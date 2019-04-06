Bayern vs Dortmund Live Stream: How to watch ‘Der Klassiker’ online

Bayern vs Dortmund Live Stream: Where to watch ‘Der Klassiker’ online

Bayern Munich will square off against everyone’s second team, Borussia Dortmund, at the Allianz Arena this evening, in a game that may well prove to be this season’s title decider. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Bayern vs Dortmund online, including the kick-off time, TV channel and live stream details.

Dortmund are the current Bundesliga leaders but that will change if Bayern, who are two points behind coming into today’s game, get the better of Lucien Favre’s side. If the opposite happens, Die Schwarzgelben will open up a five-point lead at the top of the table, with just six games to go.

FC Hollywood have home advantage tonight, but Dortmund will still be flying high after their late show at Westfalenstadion a week ago. They’ve also beaten Munich already this season − a thrilling 3-2 victory back in November.

Even with the FA Cup semi-finals being played this weekend, Bayern vs Dortmund is the pick of this weekend’s football fixtures, and streaming the game could barely be easier. Scroll down the page for all the details.

Bayern vs Dortmund Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday, April 6, and the match will be shown on TV on BT Sport 1. The build-up starts at 5.15pm.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are some quick-links to help you get started:

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches käsespätzle, sit back, and enjoy what should be a very tasty affair indeed.

