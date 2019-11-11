BBC iPlayer is finally coming to Sky Q

Sky and the BBC have signed off on a new partnership, which will finally see iPlayer made available on Sky Q in full.

Some BBC content was previously available on Sky Q, but not via the iPlayer platform.

There will also be an added provision of BBC children’s programming on Sky Q. The shows will be available via the Sky box-sets menu. Those listed include The Dumping Ground, The Worst Witch and Topsy & Tim (via ISPreview).

This is doubtless part of the BBC’s drive to modernise. Recently we’ve seen the broadcaster make similar changes across its offerings, updating iPlayer’s own video interface and launching BBC Sounds to replace the iPlayer Radio app.

The company is also part of the newly launched streaming service, BritBox, though the BBC currently seems to be more invested in updating and promoting iPlayer than furthering the new service.

The BBC is keen to make sure it has enough on-demand content that is available via developing streaming services and television services like Sky Q.

Bob Shennan, BBC Group MD, said: “We’re thrilled that viewers who watch our programmes on Sky will now be able to enjoy the full BBC iPlayer experience, and to access our full red-button service. BBC iPlayer is a fantastic way to watch the incredible breadth of programmes the BBC offers, including fantastic full series, terrific archive content, brilliant new dramas like His Dark Materials, landmark natural history programmes like Seven Worlds, One Planet and hilarious comedies like Motherland.”

Reportedly, the two broadcasting giants are considering a range of further partnership options, including adding BBC Sounds to Sky Q.

Sky UK and Ireland CEO Stephen van Rooyen said: “We are pleased to be working with the BBC on such a broad-ranging partnership – it is a great example of how UK broadcasters can work together for the benefit of viewers and the industry. We are continuing to explore, together with the BBC, how it could use Sky’s innovative technology to help it better connect with licence-fee payers for the long term.”

