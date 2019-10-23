The BBC’s Doctor Who VR game is coming in November

Good news Doctor Who fans, you don’t have long to wait before you’ll be thrown into a virtual reality version of the Whoniverse. The BBC has announced that Doctor Who: The Edge of Time will be launching on Tuesday November 12.

Developed by Maze Theory, the game will apparently last for around four hours, or about four and a bit episodes of the current incarnation of Doctor Who. Long for a TV show, short for a game – but probably above average for a virtual reality experience.

As the gameplay trailer below shows, you’ll be helping the current incarnation of the Doctor – Jodie Whittaker – “defeat a powerful force that threatens to destroy the fabric of reality”. That’s no mean feat and will involve your standard set of tactile VR puzzles alongside unwelcome interventions from daleks, weeping angels and “brand new, never-before-seen monsters”. And yes, you get to use a sonic screwdriver and hitch a ride in the Tardis.

As an official BBC Studios licenced product, you can expect “authentic music, props, sets, title sequence and Doctor Who easter eggs,” too.

Originally scheduled for September, the developers pushed the release back to later in the year “in order to do Doctor Who justice”, which sounds like a fair enough reason given the fastidious nature of fandom.

Hopefully it’ll be worth the wait, but we don’t have long to wait to find out, with just 21 days until the game releases on PSVR, Oculus and HTC Vive. No price yet, but there is a Steam listing if you want to add the game to your wishlist ahead of the launch day.

