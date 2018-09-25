Battlefield 5 has been delayed to November 2018 so DICE can apply some extra refinements and polish to the FPS blockbuster. Set during World War 2, it will boast a robust solo campaign, large-scale multiplayer and, of course, a battle royale mode now known as Firestorm.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything we know thus far about Battlefield 5 including all the latest news, release date, gameplay preview and more.

Battlefield 5 release date – When is it coming out?

Electronic Arts has announced that Battlefield 5 has been delayed by one month. It will now launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 20. EA and Origin Access trials will also be affected by this delay.

According to a post on the official website, this decision was made to provide Battlefield 5 with ‘final adjustments to the core gameplay’ and ensuring the entire experience is up to scratch before release. This means it will no longer be going up against Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in October.

Battlefield 5 trailer – How does it look?

The latest trailer for Battlefield 5 is here, and it finally reveals the name of its much-anticipated battle royale mode: Firestorm.

What is Battlefield 5?

‘World War II like you’ve never seen it before’ is the blurb for this latest entry in the popular shooter series. Quite the boast considering how many WW2 titles we’ve all played over the past few decades.

However, while Call of Duty also recently went ‘back to its roots’ with a rather damp and buggy effort, Battlefield V so far shows some promise. The previous entry in this series (confusingly named ‘Battlefield 1’) was heralded as one of the best shooters – nay, one of the best PC games – of 2016. And it appears so far that this fifth title will continue the good work, with sprawling online battles and a story-driven single-player campaign.

We had the chance to spend some time with the limited Alpha release to see how Battlefield V is shaping up and this is what we think so far.

Battlefield 5 – Alpha Gameplay Preview

The limited-time Alpha release didn’t feature any of the solo campaign, but I was able to dive into one of the frantic multiplayer games (which can house up to 64 players in total).

Battles in this Alpha version are pretty straightforward. Players are split into two teams (Germans and English) and given opposing objectives. For instance, the English side might have to destroy four marked structures in a set time limit, while the Germans have to defend them.

In certain maps, the attacking side is forced to parachute into enemy territory at the beginning of a match. This can be quite a nail-biting experience, as you’re disturbingly exposed and vulnerable the entire time you float to the ground. As this isn’t Duke Nukem, you can’t fire off rounds or rockets at your opponents until you safely land. Thankfully you can at least pick your moment to jump from the plane, so the decision is yours; leap out early and avoid being sniped on your fall, but end up miles from your destination? Or brave waiting until you’re right over your target, as well as a high concentration of enemy soldiers?

With such sprawling maps covered in brush, ruins and hidey holes, you might worry about how difficult it is to spot the enemy. Thankfully, they’re clearly distinguished from your teammates, who sport large coloured dots over their noggins – so you won’t go pumping a full clip into your buddy’s rear end by accident. Once you spy someone on the opposition, they’re briefly marked with a red icon over their heads. This swiftly disappears if they duck behind cover, however, so you can’t track them through walls and other barriers.

One of the first things I picked up on was the effectiveness of machine guns in Battlefield V. At first I played as a sniper until I realised that automatic weapons have a really strong range on them. With tidy, controlled bursts, you’ll have a clear advantage over any snipers (as long as you aren’t miles away), thanks to your far superior fire rate.

That said, the second thing that I picked up in Battlefield V was that you can’t go nuts and spray ammo like confetti at a wedding. You only begin with a clip or two at best if you’re infantry, while snipers pack a measly ten bullets. In other words, you have to be damn sure that someone’s locked in your crosshairs before pulling that trigger. You can restock ammunition at the occasional stash or if you have a helpful buddy, but you don’t want to depend on that when you’re locked in battle. Basically, every bullet absolutely has to count.

Battlefield leans toward realism when it comes to how much damage you can take. Just one or two hits can put you down if your enemy aims right, while death can come from any direction at pretty much any point. There’s a very real sense of danger, to keep your heart rate high throughout.

Medics can revive any fallen comrades by moving next to them, although you’ll have to be quick. After someone goes down, they expire in just a few short seconds without any medical attention. When a player is critically injured, they can at least cry out for help with a tap of the left mouse button to attract the attention of any nearby allies.

Hearing your buddies screech in pain is like a slug to the gut, but reviving them really is risky business. Medics are completely exposed for the time it takes to bring someone back to life, so you’re best off dealing with the threat before jumping in to help. It’s frantic, for sure.

Of course, if one of your chums does cop it, they can simply respawn again next to one of their teammates after a short period. And while that helps to alleviate any real frustration at being slaughtered on the battlefield, it also kills quite a lot of the tension.

There are also a handful of vehicles which can be scavenged and driven. Tanks and armored cars help you to cover large distances in a jiffy, although they’re also clear targets for any enemy grenades and similarly heavy firepower.

Battlefield 5 – Alpha Presentation and Bugs

So far, the presentation of Battlefield V seems to be well on track. Audio quality is already fantastic when enjoyed with a good pair of surround sound headphones.

Crawling through the mud, I could make out the sounds of bullets flying past and thudding into the ground, while explosions rippled all around me. Being stuck in the middle of a no-holds-barred gunfight is an absolutely terrifying aural experience.

Likewise, graphics are crisp and detailed, if not particularly mind-blowing. Every battlefield is littered with debris and destruction and looks impressively realistic, while backgrounds are seamlessly integrated.

Look around and you’ll spot very distant crumbling structures, which look as if they could actually be reached if you were to just set off in that direction. That impressive scope gives Battlefield V an immersive quality that few other multiplayer shooters can match.

Of course, in this limited Alpha version, you’re seriously restricted in what you can do. Very few game modes are available, while weapon and item choices are limited to just one or – if you’re lucky – a pair of offerings.

It’s no surprise that in this Alpha form, the game is also quite buggy. Occasionally, I and my teammates had trouble spawning, while it’s reasonably common to see dropped weapons spinning magically in the air. Still, the game holds together well even in this early form and I’m intrigued to see how the final product turns out.

Battlefield 5 System Requirements – What will I need?

Electronic Arts has revealed the minimum system requirements for Battlefield 5 now the closed alpha is available to select players. In a nutshell, if your rig could run Battlefield 1, you’ll run into few problems here.

We’ve listed the full list of specifications below:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-6350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 2GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): nVidia GeForce® GTX 660 2GB

DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 50GB

Battlefield 5 War Stories – What are they?

War Stories makes a return from Battlefield 1. This time around the intention is to give an insight into some of the lesser-known conflicts of World War 2.

The first one DICE has discussed is titled ‘Nordlys’ (Norwegian for Northern Lights). Set in Norway in 1943 during German occupation, it tells the story of a young woman who must make the ultimate sacrifice in order to save her family.

Hopefully DICE can replicate some of the excellent storytelling seen in Battlefield 1, but with more content to keep players returning over the course of Battlfield 5’s life cycle.

Battlefield 5 Battle Royale – It’s called Firestorm

An extensive new trailer for Battlefield 5 finally reveals new details on the shooter’s battle royale experience. Known as Firestorm, it will feature 64 players split into 16 squads of four. You can expect the chaotic gunplay, destructibility and vehicular combat the series is known for, too.

Battlefield 5 Tides of War – How does it work?

Tides of War is Battlefield 5’s new metagame that will exist across the whole experience. For the first time in the series, you will be able to customise soldiers, vehicles and weapons by unlocking new skins and apparel as you play the game.

Each player will have their own “Company”, a group of soldiers that will level up and progress along with them. You can specialise your character classes via progression to suit your own playstyle. You unlock new gear by playing the game, and this gear creates a unique look for your Company.

In the presentation, the depth of the gun customisation was very impressive, having an almost CS:GO like aesthetic, and offered a great variety to each gun. I could certainly see the appeal of making each weapon your own. Some looked incredible.

DICE said these items can be unlocked via in-game currency, which it described as “grind currency”, a term we weren’t particularly fond of. It wasn’t noted whether progression could be sped up or unlocks purchased via microtransactions.

To speed up the earning of currency, there will be Daily Orders and Special Assignments. The former takes less time to complete and will reward lesser currency, while the latter can take days or even a week to finish. However, there will be multiple ways to complete the objective, meaning that each type of player is catered for, be you a player who spends their time healing others, attacking enemies or taking the objective.

Battlefield 5 Season Pass – Is there one?

Here’s the good news: No! EA and Dice have decided to scrap a season pass for this game, following the trend of other multiplayer-centric games to offer free multiplayer maps to avoid segregating the player base.

Maps released post-launch will both offer historically accurate stories with restricted rule sets for added realism, such as limited weapons and vehicles, as well as other maps that will take historical accuracy less seriously.

Being able to get free content following the initial purchase is great news for gamers, but how EA mitigates this loss in the form of microtransactions remains to be seen.

Are you excited for Battlefield 5? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.