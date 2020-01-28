Battlefield V’s new map invites you “into the jungle”

Battlefield V Chapter 6 is inviting you “into the jungle” to take on a perilous new map, with new weapons, characters and challenges.

The new ‘Soloman Islands’ map will take players into a new battle, within the Pacific Theatre, when it launches on February 6.

Judging from the trailer, the map looks like classic Battlefield fare, with a good mix of terrain types. This will mean the advantage periodically shifts, suiting different unit and vehicle types, as well as different sides of the conflict, at different stages. We can’t wait to play it. Take a look at the trailer below.

EA said: “On Solomon Islands, you’ll fight through a jungle environment where you never know what’s lurking around the riverbend, by the dark mangroves, or in the hidden bunkers. Whether you’re launching an American attack or defending the Japanese lines, the terrain can be your best friend – or your worst enemy.

“Rivers and marshes block the path for infantry and tanks, but savvy soldiers can make the bottlenecks work for them… We’ve designed Solomon Islands for intimate jungle infantry combat combined with land and sea vehicle warfare. You’ll notice how a mode like Breakthrough shines when played on this map. Defenders can stay hidden and use the terrain to hold the line, but attackers will have several options.”

Furthering adding to players’ growing options, Chapter Six also sees the addition of some interesting new weapons. The support class can unlock the Japanese Type 11 LMG, helping to lay down suppressive fire, or the American Model 37 shotgun, better suited to short range encounters.

Assault players will be able to unlock the M2 Carbine, an automatic, multi-purpose rifle. Some new gadgets are available too – watch out for the addition of the M1A1 Bazooka and the Lunge Mine.

The latter is basically a mine on the end of a stick and was a suicidal weapon introduced by the Japanese in 1945 to combat American armour. However, in the game, players can apparently use the mine without killing themselves. This is definitely a novelty addition from Dice, showing their recent tendency for drama over historical accuracy, as this wasn’t a prominent weapon in the War. One American dispatch even reported that: “To date all attempts by the enemy to use the Lunge Mine against our tanks have met with failure.”

Three new Elite characters have also been added. A machete wielding, female, Japanese commando, Misaki Yamashiro, is perhaps the most notable. Also featured are Japanese pilot Akira Sakamoto and walking cliche, Steve Fisher. Take a look at them below.

