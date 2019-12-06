Bayonetta and Vanquish look like they’re getting remasters

Good news for fans of Platinum Games’ recent work. Siliconera has spotted a couple of listings on the Microsoft Store for remasters of both Bayonetta and Vanquish, due out on Xbox One early next year.

The games have a release date listed as February 18 2020, and it looks like the two can be bought as a bundle to celebrate both titles’ tenth anniversary. The games get achievements and cloud save, and both can be played in 4K at 60fps if you’re lucky enough to own an Xbox One X.

Related: Best Xbox One games

Because the listings have only appeared on Microsoft’s Store, we don’t know for sure if they’ll also be appearing on PS4, but there’s no reason to think they wouldn’t. After all, both titles got Xbox 360 and PS3 versions back in 2010.

For those unfamiliar, Bayonetta is a heavily stylised hack-and-slash action game where you take on the role of the titular protagonist. It was directed by Devil May Cry creator Hideki Kamiya, and won critical acclaim upon release, which is probably why Nintendo grabbed exclusive rights to the sequel which appeared on both Wii U and Switch, with a third in the works.

Related: Best upcoming Switch games

Vanquish, on the other hand was a third-person shooter in the vein of Gears of War – only with anime stylings. Here, the director was Shinji Mikami of Resident Evil fame, and while it’s made less of a mark than Bayonetta, it’s still fondly remembered and should be good for a replay when the remaster emerges.

We didn’t review either title ten years ago, but Jade did give her thoughts on the Switch ports of Bayonetta 1 and 2 recently. “Despite the rare annoyance or two, Bayonetta remains an absolute treat on Switch,” she wrote. “Its zany, unpredictable narrative and lovable cast of characters already propel it beyond the competition, and then its combat stomps in and proves that Platinum Games remains unrivalled in both mechanical finesse and visual spectacle.”

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer. Alan currently writes news for …