Use code N77PP)
A massive saving on the Series 3 Apple Watch if you opt for Buy Now, Pay Later to save a further £50.
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
The best contract deal we've ever seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9 with a total cost of ownership of just £632 after two years. Incredible.
Apple iPhone X, 64Gb - Silver (Use code N77PP)
Apple iPhone X, 64Gb - Silver (Use code N77PP)
An insane saving on the excellent iPhone X SIM-free. Use Buy Now, Pay Later to get this saving. Ends soon.
More Black Friday deals
- Amazon Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys Black Friday
- Black Friday Nintendo Switch
- Black Friday PS4
- Black Friday Laptops
- Black Friday Dyson
- Black Friday Apple Watch
- Black Friday GoPro
- Black Friday Sonos
- Black Friday iPhone
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.