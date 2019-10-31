Battlefield 6 is coming, but EA has confirmed it’s still years away

In a recent earnings call (via Daniel Ahmed), Electronic Arts has confirmed when we can expect to see the next entry in its popular shooter series.

The next instalment in the Battlefield franchise will be launching in the fiscal year of 2022, meaning we can expect it to arrive between April 2021 and March 2022. That’s a rather wide window, and plenty can happen in the meantime.

Battlefield 5 launched last year to reasonably positive critical reception, although didn’t quite reach the sales expectations and player retention the publisher was hoping for when compared to previous entries. Despite this, we still enjoyed it in the end.

“This is a good game, but not a great one. The multiplayer can be great fun when you find the right server, and the single player shines a light on parts of World War 2 that aren’t in the public consciousness,” reads our 4/5 review.

DICE is being given more time to develop the next chapter of Battlefield, which will hopefully lead to some exciting new developments both in the solo campaign and multiplayer components. We wouldn’t be surprised if it launched with a battle royale mode, either.

In its absence, Electronic Arts has confirmed that Apex Legends will serve as its primary shooter, with plans to expand Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale experience further in the coming months with further seasons, a mobile launch and more content being delivered to players.

Apex Legends recently hit 70 million players across all platforms, and plans to celebrate with a limited-time duos mode starting next week. It was in a rough spot throughout its first couple of seasons, but Respawn has nailed a cadence that players seem to adore.

