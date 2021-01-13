BBC Sounds app launches on Sky Q

News that was somewhat lost the whirlwind of CES 2021, it’s been announced that the BBC Sounds is now available on the Sky Q platform.

The BBC Sounds app has arrived on the Sky Q platform, offering subscribers the chance to listen to over 80,000 hours of audio content from live BBC radio broadcasts, music mixes and podcasts from the comfort of their settee.

The deal extends the collaboration between Sky and the BBC, which started in late 2019 when the iPlayer app launched on Sky Q boxes in the UK. The launch of the app joins the likes of the aforementioned iPlayer, Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ in one place, as Sky continues to expand the range of entertainment options on its premium TV platform.

To find/open the app, subscribers need to say “Launch BBC Sounds” into their Sky Q voice remote, and (once you’ve logged in) you can start listening to your favourite shows and podcasts from the likes of Joe Wicks, Stacey Dooley, Louis Theroux and George the Poet.

Features include being able to bookmark programmes should you wish to listen to them later, subscribe to your favourite shows so you’re always up-to-date with what’s happening, receive recommendations for other content to listen to, and you can pick up where you left off on other devices in the home.

Patrick Behar, Chief Business Officer, Sky, said: “In 2020, we brought a range of apps to Sky Q including Disney+, Discovery+ and Amazon Prime Video, so I’m delighted to kick start the new year by adding the brilliant BBC Sounds app to the Sky Q mix. We know the value our customers place on BBC content so it’s great that they can access the best of music, radio and podcasts alongside their favourite TV, in one place, easy.”

BBC Sounds is free to download for Sky Q customers interested in hearing what it’s all about.